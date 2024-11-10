The conflict in Syria was relatively low level for the last few years, yes Im sure there was still plenty of violence and brutality going on just hope it doesnt deteriorate to something like Iraq after the overthrow of Hussain and decade of civil and sectarian wars.
It's been through the Iraq-after-Saddam phase already.
A decade of civil and sectarian wars (tick)
A playground for Iranian militias (tick).
Islamic State on the rampage (tick)
Attacks on the Kurds (tick)
Several million refugees (tick)
Half a million dead (double tick)
On top of that it has had the Russian airforce destroying entire cities and a ruler who has dropped poison gas on his own people.
I'm prepared to believe that things could get worse. But let's not pretend that there has been anything to be said for the deposed Baathist regime that declared war on the Syrian people in 2011.