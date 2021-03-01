« previous next »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 12:22:43 am
Will RAWK be boycotting the World Cup in Slaveland? No dedicated forum/match threads etc.

I fucking hope so or I'll be sorely disappointed.

Not sure most people on RAWK give a fuck about the World Cup

It's a total load of shite anyway.
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 01:15:39 am
Not sure most people on RAWK give a fuck about the World Cup

It's a total load of shite anyway.

Like most football fans, and probably most RAWKites, I look forward to the World Cup normally. It's a time for some nice football, day after day for several weeks, without any pressure of needing to win. There are always Liverpool players to cheer on and Everton players you hope will get sent off. Occasionally you get to see truly great teams - Brazil 70, 82, Holland 74, 78, Spain in more recent times - and for anyone who likes football that can be memorable.

Last time out was bad enough, having to see the games staged in Russia, though even there it was great to see how  Putin, worried about how the sudden downpour might fuck up his new botox face, was marginalised by Macron at the final ceremony. This time it will be unbearable. Too many workers have died to make the tournament anything other than a travesty.
There hasn't been a reasonably decent World Cup since 2006. I won't be watching Qatar, though that's not a quality-related thing, because 2010 was absolutely dire and 2014 not good either, but I still watch a tonne of matches.
2014 was brilliant fun, but this is probably for a separate topic.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:20:01 am
There hasn't been a reasonably decent World Cup since 2006. I won't be watching Qatar, though that's not a quality-related thing, because 2010 was absolutely dire and 2014 not good either, but I still watch a tonne of matches.

To be fair I thought 2018 was one of the most entertaining I have watched. Perhaps in terms of the quality it wasn't the best, but plenty of big teams were getting knocked out by minnows to make it unpredictable and very fun.

As has been said, the fact that it was Putin's Russia hosting it didn't sit so easy. You wouldn't put it past a few backhanders to FIFA to make it happen (it's also a certain these days isn't it??). But at least people were not directly dying in the thousands to make the stadiums (Qatar), or people being forced out of their homes to make way for stadiums (Brazil) and all in all it was probably a big success for Putin's Russia.

I will absolutely have nothing to do with the Qatar World Cup. The whole thing is a travesty.
'The case for an England boycott of Qatar 2022':-

https://www.football365.com/news/case-england-boycott-qatar-2022-john-nicholson


^ of course, it won't happen. Yet a decent article.

Three of the linked articles from it also worth a read...


'The growing calls for a boycott of the Qatar World Cup':-

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/qatar-2022-world-cup-fifa-b1811992.html

&

'Qatar World Cup: The ugly side of the beautiful game':-

https://www.amnesty.org.uk/qatar-world-cup-ugly-side-beautiful-game

&

'Qatar: FIFA must act on labour abuses as World Cup qualifiers kick off':-

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/03/qatar-fifa-must-act-on-labour-abuses-as-world-cup-qualifiers-kick-off/
Fat chance any of the top ranked countries will boycott this. Although, I'm willing to bet calls for a boycott made in hindsight will grow exponentially as each of the top countries are eliminated from the tournament. The likes of Henry Winter will be bigging up England all through to next year, only to shift narratives once England get knocked out in the quarterfinals.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:20:01 am
There hasn't been a reasonably decent World Cup since 2006. I won't be watching Qatar, though that's not a quality-related thing, because 2010 was absolutely dire and 2014 not good either, but I still watch a tonne of matches.

I thought 2006 and 2014 were really good in the group stage but the knockouts were mostly really dull. 2018 was solid overall but sobering knowing how it'd be 8 years until the next proper one.
2006 was my favorite. First WC I watched properly as a fan of the game. Germany-Italy semi final was magic, the pass by Pirlo was sublime and football at its best. 2010 was just Vuvuzellas, annoying as fuck. 2014 I only remember Brazil getting battered, watched a few games.
2018 I missed it completely as I was backpacking, although did see the HL's of the final.

As for Qatar 2022, I have zero interest as its a farce. Besides the obvious human rights abuse and ultra conservative society, a tiny country with no footballing history should have no business hosting WC. On top of that they moved it to November to fuck the leagues and clubs over.

I have high hopes personally for 2026 WC being a Canadian. Football is growing here especially with talents like Davies. Plus North America is a fun destination to visit for people all across the world.
Wont watch a second of the shite.

Especially where its being held. Football making even more of an unprincipled whore of itself playing anything there.

Just when you though the greedy gobshites couldnt get any worse.

And wearing t shirts or raising concerns about human rights. Do fuck off. Just boycott the fucking shit show if you have a single principle between you.

But of course, they dont.
I can't believe people are still crying over 2018 WC.

One of the greatest world cups for visiting fans ever. You simply don't get it unless you were there. I have tears thinking about those memories.

So much that I'm desperate to buy a ticket for a game in St. Pete this Euro2021, just so that I can get a FAN ID and go to Russia in June, just in time for the white nights!
