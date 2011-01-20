« previous next »
The barbarity that is Syria

west_london_red

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
December 17, 2024, 08:29:50 am
Quote from: Jebediah on December 17, 2024, 06:29:48 am
U.S. Fears Military Buildup by Turkey Signals Preparations for Incursion Into Syria

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/u-s-fears-military-buildup-by-turkey-signals-preparations-for-incursion-into-syria-1c2e88e9?mod=hp_lead_pos8

People relying on Trump to save them...

The Kurds look set to be the big losers here, and the world doesn't give a shit about them or their cause.



The Kurds are always the losers, the West are in trouble, the Kurds help the West, the West abandons the Kurds, Kurds get screwed, rinse and repeat.
Logged
Giono

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
December 18, 2024, 09:35:51 am
Ukraine is offering to send grain and food aid to Syria. I guess it is a case of the enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Logged
Giono

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
December 24, 2024, 04:56:25 pm
Good signs in Syria. They have received a high level US envoy, the Jordanian FM and soon the Saudi FM. And Qatar has reopened their embassy closed 14 years ago.

Internally rebels are being disbanded and absorbed by the new military including army officers who defected. (This ain't Iraq).

https://www.semafor.com/article/12/24/2024/syrian-authorities-say-rebel-groups-have-agreed-to-disband
Hopefully it continues to be a bright spot going forward into 2025.
Logged
John C

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
December 29, 2024, 02:01:57 pm
Quote from: Giono on December 24, 2024, 04:56:25 pm
Good signs in Syria.
Hopefully it continues to be a bright spot going forward into 2025.
Wouldn't it just be a good news story we need when there's so much international shite going on.
Logged

Giono

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
January 2, 2025, 09:53:34 am
Quote from: John C on December 29, 2024, 02:01:57 pm
Wouldn't it just be a good news story we need when there's so much international shite going on.

Another good news story from Syria:

They have appointed a new head of the central bank...a woman.

https://www.semafor.com/article/12/31/2024/syria-appoints-first-woman-as-central-bank-governor
Logged
Nobby Reserve

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Yesterday at 02:31:15 pm
A very backward and worrying step.

As numerous despots have learned, controlling and corrupting the education system is the most important step to long-term brainwashing and indoctrination.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ln12056ppo

Logged
Giono

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Yesterday at 03:30:52 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:31:15 pm
A very backward and worrying step.

As numerous despots have learned, controlling and corrupting the education system is the most important step to long-term brainwashing and indoctrination.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ln12056ppo


Really? That is not a step backwards. Eliminating all the Assad stuff is moving forward. Adding some god stuff could be seen as unifying by the 2 big groups, Sunnis that form the gov't now a Alawites that were part of the old regime. Not much different than the southern US schools forcing christianist values on kids.

And this is early days. Wait to see policy decisions when all the refugees in Germany, France, Turkey, etc. start returning. That will reshape Syria.

That BBC article is just western pearl-clutching decadent worry, thin-edge-of-a-wedge stuff. Will any of Syria's neighbours be alarmed? Will any Syrians be alarmed?

On another note it will be interesting to see what happens to politics in European countries when Syrian refugees start leaving. That's partly why the German foreign minister was in Syria yesterday. Making a functioning stable Syrian state is in so many state's interest for multiple reasons.
Logged
Nobby Reserve

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Yesterday at 03:34:52 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:30:52 pm
Really? That is not a step backwards. Eliminating all the Assad stuff is moving forward. Adding some god stuff could be seen as unifying by the 2 big groups, Sunnis that form the gov't now a Alawites that were part of the old regime. Not much different than the southern US schools forcing christianist values on kids.

And this is early days. Wait to see policy decisions when all the refugees in Germany, France, Turkey, etc. start returning. That will reshape Syria.

That BBC article is just western pearl-clutching decadent worry, thin-edge-of-a-wedge stuff. Will any of Syria's neighbours be alarmed? Will any Syrians be alarmed?

On another note it will be interesting to see what happens to politics in European countries when Syrian refugees start leaving. That's partly why the German foreign minister was in Syria yesterday. Making a functioning stable Syrian state is in so many state's interest for multiple reasons.



Did you miss this bit:

Quote
Other proposed changes include Evolution and the Big Bang theory being dropped from science teaching.

References to the gods worshipped in Syria before Islam, as well as images of their statues, are also being dropped.

The significance of the great Syrian heroine Queen Zenobia, who once ruled Palmyra in the Roman era, seems to have been downplayed.

The elimination of science in favour of sky fairy bullshit indoctrination is scary as hell - and the kind of fuckwittery that we all condemn when it's done in the increasingly backwards USA.

Organised religion is an evil disease that should have no place in schools, apart from a "this is what some people believe" perspective.

Logged
John C

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Yesterday at 06:57:58 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:34:52 pm
Did you miss this bit:
That's the bit that stood out to me.
I'm wondering if Giono thought the article ended before that paragraph.
Logged

So Howard Philips

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Yesterday at 07:03:41 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:57:58 pm
That's the bit that stood out to me.
I'm wondering if Giono thought the article ended before that paragraph.

The full BBC article seems to row back a little more in that the government intend to hold a National Dialogue Conference with various groups consulted. Whether that changes things who knows.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1ln12056ppo

And its not just Islamist nutjobs who dont believe in teaching evolution.  ;D
Logged

Giono

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Yesterday at 09:09:36 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:57:58 pm
That's the bit that stood out to me.
I'm wondering if Giono thought the article ended before that paragraph.

Actually I had read that part. But to me it is a tiny concession in the light of how many students around the world were educated using creationist teachings, like i was. As kids we new it was not true. It's an easy thing to reject.

Don't get me wrong. I don't want them to become a Taliban 2.0 regime. But, I don't expect them to be a utopian model society overnight. We in the west should moderate our expectations with the confidence that this ain't Iraq or Afghanistan where Muslims were fighting infidels for many years. Syria is the end of a dictatorship.

If they are going to get their talented refugees back and rebuild, they can't go full Taliban and they know it. If they are going to get international assistance they'll have to be moderate too.

 
Logged
Sangria

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Yesterday at 09:14:50 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:09:36 pm
Actually I had read that part. But to me it is a tiny concession in the light of how many students around the world were educated using creationist teachings, like i was. As kids we new it was not true. It's an easy thing to reject.

Don't get me wrong. I don't want them to become a Taliban 2.0 regime. But, I don't expect them to be a utopian model society overnight. We in the west should moderate our expectations with the confidence that this ain't Iraq or Afghanistan where Muslims were fighting infidels.

If they are going to get their talented refugees back and rebuild, they can't go full Taliban and they know it. If they are going to get international assistance they'll have to be moderate too.

 

Not so easy in Muslim countries. See Pakistan, where the argument of choice is to accuse the other side of disrespecting Islam. That gets your opponent lynched, and by the time it's cleared up, it's too late.
Logged
Giono

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:14:50 pm
Not so easy in Muslim countries. See Pakistan, where the argument of choice is to accuse the other side of disrespecting Islam. That gets your opponent lynched, and by the time it's cleared up, it's too late.

I see what you mean. But is there a suggestion that that is going to happen in Syria? That is my objection to that worry-mongering article.

Pakistan is a much different animal and is far closer to Taliban culture than Syria.
Logged
Sangria

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Today at 06:47:07 am
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm
I see what you mean. But is there a suggestion that that is going to happen in Syria? That is my objection to that worry-mongering article.

Pakistan is a much different animal and is far closer to Taliban culture than Syria.

I have zero faith in the ability of Muslim countries to resist radical Islam where it's not already suppressed, and I expect any indications of a tendency to radical Islam to go further in that direction. That's been so since 2001, and I've rarely been wrong in these expectations.
Logged
