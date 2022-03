Italy missing consecutive World Cups and not making the knockouts for at least 20 years is quite something. Especially with last year's Euro win in the pocket between these two shockers.



As for Sweden, I didn't watch but the main thing is that they went through. If they keep Lewandowski in check somehow they have a good chance at making it stick. All the pressure will be on the Poles and the Swedes have plenty of players who can play on the break.