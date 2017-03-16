Nike are having a bit of a problem everywhere to be fair. Interest in the brand has been falling these past couple of years and part of the reason is that people feel they are phoning it in when it comes to products.



Have Nike got too big for their boots and become complacent?To be honest, I've rarely worn Nike gear. I've never liked their trainees. Not had anything against them or their brand, but just rarely ever found anything by them I liked, so very rarely bought their stuff.Despite that, I always had the feeling that they were generally regarded as the elite sportswear brand. Market leaders, if you like. So although I have never been a big fan of their products, I did maybe think they might come up with some good stuff for us. I've been really disappointed, though. I know it's only subjective opinion, but in think our current top is the worst in our history. I've not bought a single piece of training gear in the Nike range either, whereas I have a number of training tops that New Balance did for us.I won't pay out the obscene prices for official shirts anymore, but I will pay the more reasonable prices for a good training top. Despite that, my money has gone elsewhere due to Nike not really coming up with anything I've liked. I'm not hard to please, either. Just something classy and sleek, rather than gaudy and tryhard. Something not designed by a chimpanzee with a crayon.