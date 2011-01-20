It's important a Muslim country have the moderate true Islam into thier education. That's why at Sunni countries 99% of people are peaceful and those with extremist ideas run away from these countries.

You're attempting to move the goalposts. I challenged you on your claims of Shia beliefs and you haven't proven your claims.To reiterate what I said, All religions are messed up.. People should practice whatever they believe in, but to mix religious doctrines in any government will set that country back decades.I'm not here to defend Shia Islam, but your "true Islam" talk is pure nonsense.Firstly, when you highlight Assad and his son, you're forgetting their Sunni neighbour and what he and his sons did with the Shia Anfal in the south and gassing the Kurds up north.Al'Qaeda is Sunni, ISIS is Sunni. Between these Saudi/Qatar backed groups they have brought more terror and chaos to the countries they have infested as well as all of Europe and America. Hizbollah wouldn't come close, if we're splitting hairs here.For all of Iran's nonsense, they have never waged war on the 'west'. The way Al'Qaida/ISIS continue their bombings and terror attacks in Europe and the US to this day.Again, not defending one over the other. Iran and Saudi are 2 peas of the same pod. The only difference is Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE are bum chums with the US. Iran isn't.Both Saudi and Iran de-stabilise Yemen. They both rule with a religious iron fist. Try to question either governments and you'll find out. Saudi's have sponsored Al Qa'eda, their leader was related to the royal family.To somehow suggest Sunni countries are peaceful while Shia are not, is completely disingenuous.I'm guessing you're not familiar with decades of chaos that has gripped Afghanistan and even Pakistan. Your own country had a wonderful time with the Brotherhood throwing dissidents from rooftops, before the military had to take over government.Stop trying to pass off dangerous religious ideologies as "Welllll you should see the other folk". No sorry, you don't get a pass. No-one should.If Syria is to thrive and breathe, then neither Sunni/Shia or whatever doctrines should be anywhere near government. Teach away your logic in mosques, community centres sure, but stay away from schools and governments.