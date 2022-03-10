I'm honestly amazed anyone watches any of this shite



It's been a nice weekend for weather. Go and do that - it'll be pissing down next week



Also; If you watch the World cup being held in that shithole then you are 100% endorsing their actions. Give your heads a wobble.



Yep, not watched international football in a good few years now. Absolute shite to watch anyway, decent games are like those occasions where you walk into the Hanging Gardens of Babylon and find a herd of Unicorns shitting golden nuggets.Knowing that FIFA are fucking up football from the top by bending over for any despot that gifts them a yacht/mansion/gold-encrusted Gucci envelope (brown envelopes just don't have the gravitas these days) makes it far easier to ignore. The earliest I knew who England had played and that the game was yesterday is from seeing posts on here - I don't even know if there is another England game to take place. Just fuck it off and get back to watching Liverpool thanks!