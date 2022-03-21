And although it would be great for a top footballer to speak out and refuse to go to Qatar in reality many would be worried about doing it for various reasons. A World Cup comes around once every 4 years. To pull out of one means going 8 years (at the least) without playing in one. Many top stars at their peak might find Qatar their last chance to play at a World Cup.



You could say so what and that pulling out is the right things to do but its a hard position to put an individual footballer in. Should never be taking place there in the first place, obviously.