World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 05:03:44 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 02:33:56 pm
Could be worse, you could be me. I didnt even know North Macedonia was an actual country until last year.

The name change only happened in the last couple of years or so I think.
King Kenny.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 07:36:06 pm
Salah doesnt quite score - own goal by Senegal.

1-0 Egypt.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 07:36:57 pm
Mendy tipped it onto the bar but it rebounds in off the defender.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm
That would've been an unreal save by Mendy if not for the ricochet on the defender.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 07:39:14 pm
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 07:41:57 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:39:14 pm
Egypt [1] - 0 Senegal; Saliou Ciss own-goal 4' - https://streamgg.com/v/4qz3wkr1 & https://juststream.live/QuellingArrangerDwindles

Celebrations seem a little bit over the top for a tie that has 176 minutes remaining
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 07:42:24 pm
Egypt try a Gary Mac freekick.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 07:43:12 pm
Any stream for the game?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 07:44:17 pm
Giving me deja vu back to the AFCON with a lot of injuries and stoppage of play.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1169 on: Yesterday at 07:44:39 pm
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 07:43:12 pm
Any stream for the game?
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sport-tv-2.htm

Not the best quality but smooth connection.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 07:44:51 pm
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm
We have blood!!!!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 07:48:47 pm
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 07:49:07 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:41:57 pm
Celebrations seem a little bit over the top for a tie that has 176 minutes remaining
I think it must be Egypt's first goal in over 4 hours of football!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 07:50:42 pm
Is the ridiculing Egypt keeper back? The one who kept getting injured in the AFCON?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 07:51:53 pm
Thanks all, appreciated. The level of football really is rubbish but you cant not watch the 2 lads.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm
https://mola.tv/watch?utm_medium=playlist-FeatCont-GB&utm_source=molatv&v=vd47245684gb

If you sign up to MOLA TV which is free you can watch it here.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm

If you have a vpn that points to Japan... then this may well be of interest - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wy66000rbc (free in Japan on the official FIFA youtube channel)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 08:08:53 pm
Sadio goes on a good run but blazes it over the bar.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 08:09:52 pm
Bloody nose guy is out. He probably also had a concussion and probably cant breathe properly.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 08:10:45 pm
How many times has he been stretchered off. I already thought he was subbed!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 08:23:09 pm
Asked my daughter to put this on youtube on her smart tv. Was sat watching for ten minutes until I realised it was some twat playing FIFA I was watching.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 08:24:34 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 08:23:09 pm
Asked my daughter to put this on youtube on her smart tv. Was sat watching for ten minutes until I realised it was some twat playing FIFA I was watching.
:lmao
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1183 on: Yesterday at 08:37:12 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 08:23:09 pm
Asked my daughter to put this on youtube on her smart tv. Was sat watching for ten minutes until I realised it was some twat playing FIFA I was watching.

;D


Big chance for Senegal at the back post there. Headed wide...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1184 on: Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 08:23:09 pm
Asked my daughter to put this on youtube on her smart tv. Was sat watching for ten minutes until I realised it was some twat playing FIFA I was watching.

You should see some of the airport videos of the new microsoft flight simulator.You do have to look at it hard and think to yourself now is this real or the video game
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1185 on: Yesterday at 08:54:02 pm
Another head injury.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1186 on: Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm
Cracking solo goal for Andorra against England U21s!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1187 on: Yesterday at 09:09:54 pm
An egypt keeper is injured.....
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1188 on: Yesterday at 09:14:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm
Cracking solo goal for Andorra against England U21s!

England U21 3 - [1] Andorra U21; Albert Rosas goal on 63' - https://streamja.com/k23k1 & https://juststream.live/SustainingDeifiesBoosted
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1189 on: Yesterday at 09:24:06 pm
Have to say Egypt are the most horrible to watch, cynical bunch of cheats I've seen for quite a while
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1190 on: Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm
Egypt win 1-0 in the first leg.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1191 on: Yesterday at 09:24:50 pm
Quote from: vladis voice on Yesterday at 09:24:06 pm
Have to say Egypt are the most horrible to watch, cynical bunch of cheats I've seen for quite a while
Carlos Queiroz is the manager
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1192 on: Yesterday at 09:25:32 pm »

1 - 0 to Egypt; full-time.

The 2nd leg of this play-off is on Tuesday 29th March - a 6pm kick off (UK time).



'Egypt 1 - 0 Senegal | 2 minute highlights' (from CAF):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NzpEJl67j7M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NzpEJl67j7M</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzpEJl67j7M

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1193 on: Yesterday at 09:26:28 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:14:01 pm
England U21 3 - [1] Andorra U21; Albert Rosas goal on 63' - https://streamja.com/k23k1 & https://juststream.live/SustainingDeifiesBoosted
I was just expecting it to cut to an exasperated, rueful Maguire at the end there, you get so used to it.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1194 on: Yesterday at 09:38:46 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:24:50 pm
Carlos Queiroz is the manager

Wonder where he picked it up from?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1195 on: Today at 12:41:04 am
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 08:56:03 am
Now imagine if North Macedonia also beat Portugal...
Now thats a dilemma who should I support, Jota or Mac Red?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 12:48:46 am »

'Gareth Southgate has questioned what England would achieve by boycotting this year's World Cup due to human rights issues in Qatar.':-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1507478234430062594 (2 minute video)


"The biggest issue that is non-religious and non-cultural is what happened with the building of the stadiums - and there is nothing we can do about that either".

Then goes into whataboutery on Sainsburys and investments in the UK... can't even bring himself to acknowledge or mention the 6500+ deaths of the stadium workers.


Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1197 on: Today at 01:05:39 am
Pizza Hut headed twat.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1198 on: Today at 01:17:26 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:48:46 am
'Gareth Southgate has questioned what England would achieve by boycotting this year's World Cup due to human rights issues in Qatar.':-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1507478234430062594 (2 minute video)


"The biggest issue that is non-religious and non-cultural is what happened with the building of the stadiums - and there is nothing we can do about that either".

Then goes into whataboutery on Sainsburys and investments in the UK... can't even bring himself to acknowledge or mention the 6500+ deaths of the stadium workers.

[/b]]https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/feb/23/revealed-migrant-worker-deaths-qatar-fifa-world-cup-2022

More than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since it won the right to host the World Cup 10 years ago, the Guardian can reveal. The findings, compiled from government sources, mean an average of 12 migrant workers from these five south Asian nations have died each week since the night in December 2010 when the streets of Doha were filled with ecstatic crowds celebrating Qatars victory.

The total death toll is significantly higher, as these figures do not include deaths from a number of countries which send large numbers of workers to Qatar, including the Philippines and Kenya. Deaths that occurred in the final months of 2020 are also not included.

fuck sake, this shit harkens more to the times of the roman empire than the supposed more informed culture of the modern era, a tournament built with blood
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #1199 on: Today at 03:24:09 am
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 08:23:09 pm
Asked my daughter to put this on youtube on her smart tv. Was sat watching for ten minutes until I realised it was some twat playing FIFA I was watching.
I'm sorry, but....











 :lmao :lmao :lmao
