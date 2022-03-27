Pretty tough group in fairness! France made the Semis and USSR had Rats twatting them in from 30 years didnt they?!
They didn't disgrace themselves at that tournament but they weren't a pretty watch. Went in to games with a mindset not to lose, a bit like England at various times in the past, or Japan. Or Burnley.
This current team is a different breed. Players that obviously enjoy eachother and their coach, not too different from today's LFC. A good mix of crazy youngsters and wise old heads.
I was amazed at the emotion during and after the game. Players past and present (Craig Forrest probably the only one familiar to you guys), fans, commentators, pundits, administration bigwigs, all in tears. I haven't seen that kind of outpouring even after big hockey games. It'll be good to see Canadian flags out during the World Cup instead of the usual hodge-podge representing whatever country people's parents came from.