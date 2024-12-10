Sad seeing what's happening in Syria, even at these early stages. ISIS flags being flown in some regions, Kurds under constant attack, on the spot killings



I was in Syria 2 years ago and I saw ISIS flags being flown with my own eyes and heard first hand accounts of Kurds being attacked and on the spot killings. Dont act like any of that is new.I dont have loads of hope that things will be better for ordinary Syrians 2 years down the line, but I do have some hope. Iraq and Libya are often quoted as examples of revolution gone bad but Syria is a different place with a better educated and more moderate population. Its a worry that there are so many factions within the rebels - from Islamist extremists to Kurds to progressive civilian rebels and lots of in between (and crossover). Theyre not groups you expect to be able to work together well. There will also be lots of interference from elsewhere that will need to be navigated too. Its also safe to say that many Syrians were very glad to see the end of the fighting a few years back and while of course there are celebrations in the street for the fall of Assad (who is objectively a fucking monster), theyll be desperate not to see a return to any type of armed conflict. Im rooting for them to succeed, and so should everyone else. International organisations and development organisations should be racing over there now to help make sure this goes well for Syria.