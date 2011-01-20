« previous next »
Author Topic: The barbarity that is Syria  (Read 438504 times)

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4600 on: December 17, 2024, 08:29:50 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on December 17, 2024, 06:29:48 am
U.S. Fears Military Buildup by Turkey Signals Preparations for Incursion Into Syria

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/u-s-fears-military-buildup-by-turkey-signals-preparations-for-incursion-into-syria-1c2e88e9?mod=hp_lead_pos8

People relying on Trump to save them...

The Kurds look set to be the big losers here, and the world doesn't give a shit about them or their cause.



The Kurds are always the losers, the West are in trouble, the Kurds help the West, the West abandons the Kurds, Kurds get screwed, rinse and repeat.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4601 on: December 18, 2024, 09:35:51 am »
Ukraine is offering to send grain and food aid to Syria. I guess it is a case of the enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4602 on: December 24, 2024, 04:56:25 pm »
Good signs in Syria. They have received a high level US envoy, the Jordanian FM and soon the Saudi FM. And Qatar has reopened their embassy closed 14 years ago.

Internally rebels are being disbanded and absorbed by the new military including army officers who defected. (This ain't Iraq).

https://www.semafor.com/article/12/24/2024/syrian-authorities-say-rebel-groups-have-agreed-to-disband
Hopefully it continues to be a bright spot going forward into 2025.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4603 on: December 29, 2024, 02:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Giono on December 24, 2024, 04:56:25 pm
Good signs in Syria.
Hopefully it continues to be a bright spot going forward into 2025.
Wouldn't it just be a good news story we need when there's so much international shite going on.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4604 on: January 2, 2025, 09:53:34 am »
Quote from: John C on December 29, 2024, 02:01:57 pm
Wouldn't it just be a good news story we need when there's so much international shite going on.

Another good news story from Syria:

They have appointed a new head of the central bank...a woman.

https://www.semafor.com/article/12/31/2024/syria-appoints-first-woman-as-central-bank-governor
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4605 on: January 3, 2025, 02:31:15 pm »
A very backward and worrying step.

As numerous despots have learned, controlling and corrupting the education system is the most important step to long-term brainwashing and indoctrination.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ln12056ppo

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4606 on: January 3, 2025, 03:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  3, 2025, 02:31:15 pm
A very backward and worrying step.

As numerous despots have learned, controlling and corrupting the education system is the most important step to long-term brainwashing and indoctrination.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ln12056ppo


Really? That is not a step backwards. Eliminating all the Assad stuff is moving forward. Adding some god stuff could be seen as unifying by the 2 big groups, Sunnis that form the gov't now a Alawites that were part of the old regime. Not much different than the southern US schools forcing christianist values on kids.

And this is early days. Wait to see policy decisions when all the refugees in Germany, France, Turkey, etc. start returning. That will reshape Syria.

That BBC article is just western pearl-clutching decadent worry, thin-edge-of-a-wedge stuff. Will any of Syria's neighbours be alarmed? Will any Syrians be alarmed?

On another note it will be interesting to see what happens to politics in European countries when Syrian refugees start leaving. That's partly why the German foreign minister was in Syria yesterday. Making a functioning stable Syrian state is in so many state's interest for multiple reasons.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4607 on: January 3, 2025, 03:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Giono on January  3, 2025, 03:30:52 pm
Really? That is not a step backwards. Eliminating all the Assad stuff is moving forward. Adding some god stuff could be seen as unifying by the 2 big groups, Sunnis that form the gov't now a Alawites that were part of the old regime. Not much different than the southern US schools forcing christianist values on kids.

And this is early days. Wait to see policy decisions when all the refugees in Germany, France, Turkey, etc. start returning. That will reshape Syria.

That BBC article is just western pearl-clutching decadent worry, thin-edge-of-a-wedge stuff. Will any of Syria's neighbours be alarmed? Will any Syrians be alarmed?

On another note it will be interesting to see what happens to politics in European countries when Syrian refugees start leaving. That's partly why the German foreign minister was in Syria yesterday. Making a functioning stable Syrian state is in so many state's interest for multiple reasons.



Did you miss this bit:

Quote
Other proposed changes include Evolution and the Big Bang theory being dropped from science teaching.

References to the gods worshipped in Syria before Islam, as well as images of their statues, are also being dropped.

The significance of the great Syrian heroine Queen Zenobia, who once ruled Palmyra in the Roman era, seems to have been downplayed.

The elimination of science in favour of sky fairy bullshit indoctrination is scary as hell - and the kind of fuckwittery that we all condemn when it's done in the increasingly backwards USA.

Organised religion is an evil disease that should have no place in schools, apart from a "this is what some people believe" perspective.

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4608 on: January 3, 2025, 06:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  3, 2025, 03:34:52 pm
Did you miss this bit:
That's the bit that stood out to me.
I'm wondering if Giono thought the article ended before that paragraph.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4609 on: January 3, 2025, 07:03:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on January  3, 2025, 06:57:58 pm
That's the bit that stood out to me.
I'm wondering if Giono thought the article ended before that paragraph.

The full BBC article seems to row back a little more in that the government intend to hold a National Dialogue Conference with various groups consulted. Whether that changes things who knows.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ln12056ppo

And its not just Islamist nutjobs who dont believe in teaching evolution.  ;D
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4610 on: January 3, 2025, 09:09:36 pm »
Quote from: John C on January  3, 2025, 06:57:58 pm
That's the bit that stood out to me.
I'm wondering if Giono thought the article ended before that paragraph.

Actually I had read that part. But to me it is a tiny concession in the light of how many students around the world were educated using creationist teachings, like i was. As kids we new it was not true. It's an easy thing to reject.

Don't get me wrong. I don't want them to become a Taliban 2.0 regime. But, I don't expect them to be a utopian model society overnight. We in the west should moderate our expectations with the confidence that this ain't Iraq or Afghanistan where Muslims were fighting infidels for many years. Syria is the end of a dictatorship.

If they are going to get their talented refugees back and rebuild, they can't go full Taliban and they know it. If they are going to get international assistance they'll have to be moderate too.

 
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4611 on: January 3, 2025, 09:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Giono on January  3, 2025, 09:09:36 pm
Actually I had read that part. But to me it is a tiny concession in the light of how many students around the world were educated using creationist teachings, like i was. As kids we new it was not true. It's an easy thing to reject.

Don't get me wrong. I don't want them to become a Taliban 2.0 regime. But, I don't expect them to be a utopian model society overnight. We in the west should moderate our expectations with the confidence that this ain't Iraq or Afghanistan where Muslims were fighting infidels.

If they are going to get their talented refugees back and rebuild, they can't go full Taliban and they know it. If they are going to get international assistance they'll have to be moderate too.

 

Not so easy in Muslim countries. See Pakistan, where the argument of choice is to accuse the other side of disrespecting Islam. That gets your opponent lynched, and by the time it's cleared up, it's too late.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4612 on: January 3, 2025, 09:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on January  3, 2025, 09:14:50 pm
Not so easy in Muslim countries. See Pakistan, where the argument of choice is to accuse the other side of disrespecting Islam. That gets your opponent lynched, and by the time it's cleared up, it's too late.

I see what you mean. But is there a suggestion that that is going to happen in Syria? That is my objection to that worry-mongering article.

Pakistan is a much different animal and is far closer to Taliban culture than Syria.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4613 on: January 4, 2025, 06:47:07 am »
Quote from: Giono on January  3, 2025, 09:29:15 pm
I see what you mean. But is there a suggestion that that is going to happen in Syria? That is my objection to that worry-mongering article.

Pakistan is a much different animal and is far closer to Taliban culture than Syria.

I have zero faith in the ability of Muslim countries to resist radical Islam where it's not already suppressed, and I expect any indications of a tendency to radical Islam to go further in that direction. That's been so since 2001, and I've rarely been wrong in these expectations.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4614 on: January 4, 2025, 09:55:10 am »
Quote from: Sangria on January  4, 2025, 06:47:07 am
I have zero faith in the ability of Muslim countries to resist radical Islam where it's not already suppressed, and I expect any indications of a tendency to radical Islam to go further in that direction. That's been so since 2001, and I've rarely been wrong in these expectations.

Do you believe in evolution? The complaint in the BBC article is about Syrian schools no longer teaching evolution. But will that stop actual evolution from occurring in Syria, whether their gov't allows it to be taught or not?

I am not naïve, but I'm not condemning Syria to repeat other people's mistakes.



Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4615 on: January 4, 2025, 03:24:29 pm »
Guardian reporting that international flights are resuming to Damascus International Airport on Tuesday, a month after Assad was toppled.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4616 on: Yesterday at 11:28:46 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  3, 2025, 02:31:15 pm
A very backward and worrying step.

As numerous despots have learned, controlling and corrupting the education system is the most important step to long-term brainwashing and indoctrination.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ln12056ppo

According to who it's a backward step ?

It's a Muslim country and it's important their education teaches true Islam otherwise they will end up like Shia who believe there is a guy hiding since 1400 years ago in a cave and the world need to be in a mess for him to come out and kill everyone who is not Shia.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4617 on: Yesterday at 04:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:28:46 am
According to who it's a backward step ?

It's a Muslim country and it's important their education teaches true Islam otherwise they will end up like Shia who believe there is a guy hiding since 1400 years ago in a cave and the world need to be in a mess for him to come out and kill everyone who is not Shia.
Yeah let's take it easy with the "true Islam" talk. Bearing in mind most/all religions are messed up, you're spreading false info, and good luck trying to paint Shia muslims as the weirdos in this. From what I learnt they are the oppressed minority in all but Iran/Iraq.

A quick Google shows the 'hiding guy' you reference is someone recognised by Sunni Muslims as well as Shia, and as with Christianity's resurrection of Jesus they are thought to be together. There is absolutely nowhere about killing everyone except Shia Muslims.

Al Qaeda/ISIS were forcing farmers to put nappies on goats.

Like I said, all religions can be messed up, and this is probably splitting hairs but there isn't a more twisted and fucked up interpretation of any religion than the Wahabi Sunni sect. Even moderate Sunni's where asking where the hell did these monsters spring up from.

Syria would do well to steer clear from any religious inclined teachings and especially Wahabi teachings, if it intends to move with the times.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4618 on: Yesterday at 08:43:12 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 04:15:16 pm
Yeah let's take it easy with the "true Islam" talk. Bearing in mind most/all religions are messed up, you're spreading false info, and good luck trying to paint Shia muslims as the weirdos in this. From what I learnt they are the oppressed minority in all but Iran/Iraq.

A quick Google shows the 'hiding guy' you reference is someone recognised by Sunni Muslims as well as Shia, and as with Christianity's resurrection of Jesus they are thought to be together. There is absolutely nowhere about killing everyone except Shia Muslims.

Al Qaeda/ISIS were forcing farmers to put nappies on goats.

Like I said, all religions can be messed up, and this is probably splitting hairs but there isn't a more twisted and fucked up interpretation of any religion than the Wahabi Sunni sect. Even moderate Sunni's where asking where the hell did these monsters spring up from.

Syria would do well to steer clear from any religious inclined teachings and especially Wahabi teachings, if it intends to move with the times.

Sorry but you have no idea what you are talking about.

The Shia ruled Syria fir 60 years. Him and his father are Shia.
Hafiz Al Assad committed the deadliest crime ever by a an Arab country ruler aginst his own citizens and we saw what his son did. They are Shia.

Iraq is ruled by Shia. Iran is ruled by Shia. Lebanon is struggling because of the Shia. Yemen is destroyed by Houthis they even attack international ships.

It's not a concedince that Sunni countries are safe and Shia controlled countries are not.

It's important a Muslim country have the moderate true Islam into thier education. That's why at Sunni countries 99% of people are peaceful and those with extremist ideas run away from these countries.

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4619 on: Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm »
I second that sectarian trash talking is not cool in here.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4620 on: Yesterday at 09:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:43:12 pm
It's important a Muslim country have the moderate true Islam into thier education. That's why at Sunni countries 99% of people are peaceful and those with extremist ideas run away from these countries.
You're attempting to move the goalposts. I challenged you on your claims of Shia beliefs and you haven't proven your claims.

To reiterate what I said, All religions are messed up. ALL OF THEM. People should practice whatever they believe in, but to mix religious doctrines in any government will set that country back decades.

I'm not here to defend Shia Islam, but your "true Islam" talk is pure nonsense.

Firstly, when you highlight Assad and his son, you're forgetting their Sunni neighbour and what he and his sons did with the Shia Anfal in the south and gassing the Kurds up north.

Al'Qaeda is Sunni, ISIS is Sunni. Between these Saudi/Qatar backed groups they have brought more terror and chaos to the countries they have infested as well as all of Europe and America. Hizbollah wouldn't come close, if we're splitting hairs here.

For all of Iran's nonsense, they have never waged war on the 'west'. The way Al'Qaida/ISIS continue their bombings and terror attacks in Europe and the US to this day.

Again, not defending one over the other. Iran and Saudi are 2 peas of the same pod. The only difference is Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE are bum chums with the US. Iran isn't.

Both Saudi and Iran de-stabilise Yemen. They both rule with a religious iron fist. Try to question either governments and you'll find out. Saudi's have sponsored Al Qa'eda, their leader was related to the royal family.

To somehow suggest Sunni countries are peaceful while Shia are not, is completely disingenuous.

I'm guessing you're not familiar with decades of chaos that has gripped Afghanistan and even Pakistan. Your own country had a wonderful time with the Brotherhood throwing dissidents from rooftops, before the military had to take over government.

Stop trying to pass off dangerous religious ideologies as "Welllll you should see the other folk". No sorry, you don't get a pass. No-one should.

If Syria is to thrive and breathe, then neither Sunni/Shia or whatever doctrines should be anywhere near government. Teach away your logic in mosques, community centres sure, but stay away from schools and governments.



Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4621 on: Yesterday at 09:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:43:12 pm
Sorry but you have no idea what you are talking about.

The Shia ruled Syria fir 60 years. Him and his father are Shia.
Hafiz Al Assad committed the deadliest crime ever by a an Arab country ruler aginst his own citizens and we saw what his son did. They are Shia.

Iraq is ruled by Shia. Iran is ruled by Shia. Lebanon is struggling because of the Shia. Yemen is destroyed by Houthis they even attack international ships.

It's not a concedince that Sunni countries are safe and Shia controlled countries are not.

It's important a Muslim country have the moderate true Islam into thier education. That's why at Sunni countries 99% of people are peaceful and those with extremist ideas run away from these countries.

Saddam Hussein?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 12:54:44 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:49:19 pm
You're attempting to move the goalposts. I challenged you on your claims of Shia beliefs and you haven't proven your claims.

To reiterate what I said, All religions are messed up. ALL OF THEM. People should practice whatever they believe in, but to mix religious doctrines in any government will set that country back decades.

I'm not here to defend Shia Islam, but your "true Islam" talk is pure nonsense.

Firstly, when you highlight Assad and his son, you're forgetting their Sunni neighbour and what he and his sons did with the Shia Anfal in the south and gassing the Kurds up north.

Al'Qaeda is Sunni, ISIS is Sunni. Between these Saudi/Qatar backed groups they have brought more terror and chaos to the countries they have infested as well as all of Europe and America. Hizbollah wouldn't come close, if we're splitting hairs here.

For all of Iran's nonsense, they have never waged war on the 'west'. The way Al'Qaida/ISIS continue their bombings and terror attacks in Europe and the US to this day.

Again, not defending one over the other. Iran and Saudi are 2 peas of the same pod. The only difference is Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE are bum chums with the US. Iran isn't.

Both Saudi and Iran de-stabilise Yemen. They both rule with a religious iron fist. Try to question either governments and you'll find out. Saudi's have sponsored Al Qa'eda, their leader was related to the royal family.

To somehow suggest Sunni countries are peaceful while Shia are not, is completely disingenuous.

I'm guessing you're not familiar with decades of chaos that has gripped Afghanistan and even Pakistan. Your own country had a wonderful time with the Brotherhood throwing dissidents from rooftops, before the military had to take over government.

Stop trying to pass off dangerous religious ideologies as "Welllll you should see the other folk". No sorry, you don't get a pass. No-one should.

If Syria is to thrive and breathe, then neither Sunni/Shia or whatever doctrines should be anywhere near government. Teach away your logic in mosques, community centres sure, but stay away from schools and governments.

Because I have no time correcting every false thing you say but I guess I have too.

You say Shia are the oppressed minority. They are not. They ruled Syria , ruling Iran, Oman , Iraq and doing everything they want in Lebanon not to mention Yemen.

Saddam Hussein is Ba'athist. Worse even than the Brotherhood.
He even attacked Sunni countries.

You say Al'Qaeda and ISIS are Sunni. Ignorant Wetren Media say they are Sunni's but they are not. They are Kharijites.
They believe Sunni's are not Muslim. That's why they killed more Sunni's than anyone else. I guess you didn't read how they killed an entire Sunni tribe in Iraq. That's why they attacked Sunni countries more than anyone else. That's why they run away from Sunni's countries because they will be jailed and executed and go to unstable countries. These are facts. You cant find a an ISIS member who stayed in a stable Sunni country because they are Kharijites. They literally attacked sunni countries more than the west and killed more sunni it's not even close. You say Saudi's have sponsored Al Qa'eda, their leader was related to the royal family. His had to run away from Saudi, couldnt even go any near gulf country, his citizenship was revoked , the west were warned about him and guess what the Wstren media considered him ? a dissident, he literally appeard on TV asking followers to kill Sunnis.Who are spreading false infos now ? .. once again these are facts you can't deny. It's also amazing how you downplay what Hozab Allah is doing https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/media/3195&ved=2ahUKEwivzNiG79-KAxUHhf0HHYPaDkoQFnoECBIQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0W5C99Q_FhWatlKjjH9VzU

You talk about Shia beliefs. The Mahdi specifically. Alot of Sunnis doesnt believe it's true and the rest believe he is a man who will be born at the end of days and rule with justice. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mahdi
With Shia he is completely different guy. Someone who was born since more than thousand years and is now hiding and will appear at the end of days and alot of them believe he will kill 999 people from 1000.

Shia believe no Shia are not Muslims and will go to hell. That's more than 90% of Muslims. So I don't know what false claims you talk about this is literally in their books. If you want the books just ask. Sunni believe the normal people aren't but their Shia imams are.

and not all religions are messed up. I guess most people are not intelligent enough to notice how messed up their religion are but you do. It's people who use religion for their benefit but you choose to highlight the actions of few to your agenda.


Anyhow back to topic, Syria is a Muslim country. That's something will not change. What they are doing is important it's important to have the right education so they don't turn to Kharijites or Shia who just follow fake religious figures blindly and hopefully end up like the UAE.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 02:10:59 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:54:44 am
You say Shia are the oppressed minority. They are not. They ruled Syria , ruling Iran, Oman , Iraq and doing everything they want in Lebanon not to mention Yemen.
Omani rulers are Ibadi Islam; neither Sunni nor Shia. Iraq was Sunni ruled for nearly a century until Saddam was removed. Yemen -as I pointed out earlier- is a proxy war between Saudi/Iran. Countries Reference Link:
Quote
Shias comprise a majority in Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Bahrain, and a plurality in Lebanon, while Sunnis make up the majority of more than forty countries from Morocco to Indonesia.

That's an 85% to 15% split in favour of Sunni, so yeah, I'd say they are a minority in most countries.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:54:44 am
Saddam Hussein is Ba'athist.
As was Assad. Yet to you Assad was a Shia, while Saddam was just a Ba'thist.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:54:44 am
You say Al'Qaeda and ISIS are Sunni.
Osama Bin Laden was a direct relation to the Saudi royal family.
Al Qa'eda Reference Link:
Quote
Al Qaeda (AQ, alt. Al Qaida or Al Qaeda) is a transnational Sunni Islamist terrorist organization with a network of affiliates.
ISIS Reference Link:
Quote
The Islamic State (IS) is a transnational Sunni Islamist insurgent and terrorist group.

Again, I am not downplaying Iran or Hizbollah whatsoever. I am however highlighting how dangerous it is to talk of "true Islam" and somehow make it look like one sect is the sole reason for religious extremism in the world.

That's like Catholics saying "Welllll it's mostly Southern Baptists with the guns and bible", ignoring the centuries suffering Catholicism has inflicted, not to mention the problems the Catholic church faces today.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:54:44 am
The Mahdi specifically. Alot of Sunnis doesnt believe it's true and the rest believe he is a man who will be born at the end of days and rule with justice. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mahdi
With Shia he is completely different guy.
It's literally the same guy. They both believe in him. The difference between the sects is in how he 'appears' but both think of him as coming (with Jesus) to right the wrongs.

Literally the link you posted says:
Quote
The common opinion among the Sunnis is that the Mahdi is an expected ruler to be sent by God before the end times to re-establish righteousness
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:54:44 am
I guess most people are not intelligent enough to notice how messed up their religion are but you do.
Yes :thumbup
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:54:44 am
It's people who use religion for their benefit but you choose to highlight the actions of few to your agenda.
Mmmm I'd argue it's a bit more than "a few", but what's my agenda? To see countries thrive with modernity and -while still having religious freedom- to stay away from one sect or another and stop creating laws based on strict religious interpretations?

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:54:44 am
Anyhow back to topic, Syria is a Muslim country. ...end up like the UAE.
I mean if you're aiming for the gulf states as your model country, with their censorship, slave labour and oppression of minorities then I guess we're just going to have to disagree on what constitutes building a healthy nation is.
