You're attempting to move the goalposts. I challenged you on your claims of Shia beliefs and you haven't proven your claims.



To reiterate what I said, All religions are messed up. ALL OF THEM. People should practice whatever they believe in, but to mix religious doctrines in any government will set that country back decades.



I'm not here to defend Shia Islam, but your "true Islam" talk is pure nonsense.



Firstly, when you highlight Assad and his son, you're forgetting their Sunni neighbour and what he and his sons did with the Shia Anfal in the south and gassing the Kurds up north.



Al'Qaeda is Sunni, ISIS is Sunni. Between these Saudi/Qatar backed groups they have brought more terror and chaos to the countries they have infested as well as all of Europe and America. Hizbollah wouldn't come close, if we're splitting hairs here.



For all of Iran's nonsense, they have never waged war on the 'west'. The way Al'Qaida/ISIS continue their bombings and terror attacks in Europe and the US to this day.



Again, not defending one over the other. Iran and Saudi are 2 peas of the same pod. The only difference is Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE are bum chums with the US. Iran isn't.



Both Saudi and Iran de-stabilise Yemen. They both rule with a religious iron fist. Try to question either governments and you'll find out. Saudi's have sponsored Al Qa'eda, their leader was related to the royal family.



To somehow suggest Sunni countries are peaceful while Shia are not, is completely disingenuous.



I'm guessing you're not familiar with decades of chaos that has gripped Afghanistan and even Pakistan. Your own country had a wonderful time with the Brotherhood throwing dissidents from rooftops, before the military had to take over government.



Stop trying to pass off dangerous religious ideologies as "Welllll you should see the other folk". No sorry, you don't get a pass. No-one should.



If Syria is to thrive and breathe, then neither Sunni/Shia or whatever doctrines should be anywhere near government. Teach away your logic in mosques, community centres sure, but stay away from schools and governments.



Because I have no time correcting every false thing you say but I guess I have too.You say Shia are the oppressed minority. They are not. They ruled Syria , ruling Iran, Oman , Iraq and doing everything they want in Lebanon not to mention Yemen.Saddam Hussein is Ba'athist. Worse even than the Brotherhood.He even attacked Sunni countries.You say Al'Qaeda and ISIS are Sunni. Ignorant Wetren Media say they are Sunni's but they are not. They are Kharijites.They believe Sunni's are not Muslim. That's why they killed more Sunni's than anyone else. I guess you didn't read how they killed an entire Sunni tribe in Iraq. That's why they attacked Sunni countries more than anyone else. That's why they run away from Sunni's countries because they will be jailed and executed and go to unstable countries. These are facts. You cant find a an ISIS member who stayed in a stable Sunni country because they are Kharijites. They literally attacked sunni countries more than the west and killed more sunni it's not even close. You say Saudi's have sponsored Al Qa'eda, their leader was related to the royal family. His had to run away from Saudi, couldn’t even go any near gulf country, his citizenship was revoked , the west were warned about him and guess what the Wstren media considered him ? a dissident, he literally appeard on TV asking followers to kill Sunnis.Who are spreading false infos now ? .. once again these are facts you can't deny. It's also amazing how you downplay what Hozab Allah is doing https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/media/3195&ved=2ahUKEwivzNiG79-KAxUHhf0HHYPaDkoQFnoECBIQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0W5C99Q_FhWatlKjjH9VzU You talk about Shia beliefs. The Mahdi specifically. Alot of Sunnis doesnt believe it's true and the rest believe he is a man who will be born at the end of days and rule with justice. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mahdi With Shia he is completely different guy. Someone who was born since more than thousand years and is now hiding and will appear at the end of days and alot of them believe he will kill 999 people from 1000.Shia believe no Shia are not Muslims and will go to hell. That's more than 90% of Muslims. So I don't know what false claims you talk about this is literally in their books. If you want the books just ask. Sunni believe the normal people aren't but their Shia imams are.and not all religions are messed up. I guess most people are not intelligent enough to notice how messed up their religion are but you do. It's people who use religion for their benefit but you choose to highlight the actions of few to your agenda.Anyhow back to topic, Syria is a Muslim country. That's something will not change. What they are doing is important it's important to have the right education so they don't turn to Kharijites or Shia who just follow fake religious figures blindly and hopefully end up like the UAE.