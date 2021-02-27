Wouldn't FIFA and UEFA just sanction the Norwegian FA and league if they did that though? They would surely claim it violates rules on politics interfering in sports (or something equally ham fisted).
There's a lot of money tied up in these events and the potential punishments are many. Exclusion from international competition; perhaps a league wide transfer ban; heavy fines levied against individual players or clubs even? Barred from European competition might be something else they could face if UEFA piles on.
It would need a couple of heavyweights to join in, preferably including one from a continent other than Europe. Of course, as soon as one puts it like that you realise there's no chance. Realistically, the players themselves offer the best hope. Ten world stars from different countries saying "I can't play in a State that has killed over six and half thousand workers involved on World Cup construction sites". Try playing the World Cup without Messi, Van Dijk, Allison, Aguero, Ronaldo, Thiago, Mbappe, Mane, Salah, Sterling etc.......