« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 97009 times)

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 03:30:43 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:48:46 am
'Gareth Southgate has questioned what England would achieve by boycotting this year's World Cup due to human rights issues in Qatar.':-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1507478234430062594 (2 minute video)


"The biggest issue that is non-religious and non-cultural is what happened with the building of the stadiums - and there is nothing we can do about that either".

Then goes into whataboutery on Sainsburys and investments in the UK... can't even bring himself to acknowledge or mention the 6500+ deaths of the stadium workers.
But Ingerlund can win the World Cup and we honestly can't be jeopardizing that to do the right thing and be decent people. Plus we can't rob the shitty Ingerlund fans of being able to sing "It's Coming Home"
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 07:45:23 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on March 25, 2022, 09:39:15 am
Scotland and Wales should pull out to allow the valiant Ukrainians safe passage to the finals...Discuss.


No, its a debate based on nothing just because of the draw.
Ukraine should have Brazils spot as they both play in yellow
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,953
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 07:56:29 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:45:23 am
No, its a debate based on nothing just because of the draw.
Ukraine should have Brazils spot as they both play in yellow
Is it even a debate?!  I assumed it was just mischief.

Anyway Im in favour, it would be our most dignified WC exit in about forty years.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 08:02:06 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 07:56:29 am
Is it even a debate?!  I assumed it was just mischief.

Anyway Im in favour, it would be our most dignified WC exit in about forty years.

well he ended it by saying discuss, so the OP thinks its a debate.

Scotland should offer a place they dont have to Wales to make up for the injustice of 77 and 85. ;D
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,953
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 09:09:59 am »
Hmm, Id forgotten about those games.  It should actually be Ukraine who do the decent thing and withdraw, so as not to deny the world an hilarious rematch.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 09:13:58 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:09:59 am
Hmm, Id forgotten about those games.  It should actually be Ukraine who do the decent thing and withdraw, so as not to deny the world an hilarious rematch.

Sounds like a plan,  Robbo needs the summer winter  off to bask in the glory of his achievements
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,960
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1206 on: Yesterday at 09:33:36 am »
Henderson saying the England players are 'shocked' after being briefed about human rights abuses in Qatar and will discuss what they should do to draw attention to the matter.
We really need to stop facilitating the agenda of oppressive states, stop accommodating their expansion into the PL and international football. It is incumbent on players and supporters to protest. If Qatar feels the world cup has brought negative rather than positive attention, it will mark a turning point in sport washing.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,578
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1207 on: Yesterday at 10:09:14 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 09:33:36 am
If Qatar feels the world cup has brought negative rather than positive attention, it will mark a turning point in sport washing.
I would love to think it would, but somehow dirty money will always find its way into sport (and other avenues). They'll just find another medium; putting the money in offshore or middlemen/private companies/islands and then use the money through there.

They need independent auditors/panels that do research on how money comes into football/sports, but I don't think anyone's prepared too ask too many questions, past the surface at the most.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,894
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1208 on: Yesterday at 10:57:46 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 09:33:36 am
Henderson saying the England players are 'shocked' after being briefed about human rights abuses in Qatar and will discuss what they should do to draw attention to the matter.
We really need to stop facilitating the agenda of oppressive states, stop accommodating their expansion into the PL and international football. It is incumbent on players and supporters to protest. If Qatar feels the world cup has brought negative rather than positive attention, it will mark a turning point in sport washing.

Boycott. Words arent enough and participation invalidates any such statement, in my opinion. A top 5 National team boycotting the event would be huge. It could lead to other teams boycotting the event.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,894
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1209 on: Yesterday at 10:58:34 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:48:46 am
'Gareth Southgate has questioned what England would achieve by boycotting this year's World Cup due to human rights issues in Qatar.':-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1507478234430062594 (2 minute video)


"The biggest issue that is non-religious and non-cultural is what happened with the building of the stadiums - and there is nothing we can do about that either".

Then goes into whataboutery on Sainsburys and investments in the UK... can't even bring himself to acknowledge or mention the 6500+ deaths of the stadium workers.

What an apathetic twat.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,701
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1210 on: Yesterday at 11:29:45 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:58:34 am
What an apathetic twat.

He's in the best job he will ever get (totally underqualified and dealt huge slices of luck) - he isn't going to rock the boat at all.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,272
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1211 on: Yesterday at 05:53:48 pm »
What a cross from Shaqiri that was, Embolo heads it in, Swiss winning 1-0 against England.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:56:10 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,630
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1212 on: Yesterday at 05:57:06 pm »

England 0 - [1] Switzerland; Breel Embolo 22' - https://streamgg.com/v/smm2z719 & https://juststream.live/DiphthongsFaceliftTulip

Shaqiri doing well ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1213 on: Yesterday at 06:05:12 pm »
What a weird team Southgate has put out there-- I mean 5 defenders, the sake of fcuk!
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,733
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1214 on: Yesterday at 06:10:32 pm »
Pickford desperate to make every save look as hard as possible.
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1215 on: Yesterday at 06:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Yesterday at 06:05:12 pm
What a weird team Southgate has put out there-- I mean 5 defenders, the sake of fcuk!

Why is he playing 5 3 2 against the Swiss? 

Should be 443 . City us and Chelsea all play that . Yet donkey Southgate plays 532 at home against the Swiss.

Walker peters Two centre backs. Anybody but Shaw

Mount hendo the Palace lad

Foden kane sterling

Pretty simple. 
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,715
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1216 on: Yesterday at 06:14:28 pm »
Shaw cant get a game for United at the moment can he? Is there no one else who can play left back? Chilwell injured I suppose.

Glad Im not watching anyway, would be a waste of a nice evening!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,272
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1217 on: Yesterday at 06:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:10:32 pm
Pickford desperate to make every save look as hard as possible.

I like it when he tells his defenders to calm down.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1218 on: Yesterday at 06:15:18 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 06:12:17 pm
Why is he playing 5 3 2 against the Swiss? 

Should be 443 . City us and Chelsea all play that . Yet donkey Southgate plays 532 at home against the Swiss.

Walker peters Two centre backs. Anybody but Shaw

Mount hendo the Palace lad

Foden kane sterling

Pretty simple.
I don't know, mate. I man the team looks seriously unbalanced out there.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,884
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1219 on: Yesterday at 06:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:14:28 pm
Shaw cant get a game for United at the moment can he? Is there no one else who can play left back? Chilwell injured I suppose.

Glad Im not watching anyway, would be a waste of a nice evening!
And Luke Shaw scores
Logged
AHA!

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,985
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1220 on: Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm »
England are shit. So boring.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,715
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1221 on: Yesterday at 06:18:57 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:15:53 pm
And Luke Shaw scores

Haha.

Cant believe Phil Foden is always fit. He never seems to get a muscle injury that puts him out of action for a month or so.
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1222 on: Yesterday at 06:21:01 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:15:53 pm
And Luke Shaw scores

To level the score . They're play the Swiss. Should be a cricket score. With the players they have. He scored in the final too.....
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,715
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1223 on: Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 06:21:01 pm
To level the score . They're play the Swiss. Should be a cricket score. With the players they have. He scored in the final too.....

It is a cricket score. England are batting.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,031
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1224 on: Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm »
Ben White was getting bollocked early on by Hendo and then gets beaten in the air by the Swiss lad.
Legend in his own head that lad.
Absolute shite against us twice and made to look a fool by Jota and the media give him a pass.
Harry Kane and the Art of Captaincy would only have 2 chapters
1. Shout come on lads randomly
2. Go and mumble and moan at the referee when your players kick the fuck out of someone.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1225 on: Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm
It is a cricket score. England are batting.
Oh, man, don't remind me.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,673
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1226 on: Yesterday at 06:59:06 pm »
Hows Bellingham not getting a game?
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,784
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1227 on: Yesterday at 07:10:50 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:59:06 pm
Hows Bellingham not getting a game?

He has just come on.
Logged
#JFT97

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,630
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1228 on: Yesterday at 11:20:30 pm »

'Christian Eriksen enters the pitch for Denmark for the first time since his incident at the euros and gets a standing ovation' on 45' - https://streamable.com/a5u1lf

Christian Eriksen goal for Denmark on 47' - https://streamff.com/v/381f32 (Netherlands beat Denmark 4-2)


'Fan throws a coin at Eriksen in the post match interview' - https://v.redd.it/32ra1wda5tp81

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1229 on: Yesterday at 11:22:05 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 09:33:36 am
Henderson saying the England players are 'shocked' after being briefed about human rights abuses in Qatar and will discuss what they should do to draw attention to the matter.
We really need to stop facilitating the agenda of oppressive states, stop accommodating their expansion into the PL and international football. It is incumbent on players and supporters to protest. If Qatar feels the world cup has brought negative rather than positive attention, it will mark a turning point in sport washing.
How did they just learn?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,452
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 10:37:33 am »
I'm honestly amazed anyone watches any of this shite

It's been a nice weekend for weather. Go and do that - it'll be pissing down next week

Also; If you watch the World cup being held in that shithole then you are 100% endorsing their actions. Give your heads a wobble.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,235
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 06:01:20 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:22:05 pm
How did they just learn?
Because generally, Footballers are rather sheltered and dont often have a wider view of the world than whats in front of them from a footballing perspective. Thats not to say all footballers lack intelligence, because that itself would be ridiculous, but youve got a lot of elite athletes singularly focused on one thing and it isnt the news and geopolitical events.

It doesnt surprise me in the slightest that a lot of footballers would need briefing to know more about another countrys human rights abuses, just as 90% of people you come across would, as baffling and demotivating as that is.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,998
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1232 on: Today at 09:31:01 pm »
Canada's goalie has started play wearing track pants, a long sleeved sweater under his top and a toque.   :lmao

I honestly never saw that before. (Except for every time ive played pick up or league in early spring or late fall and it happens to be pretty cold that day.) Never in a pro game though ha.

1-0 Canada 25 mins in v Jamaica.  should be about 5 seriously. Concacaf turning Red.



Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,824
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1233 on: Today at 10:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:37:33 am
I'm honestly amazed anyone watches any of this shite

It's been a nice weekend for weather. Go and do that - it'll be pissing down next week

Also; If you watch the World cup being held in that shithole then you are 100% endorsing their actions. Give your heads a wobble.

Yep, not watched international football in a good few years now.  Absolute shite to watch anyway, decent games are like those occasions where you walk into the Hanging Gardens of Babylon and find a herd of Unicorns shitting golden nuggets. 

Knowing that FIFA are fucking up football from the top by bending over for any despot that gifts them a yacht/mansion/gold-encrusted Gucci envelope (brown envelopes just don't have the gravitas these days) makes it far easier to ignore.  The earliest I knew who England had played and that the game was yesterday is from seeing posts on here - I don't even know if there is another England game to take place.  Just fuck it off and get back to watching Liverpool thanks!
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,137
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1234 on: Today at 10:59:21 pm »
Canada qualifies for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 beating a piss poor Jamaican side
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,537
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1235 on: Today at 11:26:23 pm »
It's really something for Canada to come out of nowhere with some quality players in Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David. They finished top! Mexico and USA have rested on their laurels a bit.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 