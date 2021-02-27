« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 63033 times)

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,269
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #800 on: February 27, 2021, 08:11:39 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on February 27, 2021, 01:11:22 am
I was reading something earlier and not sure on how true it is but apparently one of the host cities doesn't even exist yet and it's literally what 18 months until everything needs to be ready for safety certificates etc?
lusail I think

Might even have the final
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 03:43:33 pm »
Almost half of the clubs in the Norwegian top division have decided to urge the Norwegian football federation to boycott the World Cup in Qatar. More clubs are expected to follow suit. It is not expected that the football federation decide to follow through, but they may have to if the entire league puts pressure on them.
I know, Norway is insignificant in every way, but its a start. Heres hoping that the big footballing nations start to make some noise as well.
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 05:28:48 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 03:43:33 pm
Almost half of the clubs in the Norwegian top division have decided to urge the Norwegian football federation to boycott the World Cup in Qatar. More clubs are expected to follow suit. It is not expected that the football federation decide to follow through, but they may have to if the entire league puts pressure on them.
I know, Norway is insignificant in every way, but its a start. Heres hoping that the big footballing nations start to make some noise as well.

Not insignificant, Norway have some potential stars like Haaland and Ødegaard. It would be a big ask for them to even qualify from a group that includes Holland and Turkey. But even if nobody else follows suit, Norway would deserve credit for such a stance, and it would be significant if Haaland didn't go for this reason.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,152
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 05:40:49 pm »
Wouldn't FIFA and UEFA just sanction the Norwegian FA and league if they did that though?  They would surely claim it violates rules on politics interfering in sports (or something equally ham fisted).

There's a lot of money tied up in these events and the potential punishments are many.  Exclusion from international competition; perhaps a league wide transfer ban; heavy fines levied against individual players or clubs even?  Barred from European competition might be something else they could face if UEFA piles on. 
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,448
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 06:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:40:49 pm
Wouldn't FIFA and UEFA just sanction the Norwegian FA and league if they did that though?  They would surely claim it violates rules on politics interfering in sports (or something equally ham fisted).

There's a lot of money tied up in these events and the potential punishments are many.  Exclusion from international competition; perhaps a league wide transfer ban; heavy fines levied against individual players or clubs even?  Barred from European competition might be something else they could face if UEFA piles on. 

It would need a couple of heavyweights to join in, preferably including one from a continent other than Europe. Of course, as soon as one puts it like that you realise there's no chance. Realistically, the players themselves offer the best hope. Ten world stars from different countries saying "I can't play in a State that has killed over six and half thousand workers involved on World Cup construction sites". Try playing the World Cup without Messi, Van Dijk, Allison, Aguero, Ronaldo, Thiago, Mbappe, Mane, Salah, Sterling etc.......
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 07:31:31 pm »
Its important to note that its unlikely that the Norwegian FA does anything. Like the poster above me stated, nothing will happen unless the big boys refuse to play. I cant imagine thats going to happen but heres hoping.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,152
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 07:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:19:40 pm
It would need a couple of heavyweights to join in, preferably including one from a continent other than Europe. Of course, as soon as one puts it like that you realise there's no chance. Realistically, the players themselves offer the best hope. Ten world stars from different countries saying "I can't play in a State that has killed over six and half thousand workers involved on World Cup construction sites". Try playing the World Cup without Messi, Van Dijk, Allison, Aguero, Ronaldo, Thiago, Mbappe, Mane, Salah, Sterling etc.......

Yeah.  Very unlikely they'd do that. 
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,448
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 07:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:33:03 pm
Yeah.  Very unlikely they'd do that. 

You don't think? Two of them are already in. Emails out to the rest. Only one 'no' so far.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,017
  • Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 08:17:11 pm »

If fans also pressured the FIFA / World Cup sponsors - and got the media on board in reporting it... then FIFA would likely feel some pressure to act too...

(or at least 'seen to be acting on it' - as FIFA did last time out when massive pressure came their way via the corruption and bribery scandals a few years back - only when sponsors started getting itchy feet did FIFA 'do' something).
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,152
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 09:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:54:08 pm
You don't think? Two of them are already in. Emails out to the rest. Only one 'no' so far.

Who?  I checked back in the thread.  Is it on one of the links?

I really cannot imagine anything large scale happening unless Messi himself speaks out, which might bring Argentina and Spain on board and get a bandwagon going.

I don't see how FIFA and Qatar get derailed by this. They're in too deep; too much money has been handed over and the political ramifications would be seismic. But maybe I'm just being pessimistic.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,448
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 09:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:09:50 pm
Who?  I checked back in the thread.  Is it on one of the links?

I really cannot imagine anything large scale happening unless Messi himself speaks out, which might bring Argentina and Spain on board and get a bandwagon going.

I don't see how FIFA and Qatar get derailed by this. They're in too deep; too much money has been handed over and the political ramifications would be seismic. But maybe I'm just being pessimistic.

Sorry, poor joke. I was agreeing with you that it's highly unlikely. But I do think it's only the players that could generate a boycott. The national FAs lack the conscience.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,152
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 09:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:22:40 pm
Sorry, poor joke. I was agreeing with you that it's highly unlikely. But I do think it's only the players that could generate a boycott. The national FAs lack the conscience.

No worries. It went over my head. :wave
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:09:50 pm
Who?  I checked back in the thread.  Is it on one of the links?

I really cannot imagine anything large scale happening unless Messi himself speaks out, which might bring Argentina and Spain on board and get a bandwagon going.

I don't see how FIFA and Qatar get derailed by this. They're in too deep; too much money has been handed over and the political ramifications would be seismic. But maybe I'm just being pessimistic.

Sadly you're absolutely right. Literally billions have already been spent on building stadiums. If it doesn't go ahead now they would sue FIFA into oblivion.
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,107
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #813 on: Today at 12:22:17 am »
Potty that this is even going ahead.

The world is nuts.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 