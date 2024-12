Sad seeing what's happening in Syria, even at these early stages. ISIS flags being flown in some regions, Kurds under constant attack, on the spot killings



I was in Syria 2 years ago and I saw ISIS flags being flown with my own eyes and heard first hand accounts of Kurds being attacked and on the spot killings. Donít act like any of that is new.I donít have loads of hope that things will be better for ordinary Syrians 2 years down the line, but I do have some hope. Iraq and Libya are often quoted as examples of revolution gone bad but Syria is a different place with a better educated and more moderate population. Itís a worry that there are so many factions within ďthe rebelsĒ - from Islamist extremists to Kurds to progressive civilian rebels and lots of in between (and crossover). Theyíre not groups you expect to be able to work together well. There will also be lots of interference from elsewhere that will need to be navigated too. Itís also safe to say that many Syrians were very glad to see the end of the fighting a few years back and while of course there are celebrations in the street for the fall of Assad (who is objectively a fucking monster), theyíll be desperate not to see a return to any type of armed conflict. Iím rooting for them to succeed, and so should everyone else. International organisations and development organisations should be racing over there now to help make sure this goes well for Syria.