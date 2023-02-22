« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thank you Carra!  (Read 37981 times)

Online klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #440 on: February 22, 2023, 09:50:17 pm »
A good player, not elite but best of the rest.

Horrific pundit thoguh and does fuck all for the clubs image when its going bad. He was all pally pally 2018-2020 but as soon as there is a hint of strife hes there to put the boot in. Cant stand watching our matches when he is commentating, genuinly considering binning sky off for good now
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #441 on: February 22, 2023, 11:00:29 pm »
He used to make a living out of playing for the club, now he makes a living taking the piss out of us. I hate to speak badly of him because he was a legend on the field, a true warrior. Now he's a caricature of his former self. Needs to wind his neck in and remember what being a true supporter is all about, not act like some petulant gobshite with the memory of a goldfish.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #442 on: February 22, 2023, 11:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on February 22, 2023, 05:18:43 pm
We've have to completely change the way we defend to accommodate him.
I think we need to do that anyway.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,973
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #443 on: February 23, 2023, 11:39:40 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on February 22, 2023, 05:16:27 pm
People thinking prime Carra would not have been a better option yesterday than Joe Gomez are seriously delusional. The team needed criticism last night, the team played badly at Newcastle even with a man up (Lee Dixon on commentary on NBC was laying into Gomez that day for how he keeps losing Isak and then Callum Wilson when he came on). It is not rocket science that yeah, a lot of them need to be called out for awful performances like most of this season. That is the job of a pundit.

What does that even prove...? Prime Joe Gomez would have been a better option than Joe Gomez yesterday. We had a mare, he had a mare. Prime Christian Poulsen would have been a better option than Fabinho. Great.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,462
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #444 on: February 23, 2023, 01:50:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 23, 2023, 11:39:40 am
What does that even prove...? Prime Joe Gomez would have been a better option than Joe Gomez yesterday. We had a mare, he had a mare. Prime Christian Poulsen would have been a better option than Fabinho. Great.

Lol exactly. The stuff some people come out with.

Carra is not a good pundit and clearly a bluenose. In the same breath I can say that he was a very accomplished central defender. I think he was a bit of a hoofer to be honest and questioned his influence in the dressing room. Peak Stephane Henchoz was better than peak Carra.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #445 on: February 23, 2023, 02:01:59 pm »
Carragher was a good, not great player for us, in an era when our defenders first, and basically only job was to defend.  He put his body on the line for the club and his heart and bravery was his biggest asset .  If he were a current player he'd be closer to Nat Phillips than Joe Gomez and there's a reason Gomez plays in front of Nat.  I actually think Nat Phillips is a fantastic defender but has his limits as a footballer, playing Phillips, or a prime Carragher, would negate other aspects of how we want to do things.  To accommodate a prime Carragher we'd have to change our whole shape, he was almost a dinosaur when he played.

As a person, he seems a massive twat, Danny fucking Murphy seems to have more affinity these days.
Logged

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #446 on: Today at 08:48:38 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on February 22, 2023, 02:35:01 am
He took a shot at VVD saying he wouldnt get in the Liverpool team  :wanker

You can tell what VVD said about him in that overlap interview with Neville proper got to him, any chance he gets he's on twitter having a pop at him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 