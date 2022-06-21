Crossing fingers the Kurds can establish a deserved state after this, although Turkey will do whatever it can to prevent that.
Whatever people's thoughts of the different factions fighting to end the brutal Asad regime, Syrian's were told by useless c*nts like Milliband that it would be better if Asad kept killing civilians and they have quietly used diplomacy and training in the last few years to achieve what they were told they could and should not.
Syrians and Kurds know better than most that you cannot rely on the international community to police world-leading butchers like Asad
Let us hope that the current diplomacy holds up, as do the promises to push for a new free state