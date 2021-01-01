This is an excellent article by the human rights journalist Nicholas McGeehan. It has come from an interview with a whistle blower now imprisoned over how Qatar protected its original campaign of capturing the World Cup. It also has a bit about our taking part in the 2019 Club Cup Championship but is a useful piece to show how Qatar uses former football stars to earn acceptance to a wider audience.



Abdullah and the Spin Machine: - Josimarfootball.com



http://josimarfootball.com/abdullah-and-the-spin-machine/#.Yjhz1Q43me8.twitter



Fascinating and eye-opening article, thanks jillc.This bit caught the eye - very much spin from the SC...'The SC wasnt disputing the fact of the strike, or that it had left migrant workers in one of the richest countries in the world dependent on charitable donations of food and water to survive, they just wanted to put out a public statement that the workers on strike hadnt been building stadiums. This wasnt the first time this happened. Copies of an email exchange between the Supreme Committee and the Embassy of Nepal from July 2019 show a Supreme Committee employee writing that we would like your assistance to challenge allegations by German broadcaster WDR of two work-related fatalities on Al Bayt stadium.'