« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 86376 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,581
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 06:32:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:50:36 pm
This is an excellent article by the human rights journalist Nicholas McGeehan. It has come from an interview with a whistle blower now imprisoned over how Qatar protected its original campaign of capturing the World Cup. It also has a bit about our taking part in the 2019 Club Cup Championship but is a useful piece to show how Qatar uses former football stars to earn acceptance to a wider audience.

Abdullah and the Spin Machine: - Josimarfootball.com

http://josimarfootball.com/abdullah-and-the-spin-machine/#.Yjhz1Q43me8.twitter

Fascinating and eye-opening article, thanks jillc.

This bit caught the eye - very much spin from the SC...

'The SC wasnt disputing the fact of the strike, or that it had left migrant workers in one of the richest countries in the world dependent on charitable donations of food and water to survive, they just wanted to put out a public statement that the workers on strike hadnt been building stadiums. This wasnt the first time this happened. Copies of an email exchange between the Supreme Committee and the Embassy of Nepal from July 2019 show a Supreme Committee employee writing that we would like your assistance to challenge allegations by German broadcaster WDR of two work-related fatalities on Al Bayt stadium.'
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:40:21 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,581
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 06:35:53 pm »

'Southgate voices England concerns about human rights at Qatar World Cup':-

Manager suggests female and LGBTQ+ fans may stay away
Backroom team has had talks with NGOs, including Amnesty

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/19/gareth-southgate-england-human-rights-qatar-world-cup


^ just like the article on the CEO of the FA on the previous page, Southgate says little of note and brushes over the deaths of the 6,500+ workers building the stadiums:-

I think Im quite clear on the areas of concern about this tournament, he said. The building of the stadiums was the first, and theres nothing we can do about that now. Theyre built."
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:39:21 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,261
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 08:21:06 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:32:43 pm
Fascinating and eye-opening article, thanks jillc.

This bit caught the eye - very much spin from the SC...

'The SC wasnt disputing the fact of the strike, or that it had left migrant workers in one of the richest countries in the world dependent on charitable donations of food and water to survive, they just wanted to put out a public statement that the workers on strike hadnt been building stadiums. This wasnt the first time this happened. Copies of an email exchange between the Supreme Committee and the Embassy of Nepal from July 2019 show a Supreme Committee employee writing that we would like your assistance to challenge allegations by German broadcaster WDR of two work-related fatalities on Al Bayt stadium.'

He is really good McGeehan has written a number of articles on City as well and Abu Dhabi. It's horrifying when you consider they don't even bother denying the deaths occurred in the first place just the circumstances of them. They clearly have no care for any of these worker's lives.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,261
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 08:21:48 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:35:53 pm
'Southgate voices England concerns about human rights at Qatar World Cup':-

Manager suggests female and LGBTQ+ fans may stay away
Backroom team has had talks with NGOs, including Amnesty

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/19/gareth-southgate-england-human-rights-qatar-world-cup


^ just like the article on the CEO of the FA on the previous page, Southgate says little of note and brushes over the deaths of the 6,500+ workers building the stadiums:-

I think Im quite clear on the areas of concern about this tournament, he said. The building of the stadiums was the first, and theres nothing we can do about that now. Theyre built."

Not very well put at all.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 01:39:53 pm »
pathetic how people in important positions pussy foot and pull their punches time and again and southgate follows that tradition

on a different slant, this guy didn't

https://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/1506249591095713796?cxt=HHwWiICzxbmBo-cpAAAA
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 01:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:39:53 pm
pathetic how people in important positions pussy foot and pull their punches time and again and southgate follows that tradition

on a different slant, this guy didn't

https://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/1506249591095713796?cxt=HHwWiICzxbmBo-cpAAAA

Yeah Van Gaal says how it is,they may dress it how they like with some fluff but it's all about money and commercial interests.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,505
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 01:55:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:21:48 pm
Not very well put at all.  :o

Next it'll be "we have to go out and enjoy the World Cup and the stadiums in memory of all those who died to build them".
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,376
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 02:00:55 pm »
Players need to start refusing to go.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,384
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 02:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:00:55 pm
Players need to start refusing to go.

This is what would have an impact and effect.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 06:39:33 pm »
Van Gaal is some guy he doesnt care and he is right.

Compare him to goofy waistcoat.

Still why expect more they didnt walk off when the players got racist abuse scared shitless of losing points.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 