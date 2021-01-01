Oh I agree Assad is evil so the rebels are better? See living in Ireland im not so sure, i dont live in Syria. If the Rebels get in power what will they be like. Reminds me of Libya and Gaddafi. Is Libya better now. Im not suggesting anything different just im not sure how nice the rebels are.



there's dozens of moving parts (with decades of history behind them too), and it's moving incredibly rapidly as there's so much united (for now) opposition to Asad, so it may seem hard to track. but conceptually, it's nothing different to how you might pick up any other news that isn't local to you in Ireland. find good sources, constantly appraise them (and consider their biases), always challenge your initial viewpoint, cross-check/corroborate/validate etc.some things we do know, Kurds and Druze are fighting alongside the forces opposed to Asad - so it's ignorant to refer to this as an AQ/ISIS force. and contrary to the hezbollah-associated conspiracy theory above, the two countries with imperialist/expansionist intentions to watch are Iran (significantly weakened of late, thankfully) and Turkey. The former as part of their axis of resistance (which has lost a few prongs/fingers lately lol), and the latter where they have designs on returning to their the former islamist empire (bit like Putin really). in addition, Turkey will want to take over land as a mechanism to prevent Kurds from being able to have their own state.Hopefully Turkey fail. if any people in the world deserve a state it's the Kurds - surrounded by people who want to destroy them, and constantly let down after doing the leg work for their allies. another thing to look out for is that perhaps a protectorate or some form of state may be possible for the Druze in the south. that's if the ceasefire in Lebanon can hold - hopefully Lebanon uses the opportunity presented to evict the scourge of the iranian imperialists post-nasrullah - but the fall of Asad is ruining Iran's supply routes for Hezbollah (plus, Iran'll be prioritising looking to try to preserve the Mediterranean Russian port at Tartus, f they have enough time).lots of moving parts, and lots more unexpected turns ahead, but looks like Asadists are fleeing the country and righting the epitaphs of their regime. Hopefully countries like Lebanon don't harbour them.