Not democracy. There is not a single Islamic country I can think of that runs anything approaching a democracy with free and fair elections, respect for women and acceptance of human rights. Assad needs a session in The Hague but what comes next is highly unlikely to be good.



Your right but some are better than others, you have some with no functioning government like Libya, then you you have the Gulf countries where as long as you keep your head down your relatively safe, you then have those like Pakistan where democracy exists but frequently the army gets involved and then you have the likes of Malaysia and Indonesia which are as liberal as they get, women are relatively free but still have issues with homosexuality and minorities.The problem is the various groups cant live with each other but then if you start breaking the country up into a Sunni state, a Shia state, a Kurdish state etc then inevitably neighbours start interfering because they are seen as small and weak.