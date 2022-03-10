How did they just learn?
Because generally, Footballers are rather sheltered and dont often have a wider view of the world than whats in front of them from a footballing perspective. Thats not to say all footballers lack intelligence, because that itself would be ridiculous, but youve got a lot of elite athletes singularly focused on one thing and it isnt the news and geopolitical events.
It doesnt surprise me in the slightest that a lot of footballers would need briefing to know more about another countrys human rights abuses, just as 90% of people you come across would, as baffling and demotivating as that is.