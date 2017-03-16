« previous next »
I used to love the yellow keepers top that Brucie sometimes wore in that adidas era, with the red trim.
I used to love the yellow keepers top that Brucie sometimes wore in that adidas era, with the red trim.
Me too, always wanted it but dont think it was available so ended up with Nevs instead
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Sure thing Amanda Holden.
The size of the Adidas logo on kits atm is dreadful IMO. Really spoils a shirt - it's far too big.
An icon of an incontinent pigeon. Gilbert and George might have liked it, but that's the best you can say for it. And I write as someone who bought and still has that jersey (safely tucked away from easy retrieval). It's not a great kit just because some greats played in it.
Yeah I've noticed that, it's going to be bigger than the club badge the way things are going!
I think it takes the honour of being the worst home shirt we've ever had. Stiff competition from the Adidas efforts of '91-'95 with the massive Adidas stripes across the shoulders and down the ribs and also the cricket collar and awful shield/crest of '95-'96. Even with them in consideration, our current one takes the biscuit for its awfulness.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

It is but make no mistake.. IF we won the league in it... suddenly it would look bloody splendid
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

The shield ruins it.

"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

One can think a kit is shit. All you have to do is wait a year and they'll bring out something else. Maybe at some point they'll find one that suits you.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

If true this is nice
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Hopefully someone has to update the #6 patch with a #7 one.  :D
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

I miss the old CL patch. It looked so good on maroon.
Did fumler say the correct one has the white collar? I do prefer this version
We win titles in pinstripes.  8)

Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

For me, we should always have this darker red and the gold bird. Way classier.
Takes the biscuit? It's scoffed the entire Fox's selection box.

Totally share your opinion on the 90s adidas kits. They were embarrasing.

Nike are having a bit of a problem everywhere to be fair. Interest in the brand has been falling these past couple of years and part of the reason is that people feel they are phoning it in when it comes to products.
I loved our 12/13 home by Warrior.

I know most seem to prefer the darker red but I loved how bright and bold that was. I think Shanks changed us to that all red for it to be eye catching and in your face so fits in well with that. That's my argument for the brighter red anyway

I'm not too fussed on exact shade though, I think slightly experimenting with the shade of red but keeping the design simple and sleek is better way of putting an original kit out than some of the ones we end up with that just try too hard to be different
The new green kit looks awesome.
😀🍪🍪

Yes, they were. Massive Adidas adverts with a small LFC crest stuck on. Awful.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Have Nike got too big for their boots and become complacent?

To be honest, I've rarely worn Nike gear. I've never liked their trainees. Not had anything against them or their brand, but just rarely ever found anything by them I liked, so very rarely bought their stuff.

Despite that, I always had the feeling that they were generally regarded as the elite sportswear brand. Market leaders, if you like. So although I have never been a big fan of their products, I did maybe think they might come up with some good stuff for us. I've been really disappointed, though. I know it's only subjective opinion, but in think our current top is the worst in our history. I've not bought a single piece of training gear in the Nike range either, whereas I have a number of training tops that New Balance did for us.

I won't pay out the obscene prices for official shirts anymore, but I will pay the more reasonable prices for a good training top. Despite that, my money has gone elsewhere due to Nike not really coming up with anything I've liked. I'm not hard to please, either. Just something classy and sleek, rather than gaudy and tryhard. Something not designed by a chimpanzee with a crayon.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
