Been trying to get through to BT for about a week now to cancel BT Sport. Gave up last Friday after being on hold for 25 mins, tried again Monday and gave up after 35 mins. Tried this morning and quit after 50mins. My landline's not with BT so I'll be charged for said calls.



Was only ringing to inform them I've cancelled the DD for BT Sport and to cancel subscription. I guess they'll find out when no funds are forthcoming when the next bill is due for payment.



I recognise they're likely busy and with reduced staff on phones, but I'd have expected they'd go down the same route as Sky and have an online option to make changes. But no.