Author Topic: The barbarity that is Syria  (Read 432955 times)

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4560 on: December 10, 2024, 07:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on December 10, 2024, 07:28:24 pm
The point is, you are talking as if these same groups haven't been rampaging around for the past 13 years. You don't need to look to Iraq and Libya, you just need to have paid the slightest attention to Syria.

But likewise, if you had paid the slightest attention to Syria, you would surely be happy to see the back of such an evil regime as the Assad's, even with the uncertainty of what comes now. The killing never stopped, it just fell off the news cycle.
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on December 10, 2024, 07:47:53 pm
And the terrorist group we haven’t forgotten about weren’t based in either Iraq or Syria

I doubt if either Assad senior or Saddam would have out up with Bin Laden.
the other thing is that he just keeps implying that he knows something the rest of the thread doesnt. and in doing so, he's (yet again) betrayed how little he knows about the last 10 years in Syria (let alone the rest of Assad's reign).

warning 'but what if it turns out like Libya and Iraq?' is just remarkably tone deaf. does he not realise that more people have died in Syria than in post Sadda/Ghadaffi Iraq/Libya combined? (and bear in mind that's over a lot more years than Syria too)

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4561 on: December 10, 2024, 08:29:17 pm »
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4562 on: December 10, 2024, 08:41:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 10, 2024, 07:54:07 pm
the other thing is that he just keeps implying that he knows something the rest of the thread doesnt. and in doing so, he's (yet again) betrayed how little he knows about the last 10 years in Syria (let alone the rest of Assad's reign).

warning 'but what if it turns out like Libya and Iraq?' is just remarkably tone deaf. does he not realise that more people have died in Syria than in post Sadda/Ghadaffi Iraq/Libya combined? (and bear in mind that's over a lot more years than Syria too)



The radical left fetishised Assad for years as one of the key pillars of anti west resistance in the middle east and closed their eyes and ears to any voices telling them of his atrocities. He was one of the good guys in the anti imperialist resistance.

It reached a nadir during a Stop the War meeting on Syria when Dianne Abbot refused to let any Syrian speak about Assad's atrocities.

https://www.petertatchellfoundation.org/stop-the-war-uk-has-betrayed-the-syrian-people/

https://leftfootforward.org/2015/11/stop-the-war-refuse-to-listen-to-syrians-during-debate-on-syria/

It's no wonder people of that ilk are sad to see him go, from Chomsky's defence of Pol Pot to Corbyn refusing to condemn Assad, dead people don't count if they die at the hands of people fighting the imperialist west.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4563 on: December 10, 2024, 09:02:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December  9, 2024, 06:04:24 pm
UK and a few EU countries are freezing asylum requests from Syrians, seems a bit poor taste to do it so soon

Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on December 10, 2024, 04:13:37 am
Netanyahu didn't even ask. He's sent troops into Syria to secure Syrian military equipment from Syrians.

Yeah, pretty depressing to read.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4564 on: December 10, 2024, 09:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on December 10, 2024, 08:41:19 pm
The radical left fetishised Assad for years as one of the key pillars of anti west resistance in the middle east and closed their eyes and ears to any voices telling them of his atrocities. He was one of the good guys in the anti imperialist resistance.

It reached a nadir during a Stop the War meeting on Syria when Dianne Abbot refused to let any Syrian speak about Assad's atrocities.

https://www.petertatchellfoundation.org/stop-the-war-uk-has-betrayed-the-syrian-people/

https://leftfootforward.org/2015/11/stop-the-war-refuse-to-listen-to-syrians-during-debate-on-syria/

It's no wonder people of that ilk are sad to see him go, from Chomsky's defence of Pol Pot to Corbyn refusing to condemn Assad, dead people don't count if they die at the hands of people fighting the imperialist west.
yep, a lot of us on here have been quite keen to educate people on who and what Stop The War are all about. its amazing how much successful work their ditty of a name did to launder their image, especially considering how pro war they often were. you see them doing it with other phrases, trying to coopt people who genuinely care into advertising SWP proxies with other nice (in theory) ditties.

still remember that horrible dickhead Abbott saying it would be awful for the UK to try to do anything about Russia/Syria barrel bombing hospitals from helicopters. 'imagine if some blood was spilled' she cried - fearing for the health of the murderous pilots. making abundantly clear/betraying that she had no concern for the syrians who were already dying in their tens of thousands.

these are the kind of cranks it's home to (obviously the higher profile ones have been discussed at length here on this thread and in the labour thread)
https://xcancel.com/JoosyJew/status/1865749980897579485
literally frothingly stupid
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4565 on: December 10, 2024, 09:35:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 10, 2024, 09:09:29 pm
yep, a lot of us on here have been quite keen to educate people on who and what Stop The War are all about. its amazing how much successful work their ditty of a name did to launder their image, especially considering how pro war they often were. you see them doing it with other phrases, trying to coopt people who genuinely care into advertising SWP proxies with other nice (in theory) ditties.

still remember that horrible dickhead Abbott saying it would be awful for the UK to try to do anything about Russia/Syria barrel bombing hospitals from helicopters. 'imagine if some blood was spilled' she cried - fearing for the health of the murderous pilots. making abundantly clear/betraying that she had no concern for the syrians who were already dying in their tens of thousands.

these are the kind of cranks it's home to (obviously the higher profile ones have been discussed at length here on this thread and in the labour thread)
https://xcancel.com/JoosyJew/status/1865749980897579485
literally frothingly stupid

Yes, a type all too familiar in left-wing politics.

I don't mean they typify left-wing politics - they don't -  only that their voices are loud, they are utterly convinced they are right, and there's something a bit insane about them.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4566 on: December 10, 2024, 09:43:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 10, 2024, 09:09:29 pm
yep, a lot of us on here have been quite keen to educate people on who and what Stop The War are all about. its amazing how much successful work their ditty of a name did to launder their image, especially considering how pro war they often were. you see them doing it with other phrases, trying to coopt people who genuinely care into advertising SWP proxies with other nice (in theory) ditties.

still remember that horrible dickhead Abbott saying it would be awful for the UK to try to do anything about Russia/Syria barrel bombing hospitals from helicopters. 'imagine if some blood was spilled' she cried - fearing for the health of the murderous pilots. making abundantly clear/betraying that she had no concern for the syrians who were already dying in their tens of thousands.

these are the kind of cranks it's home to (obviously the higher profile ones have been discussed at length here on this thread and in the labour thread)
https://xcancel.com/JoosyJew/status/1865749980897579485
literally frothingly stupid

It's very sad to see people like that, I know more than a few myself. Their ignorance on each subject is compounded by the certainty which their ideology instills within them to produce something that could be diagnosed as a mental illness. I feel sorry for people like that lady, I reserve my anger for those higher up who destroy these people's mental wellbeing in service of their own ideological purposes and/or financial benefit.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4567 on: December 10, 2024, 10:37:04 pm »
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4568 on: December 10, 2024, 10:45:26 pm »
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4569 on: Yesterday at 11:33:59 am »
Sad seeing what's happening in Syria, even at these early stages. ISIS flags being flown in some regions, Kurds under constant attack, on the spot killings and now hard line Islamists being appointed to government posts. The fact that the US Secretary of State has come out and cast doubt on HTS protecting minorities in Syria says it all. I think the celebrations of Assads downfall will be short lived, while he was a monster and deserved to be ran out of there I think Syria is sleep walking into another nightmare.

An awful lot of people who praised HTS and its leader as moderates have set themselves up for egg on their faces.


Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4570 on: Yesterday at 01:06:11 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:33:59 am
Sad seeing what's happening in Syria, even at these early stages. ISIS flags being flown in some regions, Kurds under constant attack, on the spot killings and now hard line Islamists being appointed to government posts. The fact that the US Secretary of State has come out and cast doubt on HTS protecting minorities in Syria says it all. I think the celebrations of Assads downfall will be short lived, while he was a monster and deserved to be ran out of there I think Syria is sleep walking into another nightmare.

An awful lot of people who praised HTS and its leader as moderates have set themselves up for egg on their faces.

Once again, this is not the early stages. This has been dragging on for 13 years (or 50 years if you want to cover the rule of the Assad's). And it's difficult to sleep walk into another nightmare, when the nightmare never ended. You seem to have only just discovered (or rediscovered) the existence of civil war in Syria.

The celebrations may well be short lived, on that you are correct. The country is a mess, a husk of a state, devastated by war, filled with competing armed factions, outside interests, and a benchmark of brutality. There are few, if any, foreseeable circumstances in which Syria emerges into a fully functioning and liberal state. But I won't begrudge Syrians celebrating the downfall of the Assad's, if only momentarily.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4571 on: Yesterday at 10:30:27 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:33:59 am
Sad seeing what's happening in Syria, even at these early stages. ISIS flags being flown in some regions, Kurds under constant attack, on the spot killings and now hard line Islamists being appointed to government posts. The fact that the US Secretary of State has come out and cast doubt on HTS protecting minorities in Syria says it all. I think the celebrations of Assads downfall will be short lived, while he was a monster and deserved to be ran out of there I think Syria is sleep walking into another nightmare.

An awful lot of people who praised HTS and its leader as moderates have set themselves up for egg on their faces.

Sad? You sound pretty happy!

Who on here has praised HTS and said they were moderates?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4572 on: Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm »
ITN are showing reports filmed by CNN where prisoners are being fetched out of their prisons and torture chambers to be told Assad is gone.

Its extremely moving footage.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 12:58:54 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm
ITN are showing reports filmed by CNN where prisoners are being fetched out of their prisons and torture chambers to be told Assad is gone.

Its extremely moving footage.

Someone should tell them they were better off inside and that Father Assad was just keeping the lid on.

Complete Flop? A job for you?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 08:50:03 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:33:59 am
Sad seeing what's happening in Syria, even at these early stages. ISIS flags being flown in some regions, Kurds under constant attack, on the spot killings

I was in Syria 2 years ago and I saw ISIS flags being flown with my own eyes and heard first hand accounts of Kurds being attacked and on the spot killings. Dont act like any of that is new.

I dont have loads of hope that things will be better for ordinary Syrians 2 years down the line, but I do have some hope. Iraq and Libya are often quoted as examples of revolution gone bad but Syria is a different place with a better educated and more moderate population. Its a worry that there are so many factions within the rebels - from Islamist extremists to Kurds to progressive civilian rebels and lots of in between (and crossover). Theyre not groups you expect to be able to work together well. There will also be lots of interference from elsewhere that will need to be navigated too. Its also safe to say that many Syrians were very glad to see the end of the fighting a few years back and while of course there are celebrations in the street for the fall of Assad (who is objectively a fucking monster), theyll be desperate not to see a return to any type of armed conflict. Im rooting for them to succeed, and so should everyone else. International organisations and development organisations should be racing over there now to help make sure this goes well for Syria.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 09:02:15 am »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Today at 08:50:03 am
Iraq and Libya are often quoted as examples of revolution gone bad but Syria is a different place with a better educated and more moderate population.
Fairly sweeping statement that, any stats or details behind it?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4576 on: Today at 10:45:26 am »
All the stats I can find indicate that Syria (85%) has higher adult literacy rates than Iraq (79%) but lower than Libya (91%). I suppose these figures are volatile with all the political turmoil and the status of women at any given moment in time. Surprisingly, it seems Morocco has/ had the worst literary rates in the Arab world despite its relatively moderate reputation.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4577 on: Today at 10:49:46 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:02:15 am
Fairly sweeping statement that, any stats or details behind it?

Do you have stats showing that Syria is the same as Iraq and Libya? I suggest you spend hours doing that for a thread on a RAWK sub board. That's a great use of your time. :)

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4578 on: Today at 11:10:05 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:45:26 am
All the stats I can find indicate that Syria (85%) has higher adult literacy rates than Iraq (79%) but lower than Libya (91%). I suppose these figures are volatile with all the political turmoil and the status of women at any given moment in time. Surprisingly, it seems Morocco has/ had the worst literary rates in the Arab world despite its relatively moderate reputation.

This is a huge stat: Libya and Iraq  have lots of oil and Syria has minimal amounts. That warps everything. For example, oil wealth pays for schools and educational infrastructure as well as paying for university education abroad for rich kids. Syria achieves high literacy without that oil wealth.

Syria should be compared to Lebanon, it's neighbour. Lebanon was carved out of Syria by the French so that there would be a state with a Cristian majority. Look how close Damascus is to Beirut and Homs is to Tripoli. The French cut Syria in two.

Both Syria and Lebanon have been exporting people for a century. They both have massive diaspora. Iraq and Libya don't. There are plenty of well-educated Syrians and Lebanese abroad that would return if the conditions were right. Those are not counted in literacy stats.

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4579 on: Today at 11:43:19 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 10:49:46 am
Do you have stats showing that Syria is the same as Iraq and Libya? I suggest you spend hours doing that for a thread on a RAWK sub board. That's a great use of your time. :)
Yeah I'd rather watch the bitters play, thanks. Not really for me to provide the stats as I'm not the one making the superior intellect claim one way or another.

The works of Zaha Hadid, Dr. Omar Fakhri, Raad Shakir CBE and Munjed Al Muderis to name a few, are well documented.

More than one country can have brilliant minds and famous exports. The Syrian case needn't be made at the expense of those 'other dumb countries'.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4580 on: Today at 01:58:56 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 11:43:19 am
More than one country can have brilliant minds and famous exports. The Syrian case needn't be made at the expense of those 'other dumb countries'.
Rhi made no claim that there aren't brilliant minds in any country, nor that Libya/Iraq are dumb countries - those are your words alone

you can make the case you're trying to make without disingenuously making up what Rhi said
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4581 on: Today at 02:20:06 pm »
Im glad this didnt escalate in a really weird way.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4582 on: Today at 02:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Today at 02:20:06 pm
Im glad this didnt escalate in a really weird way.

 ;D ;D
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4583 on: Today at 02:35:07 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:58:56 pm
Rhi made no claim that there aren't brilliant minds in any country, nor that Libya/Iraq are dumb countries - those are your words alone

you can make the case you're trying to make without disingenuously making up what Rhi said
If I wanted to make a case, I'd make it.

When someone states Syrians are better educated than Iraqis and Libyans, I ask for the reasoning behind that generalisation.

Rhi might not have meant it in that way and fair play if that's the case, but the bit I quoted was what I responded to, so bore off trying to make out that I'm responding to something that wasn't there.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4584 on: Today at 02:43:58 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 02:35:07 pm
bore off trying to make out that I'm responding to something that wasn't there.
blame yourself mate, not me - cos you did exactly this.

you leapt to something made up that wasn't there - suggesting Rhi thinks Iraq/Libya are dumb countries and don't have brilliant minds. read Rhi's post back just once and you'll realise what a daft suggestion that is!
