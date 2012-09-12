Could be worse, you could be me. I didnt even know North Macedonia was an actual country until last year.
Egypt [1] - 0 Senegal; Saliou Ciss own-goal 4' - https://streamgg.com/v/4qz3wkr1 & https://juststream.live/QuellingArrangerDwindles
Any stream for the game?
We have blood!!!!
Celebrations seem a little bit over the top for a tie that has 176 minutes remaining
Asked my daughter to put this on youtube on her smart tv. Was sat watching for ten minutes until I realised it was some twat playing FIFA I was watching.
people like big dick nick.
Cracking solo goal for Andorra against England U21s!
Have to say Egypt are the most horrible to watch, cynical bunch of cheats I've seen for quite a while
England U21 3 - [1] Andorra U21; Albert Rosas goal on 63' - https://streamja.com/k23k1 & https://juststream.live/SustainingDeifiesBoosted
Carlos Queiroz is the manager
Now imagine if North Macedonia also beat Portugal...
