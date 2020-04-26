« previous next »
Author Topic: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel

Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
April 26, 2020, 12:30:06 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 25, 2020, 06:46:23 pm
Used to be later part of the year but think this one may be early next year.

It is airing later this year unless you've heard it has been delayed.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
November 3, 2020, 06:40:12 pm
Just started watching this series from the beginning - it's fantastic!
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 4, 2020, 07:06:55 pm
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 4, 2020, 07:58:26 pm
Nice.
Ill grudgingly give Bezos 8 euros for that.
How many episodes?
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 4, 2020, 07:59:51 pm
When is it due out? I refuse to watch the trailer as dont want to see even a hint of a spoiler  :D
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 4, 2020, 08:05:17 pm
December 30th.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 4, 2020, 08:10:43 pm
Quote from: Zlen on December  4, 2020, 08:05:17 pm
December 30th.

Enough time to persuade my missus to watch from series 1 with me, as shes never watched it.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 5, 2020, 04:06:01 pm
Been down that road with my wife and The Wire. Ten years later I went from two times watching the whole show, to five times - while she went from S1E1 to S1E2.

Good luck. [emoji16]
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 5, 2020, 04:11:29 pm
I'd rather have "The Last Kingdom" back, but this will do  :P
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 5, 2020, 04:27:25 pm
Quote from: Zlen on December  5, 2020, 04:06:01 pm
Been down that road with my wife and The Wire. Ten years later I went from two times watching the whole show, to five times - while she went from S1E1 to S1E2.

Good luck. [emoji16]

Persuaded her to watch the first episode last night and she said she loved it, so will see if can get a few more watched tonight and get her hooked  ;D
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 5, 2020, 11:48:27 pm
Are they going to release all episodes at once?

Cant be doing with weekly bollocks. That pretty much means its not being released until March if so
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 6, 2020, 12:26:52 am
Quote from: rushyman on December  5, 2020, 11:48:27 pm
Are they going to release all episodes at once?

Cant be doing with weekly bollocks. That pretty much means its not being released until March if so

Going on this article... all 10 episodes will be released on 30th December:-

https://screenrant.com/vikings-season-6-final-episodes-amazon-prime


The Season 6 'Part Two' trailer:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Auzs95InJzo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Auzs95InJzo</a>
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 6, 2020, 04:23:22 pm
Quote from: oojason on December  6, 2020, 12:26:52 am
Going on this article... all 10 episodes will be released on 30th December:-

https://screenrant.com/vikings-season-6-final-episodes-amazon-prime


The Season 6 'Part Two' trailer:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Auzs95InJzo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Auzs95InJzo</a>

Nice one
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 6, 2020, 04:34:14 pm
That trailer says it's streaming from the 30th - 30th March & I think that must include a break as the 1st 2eps drop on the 30th Dec.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 11, 2020, 11:18:24 pm
Quote from: Zlen on December  5, 2020, 04:06:01 pm
Been down that road with my wife and The Wire. Ten years later I went from two times watching the whole show, to five times - while she went from S1E1 to S1E2.

Good luck. [emoji16]

Were part way through S2. She loves it. Ive told her for the last 3 years she would but taken this long to persuade her to watch it!!

Im loving watching it again. Reminds me just how good it is. So well made and the storylines, especially in these early seasons (particularly S2) are excellent.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 30, 2020, 02:30:34 pm
I'm looking on Prime (in America) and it seems like I have all of the episodes available now. They must have dropped yesterday, as the date for each says "Dec.29, 2020."
Not sure if it is the same for you over there.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
December 30, 2020, 06:12:34 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on December 30, 2020, 02:30:34 pm
I'm looking on Prime (in America) and it seems like I have all of the episodes available now. They must have dropped yesterday, as the date for each says "Dec.29, 2020."
Not sure if it is the same for you over there.

Final 10 episodes are "available"  Bit of tier 3 entertainment this New Year 😊
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
January 2, 2021, 01:12:08 pm
Three episodes in. Really enjoying this last season so far.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
January 2, 2021, 02:51:26 pm
Spoiler

Delighted to have seen Floki return and end it it the way they did. Was a tear jerker with the exchange between Ivar and Hvitserk, and seeing Ivar die, Hvitserk was right, Ivar did change, Igor probably is the reason why.

Enjoyed it overall
[close]
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
January 5, 2021, 07:07:17 am
Loved it from start to finish!

Looking forward to next year if its on time!
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
January 7, 2021, 10:57:12 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on January  2, 2021, 02:51:26 pm
Spoiler

Delighted to have seen Floki return and end it it the way they did. Was a tear jerker with the exchange between Ivar and Hvitserk, and seeing Ivar die, Hvitserk was right, Ivar did change, Igor probably is the reason why.

Enjoyed it overall
[close]
Agreed.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
September 29, 2021, 04:39:07 pm
Trailer for the new Vikings next year!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tw6gUC2csv4
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
February 8, 2022, 07:42:04 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on September 29, 2021, 04:39:07 pm
Trailer for the new Vikings next year!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tw6gUC2csv4

12 episodes up on Netflix from February 25th
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
February 8, 2022, 08:09:09 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on February  8, 2022, 07:42:04 pm
12 episodes up on Netflix from February 25th

If I remember rightly, they've moved on a couple of hundred years (not that Vikings liked to pin itself to specific years) and we'll likely see the result of Rollo becoming Duke of Normandy as well as other events from the first show.

I'm tentatively excited. Vikings always looked and 'felt' amazing, and they used the increased budgets well. The battles in the first season were about 20 blokes in a quarry pushing shields into each other, but later on they looked great. I assume there will be money behind this from the start.

But... holy crap, the continuous backstabbing between brothers or allies got really tedious as a plot device. I know it's based on existing sagas, and some of that must be from the sources (or even just an accurate reflection of Viking politics) but by the end it was just painful. The parts of the show I loved the most were following those who wanted to explore and see the Dark Age world, but Bjorn lasted about 3 episodes in the Mediterranean before abandoning that to go home and fight in some new grimy war that pitted brother against brother.

And lastly, by the end I couldn't have picked out of a lineup any of the former peasant/slave girls that had fluttered their eyes at the throne of Kattegat and been the new queen 2 episodes later. Another overused trope.

It sounds like I'm ragging on the show I know, but realistically it was great, and then they ran out of story not long after Ragnar died so just kept remixing the same battle for Kattegat but with a slightly wider net of Kings, Jarls etc involved each time, all brought on board by a treacherous brother or unfaithful husband/wife. There were some fun diversions along the way even then, but not enough to sustain it.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
February 8, 2022, 08:55:47 pm
Quote from: Riquende on February  8, 2022, 08:09:09 pm
If I remember rightly, they've moved on a couple of hundred years (not that Vikings liked to pin itself to specific years) and we'll likely see the result of Rollo becoming Duke of Normandy as well as other events from the first show.

I'm tentatively excited. Vikings always looked and 'felt' amazing, and they used the increased budgets well. The battles in the first season were about 20 blokes in a quarry pushing shields into each other, but later on they looked great. I assume there will be money behind this from the start.

But... holy crap, the continuous backstabbing between brothers or allies got really tedious as a plot device. I know it's based on existing sagas, and some of that must be from the sources (or even just an accurate reflection of Viking politics) but by the end it was just painful. The parts of the show I loved the most were following those who wanted to explore and see the Dark Age world, but Bjorn lasted about 3 episodes in the Mediterranean before abandoning that to go home and fight in some new grimy war that pitted brother against brother.

And lastly, by the end I couldn't have picked out of a lineup any of the former peasant/slave girls that had fluttered their eyes at the throne of Kattegat and been the new queen 2 episodes later. Another overused trope.

It sounds like I'm ragging on the show I know, but realistically it was great, and then they ran out of story not long after Ragnar died so just kept remixing the same battle for Kattegat but with a slightly wider net of Kings, Jarls etc involved each time, all brought on board by a treacherous brother or unfaithful husband/wife. There were some fun diversions along the way even then, but not enough to sustain it.
I loved Vikings but these are all very good points.

Hadn't heard about this new one, is it made by the same people?
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
February 26, 2022, 12:45:01 pm
Did the first 3 episodes of the new series/show last night.

Took a bit of getting into given it's so similar to the original series but with none of the characters, but well into it now and looking forward to seeing how the rest of the series goes.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
January 14, 2023, 09:11:00 am
Vikings Valhalla season 2 is out on Netflix.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
January 28, 2023, 02:37:00 am
Finished S2 this evening, I'm really enjoying it. Kattegat is almost an afterthought at the moment, we've got actual adventuring down the Dnieper (to save money on the sets budget, the Emperor has journeyed up to meet our heroes. Thoughtful), religious warfare on the Baltic sea over Jomsborg, and serial black-wearer Godwin's machinations over securing heirs with royal blood.

The only downside is that we're on a steadier historical footing than the original Vikings series and as such we know what Harald (& Leif's) fates will be eventually.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
January 28, 2023, 08:04:17 am
Quote from: Riquende on January 28, 2023, 02:37:00 am
Finished S2 this evening, I'm really enjoying it. Kattegat is almost an afterthought at the moment, we've got actual adventuring down the Dnieper (to save money on the sets budget, the Emperor has journeyed up to meet our heroes. Thoughtful), religious warfare on the Baltic sea over Jomsborg, and serial black-wearer Godwin's machinations over securing heirs with royal blood.

The only downside is that we're on a steadier historical footing than the original Vikings series and as such we know what Harald (& Leif's) fates will be eventually.
Was really good. Bit embarrassing that I don't know the stories from a historical point of view.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
July 15, 2024, 07:56:50 am
Valhalla season 3 out on Netflix. If you can get past Leif's fake beard (i think!) it's been decent.
Re: 'Vikings' - New Show On The History Channel
Today at 10:55:16 pm
Finished S3 belatedly today. Cannot believe they're not finishing the stories up having moved everything into place for the buildup and battle of Hastings. I get that's more what we consider English history rather than Viking, but given Harald is a major part of the events of that Summer/Autumn of '66 and newly-introduced William comes out the winner (spoilers, sorry) and was given that blade and heard about the blood of Rollo in his veins, they've done as much as possible to weave it in... but no.



