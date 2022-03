I normally love the world cup but FIFA is trying to make it a parody of what it used to be with every decision they make. Having crypto.om as the main sponsor of a money-motivated tournament is one thing; having it sponsored in a country that has banned cryptocurrency is something else.As much as I would admire them, no team/ player is going to pull out. The Qatar working conditions have been known to the players for years, and yet they go on with their qualification games. They'll lose money from sponsors/reduced amount of clubs that will purchase them. All we'll get is what we're hearing from Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate, and co. The most flimsy "let's make a statement about what we don't like" as they stay in their 5-star hotels, being treated like royalty and posting their experience on social media.Combine that with FIFA wanting the world cup every 2 years and them going to 48 teams in 2026; the World Cup is going to shit.I'm sure the bottom line on their P&L sheet looks good though!