The positive elements I think is when countries ruled by a backward belief system



And what is that?The belief system in so-called Islamic countries are 600 years more modern to the Christian belief system, or around 200 years more modern than the official Roman government version of it. And is at least 1000 years more modern than than Jewish belief system, a few more 1000 years more modern than Asian belief systems. So, you can obviously update and clarify your statement or of course make it clear that you don't respect any old beliefs around the world.With Islamic belief systems being younger than the East, it doesn't mean the Middle East has to show less respect for the East, in the same way it doesn't mean that one following Marx or Trump in the 21st century's belief system of whatever has to show less respect for one that is 1000 years older.One of the factors people looking at this program will realise, is that this is an opportunity for people to learn something new culturally from the Middle East but of course there's still many people who won't... racism is still a major issue even in England. I've read a lot of racist and prejudiced comments on here simply because the many on here have come to think in the same narrow way for years. It's been the same for Neville and you will see how his views will broaden too. Neville was in Qatar before but that one trip wasn't enough.I know people who live in countries all their lives and have a prejudice on many in other cities for decades after even going there several times, it takes a great effort to broaden one's mind to other cultural perspectives.