Author Topic: The barbarity that is Syria  (Read 427769 times)

Online Giono

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 11:46:08 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 11:16:35 am
And when each of the first two were toppled, their countries descended into murderous anarchy and total 'failed states', with worse bloodshed and collapse of civil infrastructure.

I don't want this to sound like a "well Mussolini got the trains running on time" post, because I despise fascist dictators and both Hussein and Gaddafi deserved their fates. But replacing a secular dictatorship that imposed restrictions on personal freedoms to enshrine their own power, with potentially an even more brutal and oppressive theocratic dictatorship like that in Iran or Afghanistan is a step backwards for liberal personal freedoms.

Pre-'Arab Spring' Libya and Syria were far from perfect, but the vast majority of their populations had far more rights and freedoms than people - especially women - have in Iran or Afghanistan now.



I'm not an expert but I think you are mixing apples and oranges. Libya and Iraq were petro dictatorships that could buy loyalty from people with traditional tribal/regional/sect loyalties. Syria is much different. Syria's main export has been people for many years.

Syria, like Lebanon, has been a mixed population of Christians, Druze, Muslims with Armenians, Kurds and others mixed in. It is interesting that these muslim fighters are allied with the Druze and the Kurds.

"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online west_london_red

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 11:50:39 am »
Other interesting fact, Al-Assads Mrs is British.
Online Giono

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 11:53:58 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 11:27:06 am

At the time of the Arab Spring uprising there, there were experts on that field saying exactly that the uprising in Syria, although starting as a grassroots bid to break free from the Assad regime (itself driven largely by protest over rising bread and fuel prices, caused by climate change-induced crop failures and withdrawal of fuel price subsidies), was fanned and increasingly orchestrated/funded by the Gulf dictatorships who wanted to topple Assad to bring in a stooge government that would green light such a gas pipeline. Russia, of course, wanted to block that, as it wanted to retain it's near-monopolistic position, especially as it was, at the time, working on it's Nordstream 2 pipeline (to bypass Ukraine, who charged $billions for transit rights)



I thought I remembered reading something about that proposed pipeline route years ago.

Indeed, the gulf states and Europe want a secure state of Syria. It's in their best interests.

Syria is such a good barometer of Russia's influence in the world.
Online Giono

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 11:57:13 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:34:42 am
Luckily the new incoming President Trump has already stated in very clear terms it's got nothing to do with the US. As we don't have the capacity to act alone it should be all ok. Well as long as Biden doesn't try something before Trump comes in.

The US has a base in Syria. They are strategically placed to interfere in weapons shipments to Hezbollah through Syria. A decision will have to be made there. 
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:57:13 am
The US has a base in Syria. They are strategically placed to interfere in weapons shipments to Hezbollah through Syria. A decision will have to be made there. 

Doesn't look like the new guys in charge of Syria are friendly at all with Hezbollah as their boys in Damascus seemed to have hot footed it across the border to Lebanon. This could even be the end of Hezbollah and Iranian influence in Syria and Lebanon with Turkey the likely new bossman.
Online west_london_red

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 12:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:46:08 am
I'm not an expert but I think you are mixing apples and oranges. Libya and Iraq were petro dictatorships that could buy loyalty from people with traditional tribal/regional/sect loyalties. Syria is much different. Syria's main export has been people for many years.

Syria, like Lebanon, has been a mixed population of Christians, Druze, Muslims with Armenians, Kurds and others mixed in. It is interesting that these muslim fighters are allied with the Druze and the Kurds.



Excellent doctors, whenever I need to use my medical insurance I always look for a Syrian doctor
Online B0151?

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 12:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:34:42 am
Luckily the new incoming President Trump has already stated in very clear terms it's got nothing to do with the US. As we don't have the capacity to act alone it should be all ok. Well as long as Biden doesn't try something before Trump comes in.
The same Trump who was proudly boasting he was keeping troops in Syria just for the oil during his term? Those troops are still there
Online west_london_red

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 12:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Doesn't look like the new guys in charge of Syria are friendly at all with Hezbollah as their boys in Damascus seemed to have hot footed it across the border to Lebanon. This could even be the end of Hezbollah and Iranian influence in Syria and Lebanon with Turkey the likely new bossman.

Hezbollah is Shia, the new guys are Sunni, they are very rarely friendly with each other and ultimately the cause of a lot of the problems in the Middle East.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 12:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:52:41 am
Yes, the ever-present danger of replacing a fascist dictator in the Middle East. Saddam, Gaddafi and now Assad. All of them brutes. All of them murdered and tortured millions of their own people for fun. But what follows?

Not democracy. There is not a single Islamic country I can think of that runs anything approaching a democracy with free and fair elections, respect for women and acceptance of human rights. Assad needs a session in The Hague but what comes next is highly unlikely to be good.
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 12:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:32:25 am
Assad's Baathist regime has been a failed state by any definition for the last 23 years. Millions fled and almost half a million dead.

Say nothing of the brutal prisons were thousands of people were brutally tortured and kept in awful conditions. Didn't he also use the nerve agent sarin on people as well? They were an awful regime who ruled by sheer terror, its no surprise people are overjoyed in his going. I am a bit more concerned with what replaces it though.
Online west_london_red

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 12:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:12:54 pm
Not democracy. There is not a single Islamic country I can think of that runs anything approaching a democracy with free and fair elections, respect for women and acceptance of human rights. Assad needs a session in The Hague but what comes next is highly unlikely to be good.

Your right but some are better than others, you have some with no functioning government like Libya, then you you have the Gulf countries where as long as you keep your head down your relatively safe, you then have those like Pakistan where democracy exists but frequently the army gets involved and then you have the likes of Malaysia and Indonesia which are as liberal as they get, women are relatively free but still have issues with homosexuality and minorities.

The problem is the various groups cant live with each other but then if you start breaking the country up into a Sunni state, a Shia state, a Kurdish state etc then inevitably neighbours start interfering because they are seen as small and weak.
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 12:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:12:54 pm
Not democracy. There is not a single Islamic country I can think of that runs anything approaching a democracy with free and fair elections, respect for women and acceptance of human rights. Assad needs a session in The Hague but what comes next is highly unlikely to be good.

Sadly, I can't disagree with anything you've put there. It's thoroughly depressing.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 12:29:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:05:00 pm
Hezbollah is Shia, the new guys are Sunni, they are very rarely friendly with each other and ultimately the cause of a lot of the problems in the Middle East.

Indeed, actually been surprised at how the Sunni's hadn't taken advantage of Israel handing the Hezbollah their arses on a plate. Obviously just biding their time until the optimum moment.

Their success gives a certain cause for optimism. Do they opt for control without domination or do they opt for domination? If it's the former then things could turn out ok, if not it could be bad.
