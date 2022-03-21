« previous next »
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: jillc on March 21, 2022, 12:50:36 pm
This is an excellent article by the human rights journalist Nicholas McGeehan. It has come from an interview with a whistle blower now imprisoned over how Qatar protected its original campaign of capturing the World Cup. It also has a bit about our taking part in the 2019 Club Cup Championship but is a useful piece to show how Qatar uses former football stars to earn acceptance to a wider audience.

Abdullah and the Spin Machine: - Josimarfootball.com

http://josimarfootball.com/abdullah-and-the-spin-machine/#.Yjhz1Q43me8.twitter

Fascinating and eye-opening article, thanks jillc.

This bit caught the eye - very much spin from the SC...

'The SC wasnt disputing the fact of the strike, or that it had left migrant workers in one of the richest countries in the world dependent on charitable donations of food and water to survive, they just wanted to put out a public statement that the workers on strike hadnt been building stadiums. This wasnt the first time this happened. Copies of an email exchange between the Supreme Committee and the Embassy of Nepal from July 2019 show a Supreme Committee employee writing that we would like your assistance to challenge allegations by German broadcaster WDR of two work-related fatalities on Al Bayt stadium.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
'Southgate voices England concerns about human rights at Qatar World Cup':-

Manager suggests female and LGBTQ+ fans may stay away
Backroom team has had talks with NGOs, including Amnesty

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/19/gareth-southgate-england-human-rights-qatar-world-cup


^ just like the article on the CEO of the FA on the previous page, Southgate says little of note and brushes over the deaths of the 6,500+ workers building the stadiums:-

I think Im quite clear on the areas of concern about this tournament, he said. The building of the stadiums was the first, and theres nothing we can do about that now. Theyre built."
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: oojason on March 21, 2022, 06:32:43 pm
Fascinating and eye-opening article, thanks jillc.

This bit caught the eye - very much spin from the SC...

'The SC wasnt disputing the fact of the strike, or that it had left migrant workers in one of the richest countries in the world dependent on charitable donations of food and water to survive, they just wanted to put out a public statement that the workers on strike hadnt been building stadiums. This wasnt the first time this happened. Copies of an email exchange between the Supreme Committee and the Embassy of Nepal from July 2019 show a Supreme Committee employee writing that we would like your assistance to challenge allegations by German broadcaster WDR of two work-related fatalities on Al Bayt stadium.'

He is really good McGeehan has written a number of articles on City as well and Abu Dhabi. It's horrifying when you consider they don't even bother denying the deaths occurred in the first place just the circumstances of them. They clearly have no care for any of these worker's lives.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: oojason on March 21, 2022, 06:35:53 pm
'Southgate voices England concerns about human rights at Qatar World Cup':-

Manager suggests female and LGBTQ+ fans may stay away
Backroom team has had talks with NGOs, including Amnesty

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/19/gareth-southgate-england-human-rights-qatar-world-cup


^ just like the article on the CEO of the FA on the previous page, Southgate says little of note and brushes over the deaths of the 6,500+ workers building the stadiums:-

I think Im quite clear on the areas of concern about this tournament, he said. The building of the stadiums was the first, and theres nothing we can do about that now. Theyre built."

Not very well put at all.  :o
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
pathetic how people in important positions pussy foot and pull their punches time and again and southgate follows that tradition

on a different slant, this guy didn't

https://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/1506249591095713796?cxt=HHwWiICzxbmBo-cpAAAA
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Armand9 on March 22, 2022, 01:39:53 pm
pathetic how people in important positions pussy foot and pull their punches time and again and southgate follows that tradition

on a different slant, this guy didn't

https://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/1506249591095713796?cxt=HHwWiICzxbmBo-cpAAAA

Yeah Van Gaal says how it is,they may dress it how they like with some fluff but it's all about money and commercial interests.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: jillc on March 21, 2022, 08:21:48 pm
Not very well put at all.  :o

Next it'll be "we have to go out and enjoy the World Cup and the stadiums in memory of all those who died to build them".
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Players need to start refusing to go.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 22, 2022, 02:00:55 pm
Players need to start refusing to go.

This is what would have an impact and effect.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Van Gaal is some guy he doesnt care and he is right.

Compare him to goofy waistcoat.

Still why expect more they didnt walk off when the players got racist abuse scared shitless of losing points.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I'll lose respect for any Liverpool player who goes to Qatar.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Jake on March 22, 2022, 09:14:17 pm
I'll lose respect for any Liverpool player who goes to Qatar.

You know where we won the Club World Cup, right?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yeah and I wish we'd have opted out of that too.

Its a good point generally, but I'd have pulled out all day long.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Jake on March 22, 2022, 09:14:17 pm
I'll lose respect for any Liverpool player who goes to Qatar.
Feel the Players at least of some them feel the same as Klopp about.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Tobelius on March 22, 2022, 01:48:39 pm
Yeah Van Gaal says how it is,they may dress it how they like with some fluff but it's all about money and commercial interests.

Good stuff from Van Gaal and the Netherlands.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:13:57 pm
Good stuff from Van Gaal and the Netherlands.



Now, everybody knows that I find that ridiculous, said Van Gaal, whose Dutch side have qualified for the finals after missing the 2018 tournament. Its ridiculous that we are going to play in a country  how does Fifa say it? To develop the football there. That is bullshit. But it doesnt matter  its about money, commercial interests. Thats the main motive of Fifa."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/22/netherlands-louis-van-gaal-world-cup-qatar-ridiculous

We mocked him while he was at United, but Van Gaal has bravely said the right things here, I think.

Right up in FIFA's face...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I think they'd fall like dominoes if a major country pulled out, but no-ones going to be the first :duh
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
In other sensational bidding news, it looks like the UK & Ireland has competition to hosting Euro 2028 in... Russia.  I wonder is that a joint Russia-Ukraine bid?
Turkey also is bidding for Euro 2028. Italy (and Russia) are bidding for Euro 2032. 
Spain and Portugal are the European candidates for World Cup 2030.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Im going to read Van Gaals words now but I would fucking love, at this stage, if this didnt go ahead at all

edit

good stuff from Van Gaal, though I think there does need to be boycotts

I am not sure another host could at this stage step in but again if it doesnt go ahead it will be hopefully be a lesson to stop giving it to places like this
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:55:35 pm
I think they'd fall like dominoes if a major country pulled out, but no-ones going to be the first :duh

That is my thought as well truely sad isnt it.

Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal is a decent guy he is crazy but he has no filter and is good for a qoute.

Compare him to goofy waistcoat who said "it is sad LGBT community from UK wont travel" no and neither will anyone else if there is any luck.

I mean its 2022 and a world cup host wont accept gay couples completely backwards I dont blame LGBT community for not going being treated like that.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:55:35 pm
I think they'd fall like dominoes if a major country pulled out, but no-ones going to be the first :duh

The top footballers have the power, but they seem unwilling or unable to use it.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:22:06 pm
The top footballers have the power, but they seem unwilling or unable to use it.

It's odd. Quite a number of them are socially conscious and (dread words) brand aware, but none of them are prepared to do a Johan Cruyff in 1978 and say 'I don't want to be part of that'.  And that was a time when international football was a far bigger deal than now.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:40:34 pm
It's odd. Quite a number of them are socially conscious and (dread words) brand aware, but none of them are prepared to do a Johan Cruyff in 1978 and say 'I don't want to be part of that'.  And that was a time when international football was a far bigger deal than now.

He didn't go because of an attempted kidnapping, not out of protest of the World Cup
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I've already decided this is one World Cup I won't be bothering to watch. I'm not a great fan of the World Cup, but usually I would watch some games, but this time it's pointless. I hope other people decide to do the same, especially once the television companies start advertising it. I also hope political questioning continues of managers and players, that is something that needs to be increased.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Yesterday at 05:49:10 pm
He didn't go because of an attempted kidnapping, not out of protest of the World Cup
Oh really? I always thought it was because of the junta.
Mind you, I also heard that Mrs Cruyff wasn't too happy at the prospect of him spending a month playing away, as it were.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
if only national teams and coaches just played really iffy sides in the competition to make it completely drab as a competition. Big countries like Germany or Argentina looking to get knocked out at the first opportunity to bring their players home asap.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:54:37 pm
I've already decided this is one World Cup I won't be bothering to watch. I'm not a great fan of the World Cup, but usually I would watch some games, but this time it's pointless. I hope other people decide to do the same, especially once the television companies start advertising it. I also hope political questioning continues of managers and players, that is something that needs to be increased.

Said ages ago I will not be watching one single game of this disgrace
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Very much considering doing the same and not watching at all. Did that for the Beijing Winter Olympics last month for similar reasons.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
It's all just a bit pointless isn't it.

It's the same shitty games to qualify, then the same shitty games once we get there and by the time the decent knockout games start you're bored shitless watching players being restricted by negative, scared tactics trying not to lose.

I've no doubt Paul will want to watch it as usual but he'll complain about how crap "we are" every game England play 🙄
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:24:08 pm
Said ages ago I will not be watching one single game of this disgrace

Said this too.
It'll be proper weird but watching it is condoning it in my view
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Saint Kane saying that the players intend to use 'their platforms' to inspire change in Qatar.

He really is relentlessly thick isn't he.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:55:38 pm
Saint Kane saying that the players intend to use 'their platforms' to inspire change in Qatar.

He really is relentlessly thick isn't he.

Yep he is and also didnt answer the question about Qatar hosting it.

Players not say anything as they know it could hinder a move to an oil club on £300-600k a week.

The ONLY way it gets solved is if countries or big players pull out which they wont.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm
Very much considering doing the same and not watching at all. Did that for the Beijing Winter Olympics last month for similar reasons.

I won't be watching it.  That's all I can do, so that's what I'm doing.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:54:37 pm
I've already decided this is one World Cup I won't be bothering to watch. I'm not a great fan of the World Cup, but usually I would watch some games, but this time it's pointless. I hope other people decide to do the same, especially once the television companies start advertising it. I also hope political questioning continues of managers and players, that is something that needs to be increased.
I'm a massive fan of the World Cup. Every life decision during that month is made with football-watching in mind. I love it to bits.
I'm going to try to not watch any this time around.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I normally love the world cup but FIFA is trying to make it a parody of what it used to be with every decision they make. Having crypto.om as the main sponsor of a money-motivated tournament is one thing; having it sponsored in a country that has banned cryptocurrency is something else.

As much as I would admire them, no team/ player is going to pull out. The Qatar working conditions have been known to the players for years, and yet they go on with their qualification games. They'll lose money from sponsors/reduced amount of clubs that will purchase them. All we'll get is what we're hearing from Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate, and co. The most flimsy "let's make a statement about what we don't like" as they stay in their 5-star hotels, being treated like royalty and posting their experience on social media.

Combine that with FIFA wanting the world cup every 2 years and them going to 48 teams in 2026; the World Cup is going to shit.

I'm sure the bottom line on their P&L sheet looks good though!  ::) ::) ::)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:54:49 pm
Said this too.
It'll be proper weird but watching it is condoning it in my view
I have no interest in our national team and I'm not really interested in the world cup either, but I might have watched the odd attractive looking tie that didn't include England if I had nothing else on. I'll definitely be swerving the entire thing this time.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
I love the World Cup, same as the poster above, decisions are made around the games so I can watch as many as possible. Love the whole spectacle, love smaller nations going wild, upsets, everything

I won't watch a single one of these games though. If I did I'd be condoning the whole thing. It's a disgrace that it's being held there, it was a disgrace it was awarded way back when and that even after stories of slave labour and migrant deaths from building the stadiums, that it's still going ahead is vile

Any major European nation could host the World Cup this summer even on this short notice. There is no excuse to have it in Qatar
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:22:06 pm
The top footballers have the power, but they seem unwilling or unable to use it.

In the nicest way possible.....top footballers aren't the smartest knives in the drawer. Top football people for various nations are meant to be. We can't expect Harry Kane for example to speak out eloquently on this when he's not even mastered speaking properly yet.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
And although it would be great for a top footballer to speak out and refuse to go to Qatar in reality many would be worried about doing it for various reasons. A World Cup comes around once every 4 years. To pull out of one means going 8 years (at the least) without playing in one. Many top stars at their peak might find Qatar their last chance to play at a World Cup.

You could say so what and that pulling out is the right things to do but its a hard position to put an individual footballer in. Should never be taking place there in the first place, obviously.
