There was a very very poor bit of radio earlier I heard there. I couldn't believe I was hearing it to be honest. Michael Gray doing some thing about Qatar and how good the facilities are there and the stadiums. I'm paraphrasing a little here but it was - we know there has been some bad press about conditions but the facilities here are absolutely incredible.

It may not of been intended but it sounded to me like they were saying all them deaths of workers was done and now they have all this great facilities, as if they died for something more. So distasteful. I'm not comfortable with all these people dismissing what happened because the result is good