Me too, and it may yet happen. Individuals are more likely to speak out if they feel there's a collective behind them. Ask any trade unionist. In that sense "putting on a vest and looking mopey" - as you so neutrally put it - is possibly helping to create some collective strength.



As for your first point, workers selling their labour power, which is what footballers do, rarely get the chance to choose their employers - let alone dictate their ethical standards. It's called inequality and there's a lot of it in the global economy. The idea that the wage itself is a compromise with capitalism that prevents the recipient form criticising capitalism ought to have been buried at least a century ago. I don't understand your criticisms at all. You seem to want purity to the point of impotence.



Which, of course, is what the Qatari ruling class want too.



I take both your points as valid and serious.However (there's always a however isn't there?) it's worth reminding ourselves that Qatar secured the WC way back in 2010. City had been bought by Abu Dhabi in 2008; PSG by Qatar in 2011. Bayern have had Qatar Airways as a sponsor since, when? 2018, 17? Isn't it a bit late in the day to suddenly start thinking about the 6,000 plus people who have died building stadiums - which is quite different from a footballer trying to sort out school meals? Wouldn't two or three years ago have been more appropriate?Also, are players being forced to join these clubs? I'd say they have more control over choosing their employers than most of us do. I'd also say such players are quite capable of banding together if they want to organise. They're hardly short of finance and representation as it is.I'm not after purity. I'm after protest with a damned purpose that can actually effect some change. And if you want change then you have to be prepared to actually risk something. Like I said, a statement along the lines of "We don't like it anymore than you do" would be enough for me.