I love the World Cup, same as the poster above, decisions are made around the games so I can watch as many as possible. Love the whole spectacle, love smaller nations going wild, upsets, everything
I won't watch a single one of these games though. If I did I'd be condoning the whole thing. It's a disgrace that it's being held there, it was a disgrace it was awarded way back when and that even after stories of slave labour and migrant deaths from building the stadiums, that it's still going ahead is vile
Any major European nation could host the World Cup this summer even on this short notice. There is no excuse to have it in Qatar