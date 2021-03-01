Not sure most people on RAWK give a fuck about the World Cup



It's a total load of shite anyway.



Like most football fans, and probably most RAWKites, I look forward to the World Cup normally. It's a time for some nice football, day after day for several weeks, without any pressure of needing to win. There are always Liverpool players to cheer on and Everton players you hope will get sent off. Occasionally you get to see truly great teams - Brazil 70, 82, Holland 74, 78, Spain in more recent times - and for anyone who likes football that can be memorable.Last time out was bad enough, having to see the games staged in Russia, though even there it was great to see how Putin, worried about how the sudden downpour might fuck up his new botox face, was marginalised by Macron at the final ceremony. This time it will be unbearable. Too many workers have died to make the tournament anything other than a travesty.