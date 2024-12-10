Sad seeing what's happening in Syria, even at these early stages. ISIS flags being flown in some regions, Kurds under constant attack, on the spot killings and now hard line Islamists being appointed to government posts. The fact that the US Secretary of State has come out and cast doubt on HTS protecting minorities in Syria says it all. I think the celebrations of Assads downfall will be short lived, while he was a monster and deserved to be ran out of there I think Syria is sleep walking into another nightmare.
An awful lot of people who praised HTS and its leader as moderates have set themselves up for egg on their faces.
Once again, this is not the early stages. This has been dragging on for 13 years (or 50 years if you want to cover the rule of the Assad's). And it's difficult to sleep walk into another nightmare, when the nightmare never ended. You seem to have only just discovered (or rediscovered) the existence of civil war in Syria.
The celebrations may well be short lived, on that you are correct. The country is a mess, a husk of a state, devastated by war, filled with competing armed factions, outside interests, and a benchmark of brutality. There are few, if any, foreseeable circumstances in which Syria emerges into a fully functioning and liberal state. But I won't begrudge Syrians celebrating the downfall of the Assad's, if only momentarily.