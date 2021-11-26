« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 79849 times)

Nobody got the memo about the cold ball for Italy and Portugal. Preferably Portugal get knocked out
did not even know this was today but the World Cup Play off draw is at 4pm as per the bbc sport website. watch here

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/59406675

Can we note promote this shit carnival built on the corpses of slaves please?
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

'Suspicion and paranoia: Fifa told to demand fair trial for Abdullah Ibhais':-

Human Rights Watch and FairSquare have written to Fifa
Former Qatars World Cup employee is on hunger strike

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/dec/06/fifa-fair-trial-for-abdullah-ibhais-qatar-world-cup-human-rights-watch-fairsquare



Edit 15/12/21...


'Former Qatar World Cup workers jail term angers human rights groups':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/dec/15/former-qatar-world-cup-worker-jail-term-angers-human-rights-groups-abdullah-ibhais

^ a snippet:-

'Human Rights Watch and FairSquare believe that Abdullah Ibhais, a former World Cup 2022 media manager, was jailed after speaking about migrant rights issues in the country. They say that Ibhais was on Wednesday jailed for three years  a sentence reduced from the original five years  after being forced into a confession.

They have also criticised Fifa for its conduct throughout Ibhaiss case, saying it has enabled the Qatari authorities. Qatar insists Ibhais, who has been on hunger strike for a month, was jailed for soliciting bribes and not for speaking out against the kafala system in the country.

That explanation was greeted with scepticism by Nicholas McGeehan, co-director of FairSquare. Speaking after Ibhaiss sentence was confirmed he said: This case goes to the heart of the serious issues with Qatars World Cup and every day Abdullah Ibhais remains in jail more people will know his name, know what he did for the migrant workers who built Qatars World Cup, and know the price he has apparently paid for that.

It was Qatars World Cup organisers who instigated this prosecution, but it was Fifas silence that enabled todays verdict, for which there is no evidence other than a forced confession. The spotlight on the Qatari justice system and the abuse of its migrant workers will only intensify after what happened today.'

Draw made for the final round of CAF World Cup qualifiers :

Egypt vs Senegal
Ghana vs Nigeria
Mali vs Tunisia
DR Congo vs Morocco
Cameroon vs Algeria

(games to be played 23-29 March)


So Mo v Sadio for a World Cup spot....
Egypt vs Senegal
Ghana vs Nigeria
Mali vs Tunisia
DR Congo vs Morocco
Cameroon vs Algeria

(games to be played 23-29 March)


So Mo v Sadio for a World Cup spot....
Excellent.

One of them gets a break!
This seems the most appropriate thread for it I guess. My home country, the USA, is playing Honduras today in my home state of Minnesota. It's February and the game will be outside at night. Here are the predicted wind chills tonight.



Current forecast at game time is 7F (-13C) with the wind chill will be at -9F(-22C). I thankfully moved away 20 years ago and never have had to go back in the winter (knock on wood) but I can tell you that even as a kid I wouldn't go outside and most locals don't when it gets this cold. There is no point and it's dangerous to be out on top of it without proper clothing. This is honestly one of the dumbest things I've ever seen as it's not like this weather isn't typical for the area even if a bit extreme.

Now the quoted reasoning for this is that Minnesota's MLS team built a new stadium and are being rewarded for this by getting to host a World Cup qualifier. The rumored real reason though is that US Soccer has been consistently trying to play games in areas with a low Hispanic population and if that also means playing in cold weather then so be it. Anything to make sure that the crowd is as pro-US as possible so situations like the Gold Cup final where it was in Las Vegas and the crowd was 80% Mexican fans doesn't happen. It's also incredibly stupid though in that the US team has better players (when healthy) than every team in CONCACAF now and playing in conditions such as tonight gives the lesser team more of a chance than would be the case in any available warm weather area even if that meant the fans weren't 100% pro-US.

It's honestly embarrassing and I almost hope we lose just for how ridiculous the whole situation is though I'm sure once the game starts I'll still cheer for them.
The Business and Human Rights Resource have been keeping a watch on the Qatar World Cup for a while now. They highlight human rights abuses and try their best to hold organisations accountable. This is their latest communication on the Qatar situation. The English FA refuse to engage with them - though several FAs including the Scandinavian countries and Brazil have engaged.

https://www.business-humanrights.org/en/blog/qatar-world-cup-2022-football-associations-failing-to-engage-with-human-rights-risks-of-the-tournament/

(An interesting insight into the limits of the Bayern Munich ownership model too. The fans wanted to discuss whether the club should be associated with Qatar airways. But at the AGM they weren't allowed to).   
Rolex Kalle (Karl-Heinz Rummenigge) becomes very defensive when hes asked about his contacts in the East. Beckenbauer also took loads of flack due to his involvement in the choice of Qatar as the venue for the WC.

The rich just dont seem to want to see it. Saudi, Qatar it doesnt matter, this is sports washing. I will not be watching the WC or the golf, or any sport for that matter that is receiving money from the regimes. 
This seems the most appropriate thread for it I guess. My home country, the USA, is playing Honduras today in my home state of Minnesota. It's February and the game will be outside at night. Here are the predicted wind chills tonight.



Current forecast at game time is 7F (-13C) with the wind chill will be at -9F(-22C). I thankfully moved away 20 years ago and never have had to go back in the winter (knock on wood) but I can tell you that even as a kid I wouldn't go outside and most locals don't when it gets this cold. There is no point and it's dangerous to be out on top of it without proper clothing. This is honestly one of the dumbest things I've ever seen as it's not like this weather isn't typical for the area even if a bit extreme.

Now the quoted reasoning for this is that Minnesota's MLS team built a new stadium and are being rewarded for this by getting to host a World Cup qualifier. The rumored real reason though is that US Soccer has been consistently trying to play games in areas with a low Hispanic population and if that also means playing in cold weather then so be it. Anything to make sure that the crowd is as pro-US as possible so situations like the Gold Cup final where it was in Las Vegas and the crowd was 80% Mexican fans doesn't happen. It's also incredibly stupid though in that the US team has better players (when healthy) than every team in CONCACAF now and playing in conditions such as tonight gives the lesser team more of a chance than would be the case in any available warm weather area even if that meant the fans weren't 100% pro-US.

It's honestly embarrassing and I almost hope we lose just for how ridiculous the whole situation is though I'm sure once the game starts I'll still cheer for them.

We are winning but this is ridiculous to watch.
