World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
June 3, 2019, 10:55:37 pm
Qatar are trying to buy Leeds United.....

Hmmmm
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
June 3, 2019, 11:10:58 pm
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June  3, 2019, 10:55:37 pm
Qatar are trying to buy Leeds United.....

Hmmmm

An iltolerant, regressive city state, being bought by Qatar. Cant see it.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
June 4, 2019, 07:30:09 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  3, 2019, 11:10:58 pm
An iltolerant, regressive city state, being bought by Qatar. Cant see it.

Theyll ruin Qatars image.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
June 4, 2019, 10:59:56 am
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
June 4, 2019, 08:39:54 pm
Quote from: Zlen on June  4, 2019, 07:30:09 am
Theyll ruin Qatars image.

Haha  ;D
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 28, 2019, 04:00:30 am
https://www.bbc.com/sport/athletics/49860159

At the athletic worlds in Doha, the womens marathon started at midnight. A third of the runners dropped out because of heat and humidity.

But the World Cup will be three months later in the year, so Im sure it will be fine. Assuming midnight kick offs.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 28, 2019, 01:02:20 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 28, 2019, 04:00:30 am
https://www.bbc.com/sport/athletics/49860159

At the athletic worlds in Doha, the womens marathon started at midnight. A third of the runners dropped out because of heat and humidity.

But the World Cup will be three months later in the year, so Im sure it will be fine. Assuming midnight kick offs.
World Cup final on December 18th! Its still a long time until then but I can see myself not giving a single toss about that tournament. Half the fun are days off work, warm weather and watching some of the games outside.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 28, 2019, 01:11:16 pm
Im not watching a single game of that wretched tournament. Its a disgusting travesty by FIFA to endorse that medieval slave pit. It fucking up normal football season is just another reason. International football is horrible on the best of days, but December World Cup in Qatar is taking the piss.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
December 24, 2019, 03:01:54 pm
A 'No holds barred' documentary by Gary Neville

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YOInEf0yCEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YOInEf0yCEc</a>

Very interesting watch. Seems like the way Qatar is dealing with the criticisms are to just throw money at it until it goes away and explain the bad news as just lies

Official death toll according to the organisers is 3 'work related deaths' and 22 'non-work related deaths'.

The Club World cup was interesting and I'm very interested to hear about what LFC fans thought over there and what the club officially says if they debrief the western world.

It should be noted that the club did an amazing job in their pre-tournament briefing, especially for amnesty international to commend the clubs actions in the run up. Refusing to stay in the allocated hotel for example
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
December 24, 2019, 03:32:46 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 24, 2019, 03:01:54 pm
A 'No holds barred' documentary by Gary Neville

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YOInEf0yCEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YOInEf0yCEc</a>

Very interesting watch. Seems like the way Qatar is dealing with the criticisms are to just throw money at it until it goes away and explain the bad news as just lies

Official death toll according to the organisers is 3 'work related deaths' and 22 'non-work related deaths'.

The Club World cup was interesting and I'm very interested to hear about what LFC fans thought over there and what the club officially says if they debrief the western world.

It should be noted that the club did an amazing job in their pre-tournament briefing, especially for amnesty international to commend the clubs actions in the run up. Refusing to stay in the allocated hotel for example

Ive just watched this. I think Ratboy is very good. 
The positive elements I think is when countries ruled by a backward belief system and an absolute monarchy  are monitored it encourages positive change. In this instance a minimum wage and slightly better `workers rights. IV have lived and worked in a few developing nations and based on past experience Im very sceptical of the number of work related deaths being 3.

Not sure how staged it was but Neville getting those lads the agency fee was great

Im an agent and in most countries its illegal to make money from workers, the profit has to come from the employer. This needs to change throughout the midde east. Its open to so many scams

Neville asking a Female government official about women being oppressed was a bit weird. Was it meant as a double point?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
December 24, 2019, 03:46:03 pm
Why would the Qatari government lie? They have such a good record of treating people humanly.  ::) Youre right to be sceptical.

Probably been posted already but just a couple of reports....

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2019/oct/02/revealed-hundreds-of-migrant-workers-dying-of-heat-stress-in-qatar-each-year

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2019/09/qatar-despite-reform-promises-migrant-workers-still-return-home-without-wages-or-justice/
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
December 25, 2019, 09:49:55 am
Can somebody please explain how the UK media can go on and on about human rights in Qatar saying that's a major reason they shouldn't host a World Cup, but then at the same time they don't look at the UK's own political, environmental and workers destruction around the world, not just with the effect of colonization for decades but UK companies stronghold over foreign economies and with the British making people work like slaves in the so-called third world countries... again, why doesn't the UK look at itself? Smart people needed to answer, please.

And, I didn't even get into the UK's partnership with other of their international friends in causing bigger problems in other countries outside of the commonwealth today... let alone over a century ago.

Similarly, for years the UK media was pointing fingers at Eastern Europe, Italy and Spain with regard to racism but failed to look in the mirror...

Not saying these atrocities don't exist around the world. Of course they exist and Middle Eastern peoples are guilty too. But isn't it hypocritical?

I think it's quite obvious, but I just like to hear your thoughts on this. I just find it really weird to read so much how about those guys are bad and the UK is good and clean and pure, so yeah, we all know the UK is the good guy and should be automatically given the World Cup. It's not like the people in Britain are so happy with their own politicans right now anyway.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
December 25, 2019, 10:25:24 am
Gary Neville seems to do a good job here, but it suffers from the same problem as most of UK's media. They rather have a footballer like Beckham comment on politics than an expert. Nevertheless, Neville's ignorance as he learns about media bias gradually, is not a bad tool in this program. One of the factors we notice anyway, is that just as Neville's comfy cushions and meals in his hotel, and personal treatment with foot massages and what not are increased during the making of this, Gary warms up more and more to Qatar 2022.

It reminds me of a friend of mine, who told me that German girls are all fat and have hair under their armpits after eating sausages and drinking beer all day.
So, I took him to Germany, and introduced him to Heidi Klum and this was back in the 90s. He changed his tune. Now, he loves German women. He even speaks German, when he initially thought it was the language of the bad guys in Indiana Jones. He even reads the scripture in German. He used to think 10,000 Germans died in the war and now he says it was 20 million because of course that's what his wife told him, so now he is prepared to have more faith in German mathematicians too.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
December 25, 2019, 10:48:30 am
The LGBT part of this program is funny as Gary's trick question is whether gays will be allowed to show public affection. I suppose Neville hasn't opened his eyes in Arabia, there are men holding men's hands quite a lot in Arabia. It's more like a Hobbit thing and not sexual. Now, if Gary wants people to have sex in public I don't think that's allowed in Manchester either.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
December 25, 2019, 11:00:24 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 24, 2019, 03:32:46 pm
The positive elements I think is when countries ruled by a backward belief system

And what is that?
The belief system in so-called Islamic countries are 600 years more modern to the Christian belief system, or around 200 years more modern than the official Roman government version of it. And is at least 1000 years more modern than than Jewish belief system, a few more 1000 years more modern than Asian belief systems. So, you can obviously update and clarify your statement or of course make it clear that you don't respect any old beliefs around the world.

With Islamic belief systems being younger than the East, it doesn't mean the Middle East has to show less respect for the East, in the same way it doesn't mean that one following Marx or Trump in the 21st century's belief system of whatever has to show less respect for one that is 1000 years older.

One of the factors people looking at this program will realise, is that this is an opportunity for people to learn something new culturally from the Middle East but of course there's still many people who won't... racism is still a major issue even in England. I've read a lot of racist and prejudiced comments on here simply because the many on here have come to think in the same narrow way for years. It's been the same for Neville and you will see how his views will broaden too. Neville was in Qatar before but that one trip wasn't enough.
I know people who live in countries all their lives and have a prejudice on many in other cities for decades after even going there several times, it takes a great effort to broaden one's mind to other cultural perspectives.
World Cup 2022 - Qatar
December 25, 2019, 11:44:05 am
Organising a tournament is far more than a few flashy stadiums. The logistics, officiating standards, transport, security, social events all has to come into play.

Which is why I thought Rugby World Cup at Japan this year and also in England 4 years ago were such well organised event.

Of course the fans have to play a part too and football fans just cant seem to control themselves after a couple of beers. Or maybe Qatar wouldnt be serving them as a Muslim country?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
December 25, 2019, 08:08:10 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on December 25, 2019, 11:44:05 am
Organising a tournament is far more than a few flashy stadiums. The logistics, officiating standards, transport, security, social events all has to come into play.

So, you're saying they don't know this? Qatar is already putting together organizers from other World Cups to make sure the same process is in order.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
December 25, 2019, 08:58:05 pm
Don't feed the troll kids
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
July 15, 2020, 02:03:54 pm
Here's the schedule for Qatar 2022. Begins on Monday (!) 22 November, final on Sunday 18 December.
Kickoffs at 10.00am, 1.00pm, 4.00pm, 7.00pm UK time.   It looks baaaaad.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
July 15, 2020, 02:06:10 pm


4 games a day in 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage.

Games could go past midnight.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
July 15, 2020, 02:23:54 pm
Most of the country will miss the first 2 kick off time due to work and school.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
July 15, 2020, 02:44:34 pm
always thought they would have this taken off them

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
July 15, 2020, 06:33:43 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 15, 2020, 02:23:54 pm
Most of the country will miss the first 2 kick off time due to work and school.
10, 1, 4 and 7 in the UK, a lot of people will miss at least half or more or the third KOs too!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
July 15, 2020, 06:35:28 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 15, 2020, 06:33:43 pm
10, 1, 4 and 7 in the UK, a lot of people will miss at least half or more or the third KOs too!

Well all still be working from home then. :D

To be fair its the same when Im Japan/Korea, even in Russia and the rest of Europe. Brazil was the best for kick off times!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
July 16, 2020, 02:58:19 pm
Quote from: Hellrazor on July 15, 2020, 02:44:34 pm
always thought they would have this taken off them
Probably would've got very messy on the legal side of things so they left it. Disgraceful that they were awarded this in the first place, they have no football history, no real football teams or fans and the fact that FIFA didn't think through the climate properly is amateurish. They only saw green. Qatar the football team are going to get absolute trounced in the three games they play.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
July 16, 2020, 04:44:30 pm
Quote from: King.Keita on July 16, 2020, 02:58:19 pm
Probably would've got very messy on the legal side of things so they left it. Disgraceful that they were awarded this in the first place, they have no football history, no real football teams or fans and the fact that FIFA didn't think through the climate properly is amateurish. They only saw green. Qatar the football team are going to get absolute trounced in the three games they play.
yep, pure greed and im sure plenty of back handers

cities not even built never mind grounds
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
February 25, 2021, 01:03:44 pm
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
February 25, 2021, 02:03:16 pm
Quote from: oojason on February 25, 2021, 01:03:44 pm
'Revealed: 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for World Cup':-


This is amazing.
 
The top international footballers have such clout now. See Marcus Rashford. If a large number of them got together to organise a boycott of the Qatar World Cup - say 20 of them - then we'd see some dignity come back to the sport and hell holes like Qatar would cease to call the shots.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
February 25, 2021, 02:22:00 pm
i thought people would see sense and a new venue would be found by now

i fear it is too late
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
February 25, 2021, 02:49:49 pm
It's a disgrace that this isn't getting more coverage. I fucking hate the world we live in sometimes.

People care more about the fact that Qatar bought the World Cup fraudulently rather than the absolute horrendous affairs that have gone on to make this World Cup happen. Fifa should be up in front of the highest court in Europe for this.

A high profile footballer should be asking - 'Why do thousands have to die so we can play a few football matches?'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
February 25, 2021, 03:01:20 pm
Its the biggest farce in the history of football.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 01:11:22 am
Quote from: Hellrazor on February 25, 2021, 02:22:00 pm
i thought people would see sense and a new venue would be found by now

i fear it is too late
I was reading something earlier and not sure on how true it is but apparently one of the host cities doesn't even exist yet and it's literally what 18 months until everything needs to be ready for safety certificates etc?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 03:05:16 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 15, 2020, 06:35:28 pm
Well all still be working from home then. :D
Fucking right!

Funny how people are giving out about the times. Its not bad at all for our time zones.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 25, 2021, 02:49:49 pm
It's a disgrace that this isn't getting more coverage. I fucking hate the world we live in sometimes.

People care more about the fact that Qatar bought the World Cup fraudulently rather than the absolute horrendous affairs that have gone on to make this World Cup happen. Fifa should be up in front of the highest court in Europe for this.

A high profile footballer should be asking - 'Why do thousands have to die so we can play a few football matches?'
Whilst I agree with you, fifa have always gone with the biggest bribe. The world is a load of bollocks.

Think I might watch that fifa film now to make me feel better.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 03:34:04 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  3, 2019, 11:10:58 pm
An iltolerant, regressive city state, being bought by Qatar. Cant see it.

haha  well in 
