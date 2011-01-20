A very backward and worrying step.
As numerous despots have learned, controlling and corrupting the education system is the most important step to long-term brainwashing and indoctrination.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ln12056ppo
Really? That is not a step backwards. Eliminating all the Assad stuff is moving forward. Adding some god stuff could be seen as unifying by the 2 big groups, Sunnis that form the gov't now a Alawites that were part of the old regime. Not much different than the southern US schools forcing christianist values on kids.
And this is early days. Wait to see policy decisions when all the refugees in Germany, France, Turkey, etc. start returning. That will reshape Syria.
That BBC article is just western pearl-clutching decadent worry, thin-edge-of-a-wedge stuff. Will any of Syria's neighbours be alarmed? Will any Syrians be alarmed?
On another note it will be interesting to see what happens to politics in European countries when Syrian refugees start leaving. That's partly why the German foreign minister was in Syria yesterday. Making a functioning stable Syrian state is in so many state's interest for multiple reasons.