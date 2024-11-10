« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112] 113   Go Down

Author Topic: The barbarity that is Syria  (Read 428745 times)

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 03:54:37 pm »
Already parts of Syria being picked off by the usual scavengers. Buffer zone of the Golan Heights taken under the premise of security.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 04:00:01 pm »
Happy liberation to Syria! My mate has a few cousins and an aunt who were just released from prison. He thought they were dead some years ago. Great day for him, no matter what comes next.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,904
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 04:06:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:03:23 pm
Excellent doctors, whenever I need to use my medical insurance I always look for a Syrian doctor

And restauranteurs. Paul Anka's father was from Damascus and had a restaurant in Ottawa, Canada where Anka was born.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 04:17:38 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 03:54:37 pm
Already parts of Syria being picked off by the usual scavengers. Buffer zone of the Golan Heights taken under the premise of security.


Of course
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/8/israel-seizes-buffer-zone-in-syrias-golan-heights-after-al-assad-falls

They have continued to bomb damascus
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/suspected-israeli-strikes-hit-part-damascus-two-security-sources-say-2024-12-08/

Lets hope the Syrian celebrations are not short lived
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:10 pm by Santa couldn't find his reindeer »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 04:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:17:38 pm

Of course
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/8/israel-seizes-buffer-zone-in-syrias-golan-heights-after-al-assad-falls

They have continued to bomb damascus
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/suspected-israeli-strikes-hit-part-damascus-two-security-sources-say-2024-12-08/
talk about burying the lede! think most people will agree that this is a good development, given widespread scepticism and uncertainty about the intent of the parties who have defeated the Assad regime.

From the first article:
“We attacked ammunition depots in southern Syria and in the Damascus airport area for fears they might fall into the hands of armed groups and local factions,” the Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted an unnamed Israeli security official as saying.

“Israel is working to thwart any potential threats and prevent any damage to its air superiority in Syria,” the official added.


From the second article:
"The regional security sources said at least six strikes hit the main air base in the north of the city of Suweida that has a large stockpile of rockets and missiles left by Syrian troops."

"The attack appeared aimed at prevent these weapons from falling into the hands of radical groups, one source told Reuters."

Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:17:38 pm
Lets hope the Syrian celebrations are not short lived
fairly sure the civilians celebrating freedom will not be sad to see weapons caches being neutralised!
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 04:30:46 pm »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 04:37:13 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:30:46 pm
Yep, awful actors as usual.
I guess it's a good thing that we have someone on RAWK to speak up in defence of chemical and anti aircraft weapons, and their safe preservation. i can't agree with your view, but i'll respect it.

RIP to those weapons caches

gone far too young.. they didn''t even get to kill anyone  :(
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 04:40:46 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:37:13 pm
I guess it's a good thing that we have someone on RAWK to speak up in defence of chemical and anti aircraft weapons, and their safe preservation. i can't agree with your view, but i'll respect it.

RIP to those weapons caches

gone far too young.. they didn''t even get to kill anyone  :(

As a heads up, i don't intend to engage with any of the nonsense you've spouted over the last two pages, amusingly wrong it may be.  ;D
Logged

Offline kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 04:41:16 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:00:01 pm
Happy liberation to Syria! My mate has a few cousins and an aunt who were just released from prison. He thought they were dead some years ago. Great day for him, no matter what comes next.


amazing, Berlin Wall moment for sure
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 04:42:32 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:40:46 pm
As a heads up, i don't intend to engage with any of the nonsense you've spouted over the last two pages, amusingly wrong it may be.  ;D
shit, i was gonna suggest we do a 21 gun salute - too soon? ;D
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 04:44:50 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:00:01 pm
Happy liberation to Syria! My mate has a few cousins and an aunt who were just released from prison. He thought they were dead some years ago. Great day for him, no matter what comes next.
missed this, but so pleased for them. happy day indeed!

was it Sednaya by any chance? absolutely horrifying 'prison', so many are waiting to find out whether their loved ones there are still alive or died/were murdered while being held
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 04:56:57 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 05:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:56:57 pm
Quite

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-strikes-residential-building-near-damascus-syrian-state-news-agency-says-2024-11-10/#:~:text=The%20fatalities%20included%20women%20and,Hezbollah%20in%20the%20same%20area.

Those dangerous women and children
just for the record, for anyone not clicking Kenny Jacket's link, he's now writing about a bomb in November - even though the URLs look similar it's unrelated to the discussion up to this point.

it isn't anything to do with what we disagreed on (where he suggested it's a bad thing that weapons caches have been neutralised).

very disingenuous to do that and then imply that my post about weapons caches being dangerous (in December) was relating to this incident (in November) unrelated to the uprising. hopefully unintentional of him...
« Last Edit: Today at 05:10:57 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 05:14:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:07:48 pm
just for the record, for anyone not clicking Kenny Jacket's link, he's now writing about a bomb in November - even though the URLs look similar it's unrelated to the discussion up to this point.

it isn't anything to do with what we disagreed on (where he suggested it's a bad thing that weapons caches have been neutralised).

very disingenuous to do that and then imply that my post about weapons caches being dangerous (in December) was relating to this incident (in November) unrelated to the uprising. hopefully unintentional of him...

The point is that when Bombs get dropped, civilians are in danger, particularly when dropped by the IDF.
Hopefully no civilians were killed today.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 05:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 05:14:01 pm
The point is that when Bombs get dropped, civilians are in danger, particularly when dropped by the IDF.
Hopefully no civilians were killed today.
you ought to read the articles you're sharing then, they'll reassure you. lebanese and syrian sources have confirmed it.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4455 on: Today at 05:34:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:18:32 pm
you ought to read the articles you're sharing then, they'll reassure you. lebanese and syrian sources have confirmed it.

I have read it
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,796
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4456 on: Today at 05:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:52:08 pm
Can't take his cars with him though...

https://bsky.app/profile/alexverbeek.bsky.social/post/3lcs44aruxc2i
Jesus what a collection.
Lets hope he gets topped somewhere if he isn't already brown-bread.
Logged

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4457 on: Today at 06:45:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:42:06 pm
interesting to read such a politically illiterate argument from you, that authoritarianism increases liberalism


More predictable to read a post from you that misrepresents what I actually said.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4458 on: Today at 06:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 06:45:02 pm

More predictable to read a post from you that misrepresents what I actually said.
i'm not someone who seeks to misrepresent, i prefer to argue in good faith. will be glad to apologise to you and correct myself, if you can explain what i said that misrepresented you?

i said that your argument suggested that authoritarianism can improve liberty, which to me goes against political definitions.
Logged

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4459 on: Today at 06:53:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:58:01 pm
Any dictator worth his salt has his wealth in a relatively easy to access means, gold bars, bundles of cash, art etc


...British Overseas Territories...

He almost certainly will own chunks of London real estate through a web of shell companies based in various 'secrecy jurisdictions', many/most of which will be part of the 'UK financial spiders web' that facilitates the movement of billions in dirty/tax-dodging money every year.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 06:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 06:53:53 pm

...British Overseas Territories...

He almost certainly will own chunks of London real estate through a web of shell companies based in various 'secrecy jurisdictions', many/most of which will be part of the 'UK financial spiders web' that facilitates the movement of billions in dirty/tax-dodging money every year.
his in laws live in Acton, and he trained as an NHS (eye) doctor, so it's a slightly different kind of web of connections to london than we've grown used to
Logged

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4461 on: Today at 06:57:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:51:51 pm
i'm not someone who seeks to misrepresent, i prefer to argue in good faith. will be glad to apologise to you and correct myself, if you can explain what i said that misrepresented you?

i said that your argument suggested that authoritarianism can improve liberty, which to me goes against political definitions.


Which is a misrepresentation of what I said, even in the portion of my post you actually quoted, let alone the context of my whole post.

Quote
replacing a secular dictatorship that imposed restrictions on personal freedoms to enshrine their own power, with potentially an even more brutal and oppressive theocratic dictatorship like that in Iran or Afghanistan is a step backwards for liberal personal freedoms

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 07:01:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:44:50 pm
missed this, but so pleased for them. happy day indeed!

was it Sednaya by any chance? absolutely horrifying 'prison', so many are waiting to find out whether their loved ones there are still alive or died/were murdered while being held

I don't know honestly. They're from Damascus. His text was brief. His aunt is in her mid-60s, so I hope it wasn't Sednaya. I don't know how any elderly person could have survived there.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4463 on: Today at 07:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 06:57:32 pm
Which is a misrepresentation of what I said, even in the portion of my post you actually quoted, let alone the context of my whole post.
still not sure on a re-read, and you haven't stated what part is misrepresentation? (let alone how it is)

is it the "potentially" which invalidates it? if so happy to say i've accidentally misinterpreted what you're saying - so my post may have been incorrect interpretation of what you meant, and leave it at that
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,009
  • The first five yards........
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4464 on: Today at 07:07:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:16:12 pm
The conflict in Syria was relatively low level for the last few years, yes Im sure there was still plenty of violence and brutality going on just hope it doesnt deteriorate to something like Iraq after the overthrow of Hussain and decade of civil and sectarian wars.

It's been through the Iraq-after-Saddam phase already.

A decade of civil and sectarian wars (tick)
A playground for Iranian militias (tick).
Islamic State on the rampage (tick)
Attacks on the Kurds (tick)
Several million refugees (tick)
Half a million dead (double tick)

On top of that it has had the Russian airforce destroying entire cities and a ruler who has dropped poison gas on his own people. 

I'm prepared to believe that things could get worse. But let's not pretend that there has been anything to be said for the deposed Baathist regime that declared war on the Syrian people in 2011.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4465 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:04:48 pm
still not sure on a re-read, and you haven't stated what part is misrepresentation? (let alone how it is)

is it the "potentially" which invalidates it? if so happy to say i've accidentally misinterpreted what you're saying - so my post may have been incorrect interpretation of what you meant, and leave it at that


It's the "an even more brutal and oppressive theocratic dictatorship like that in Iran or Afghanistan is a step backwards for liberal personal freedoms" bit (my enboldening)

Feel free, though, to explain how Iran and Afghanistan are more liberal l, especially to women, that the pre-civil war Assad regime was
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,405
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4466 on: Today at 07:10:22 pm »
Hes flown to Moscow. Im sure its lovely this time of year.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,544
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4467 on: Today at 07:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:07:27 pm

I'm prepared to believe that things could get worse. But let's not pretend that there has been anything to be said for the deposed Baathist regime that declared war on the Syrian people in 2011.


This is getting fucking tedious with some posters so Ill spell it out for you:

Worrying about what happens next in Syria is not an endorsement of the previous regime.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,800
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4468 on: Today at 07:12:58 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 07:10:22 pm
Hes flown to Moscow. Im sure its lovely this time of year.
There's a few billion dollars injection into the Russian war economy...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4469 on: Today at 07:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 07:08:28 pm
It's the "an even more brutal and oppressive theocratic dictatorship like that in Iran or Afghanistan is a step backwards for liberal personal freedoms" bit (my enboldening)

Feel free, though, to explain how Iran and Afghanistan are more liberal l, especially to women, that the pre-civil war Assad regime was
why would I do that, i agree with you (RE Iran/Afghanistan)? as we've established, I misunderstood the point you made - sorry! can we move on please, this is too many posts about us?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,009
  • The first five yards........
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4470 on: Today at 07:17:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:12:52 pm
This is getting fucking tedious with some posters so Ill spell it out for you:

Worrying about what happens next in Syria is not an endorsement of the previous regime.

No need to be so aggressive! I understand the logic of your last sentence, but that's not what I pulled you up on. It was this that caught my eye:

" just hope it doesnt deteriorate to something like Iraq after the overthrow of Hussain and decade of civil and sectarian wars."

My post pointed out that Syria has already been there - with nobs on. You seemed to have forgotten!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4471 on: Today at 07:21:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:14:40 pm
why would I do that, i agree with you (RE Iran/Afghanistan)? as we've established, I misunderstood the point you made - sorry! can we move on please, this is too many posts about us?


 :thumbup
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,544
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4472 on: Today at 07:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:17:53 pm
No need to be so aggressive! I understand the logic of your last sentence, but that's not what I pulled you up on. It was this that caught my eye:

" just hope it doesnt deteriorate to something like Iraq after the overthrow of Hussain and decade of civil and sectarian wars."

My post pointed out that Syria has already been there - with nobs on. You seemed to have forgotten!

I havent forgotten anything, Im just not hopeful that because they have been through so much shit already that there still isnt extremists inside and outside the country who still have an appetite for more shit. And what I mean by that is the traditional terrorism, car bombs in the other sides areas, suicide bombs in the other sides mosque, then calls for revenge and it spirals from there.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,369
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4473 on: Today at 07:38:10 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 07:10:22 pm
Hes flown to Moscow. Im sure its lovely this time of year.

A far cry from the warm, sunny middle eastern climate he's used to.

I'm sure he's planning his counter attack  ;D
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,678
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4474 on: Today at 07:40:06 pm »
We can only hope that those poor people in Syria see calmer and more just times ahead

I wish I could have confidence in that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,335
  • SPQR
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4475 on: Today at 07:59:18 pm »
Why didn't they take his plane down?
Logged

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,138
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4476 on: Today at 08:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:59:18 pm
Why didn't they take his plane down?

Who is they?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,800
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4477 on: Today at 08:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:59:18 pm
Why didn't they take his plane down?
I'm willing to bet he flew with the transponder off. Do the rebels have radar surveylance? It' would be just on visual ques I imagine.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,335
  • SPQR
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4478 on: Today at 08:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 08:00:34 pm
Who is they?

The rebels? Didn't some post say that his plane was tracked all the way as it was flying erratically until it disappeared? Ater that I'm guessing the transponder was switched off.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4479 on: Today at 08:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 07:40:06 pm
We can only hope that those poor people in Syria see calmer and more just times ahead

I wish I could have confidence in that

You would imagine a very strict version of Sharia law it is doubtful as you say whoever is taking over will be much better than Assad
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112] 113   Go Up
« previous next »
 