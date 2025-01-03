« previous next »
New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
January 3, 2025, 10:35:12 am
Quote from: spider-neil on January  3, 2025, 10:26:59 am
I don't like the collar on that kit.
Horrible, isn't it. A 1970s flyaway collar. Awful.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: New Kit thread
January 3, 2025, 11:27:59 am
Newcastle re-releasing the 1995-97 home - https://xcancel.com/NUFC/status/1875119930229825752

Bodes well for future stuff with us.
Who's bigger than Liverpool?

Re: New Kit thread
January 3, 2025, 11:34:45 am
Quote from: thechangingman_ynwa on January  3, 2025, 11:27:59 am
Newcastle re-releasing the 1995-97 home - https://xcancel.com/NUFC/status/1875119930229825752

Bodes well for future stuff with us.

Just for sales or will they wear it? And i wonder how that works with sponsering, as they don't have Brown Ale anymore, can they just slap that on the shirt again?
Re: New Kit thread
January 3, 2025, 11:47:35 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  3, 2025, 10:35:12 am
Horrible, isn't it. A 1970s flyaway collar. Awful.
that was a great kit imo

Re: New Kit thread
January 3, 2025, 01:48:53 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on January  3, 2025, 11:34:45 am
Just for sales or will they wear it? And i wonder how that works with sponsering, as they don't have Brown Ale anymore, can they just slap that on the shirt again?
Looks like just for sales probably as part of the retro selection. I guess it would be easy for us to do the same with Carlsberg since they are still partners with us.
Re: New Kit thread
January 3, 2025, 03:37:33 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on January  3, 2025, 11:47:35 am
that was a great kit imo
It's just personal taste, really. I hated the collar and the thin lines down the jersey. I've probably loved some shirts others have hated. I think our current home top is maybe the worst we've ever had, but some love it.
Re: New Kit thread
January 3, 2025, 03:53:39 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  3, 2025, 03:37:33 pm
It's just personal taste, really. I hated the collar and the thin lines down the jersey. I've probably loved some shirts others have hated. I think our current home top is maybe the worst we've ever had, but some love it.
Love it because things are going well so far this season

Leaving that to one side I cant take to it at all

Subconsciously sometimes the success of the team and season can effect how you remember a kit. I mean the 2022-3 home kit was pretty nice but not talked about as it wasnt a successful season
Re: New Kit thread
January 3, 2025, 04:16:19 pm
Quote from: thechangingman_ynwa on January  3, 2025, 11:27:59 am
Newcastle re-releasing the 1995-97 home - https://xcancel.com/NUFC/status/1875119930229825752

Bodes well for future stuff with us.

I'm hoping for a re-release of the 1989 'birdshit' shirt. It was the first LFC kit I ever had - so it has some sentimental value to me. I know the club store sell a version of it - but I would like the proper Adidas version.

NB: I hope they don't do a re-release of our shirt from the same season that Newcastle kit came out - wasn't that the year with the terrible cricket sweater collar, that I always identify with Stan Collymore?
Re: New Kit thread
January 3, 2025, 10:55:58 pm
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on January  3, 2025, 04:16:19 pm
NB: I hope they don't do a re-release of our shirt from the same season that Newcastle kit came out - wasn't that the year with the terrible cricket sweater collar, that I always identify with Stan Collymore?

Feels like our current Nike one is a nod to that one, if anything! And next year's looks like our 2006-08 kit.

Don't really see any of the other 90s/00s kits being identified as classics to revisit really - the early 90s ones are the most striking, but mostly because of the Adidas templates of the age. Mid 90s gold away kit with the crest pattern could be fun.
Re: New Kit thread
January 3, 2025, 11:53:48 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January  2, 2025, 02:54:30 pm
it's a shame Adidas are reverting back to a 'bright' red rather than the more blood-red we've had since New Balance. the shade Fumler suggested it'll be isn't great.

if they're going to insist on just remaking 'retro' kits at least give it to us in a more pleasant and deep shade of red

Funnily enough, I remember when those 2006/07 Adidas kit designs were being released. Someone shared the leaked concept image on here and the red of the home kit actually seemed darker like the blood red of recent years. I thought it was going to be that shade but ended up far brighter in reality.





I was so excited since Reebok just never did it for me and I longed for the kits from the 90s... Went out on the Day 1 release for each of the home, away and third that year to grab em ;D!
Re: New Kit thread
January 4, 2025, 12:36:55 am
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on January  3, 2025, 04:16:19 pm
I'm hoping for a re-release of the 1989 'birdshit' shirt. It was the first LFC kit I ever had - so it has some sentimental value to me. I know the club store sell a version of it - but I would like the proper Adidas version.

NB: I hope they don't do a re-release of our shirt from the same season that Newcastle kit came out - wasn't that the year with the terrible cricket sweater collar, that I always identify with Stan Collymore?

I hope the re release a few of the 80s ones think last time they only re released was it the 86/87 shirt ?
Re: New Kit thread
January 4, 2025, 12:47:25 pm
Wonder if Adidas will be tempted to do anything inspired by the 89-91 home shirt. Might be in the running for our most iconic home shirt, but doesn't feel as though we've ever really done any call backs to it. Only thing that comes to mind was our New Balance third shirt in 18-19, which had a somewhat similar pattern.

Re: New Kit thread
January 4, 2025, 12:49:39 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on January  4, 2025, 12:47:25 pm
Wonder if Adidas will be tempted to do anything inspired by the 89-91 home shirt. Might be in the running for our most iconic home shirt, but doesn't feel as though we've ever really done any call backs to it. Only thing that comes to mind was our New Balance third shirt in 18-19, which had a somewhat similar pattern.




Im dreaming of a white Christmas


That home kit is a disaster.
Re: New Kit thread
January 4, 2025, 12:58:57 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on January  4, 2025, 12:49:39 pm

Im dreaming of a white Christmas


That home kit is a disaster.

I disagree, but it's interesting how certain kits have developed a sort of cult status, despite being terrible. Bruised banana, comes to mind. Our early 90s Adidas home shirts. But I like this one.
Re: New Kit thread
January 4, 2025, 02:37:11 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on January  4, 2025, 12:47:25 pm
Wonder if Adidas will be tempted to do anything inspired by the 89-91 home shirt. Might be in the running for our most iconic home shirt, but doesn't feel as though we've ever really done any call backs to it. Only thing that comes to mind was our New Balance third shirt in 18-19, which had a somewhat similar pattern.


I've probably still got that original home shirt somewhere, although I never really liked it. I remember everyone calling it the bird shit shirt, but I thought it looked like shards of broken glass. A bit of a weird gimmick at the time. I remember wearing it at a Charity Shield game against Arsenal at Wembley.

For me, our really iconic kits are the 1965 through the 70s to the1981 European Cup Final shirt and maybe the 125th anniversary shirt that was based on those 70s shirts back in 2017/18.

I know a lot of fans love the pinstripe home shirts from '82 onwards but I was never a fan of the pinstripes myself.
Re: New Kit thread
January 4, 2025, 06:09:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  4, 2025, 02:37:11 pm
I've probably still got that original home shirt somewhere, although I never really liked it. I remember everyone calling it the bird shit shirt, but I thought it looked like shards of broken glass. A bit of a weird gimmick at the time. I remember wearing it at a Charity Shield game against Arsenal at Wembley.

For me, our really iconic kits are the 1965 through the 70s to the1981 European Cup Final shirt and maybe the 125th anniversary shirt that was based on those 70s shirts back in 2017/18.

I know a lot of fans love the pinstripe home shirts from '82 onwards but I was never a fan of the pinstripes myself.

I'm not necessarily a huge fan of pinstripe shirts, but we do tend to be fairly successful when wearing them, so they cant be that bad.
Re: New Kit thread
January 4, 2025, 07:07:23 pm
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on January  4, 2025, 06:09:36 pm
I'm not necessarily a huge fan of pinstripe shirts, but we do tend to be fairly successful when wearing them, so they cant be that bad.


I think were more successful with plain red with no white.
Re: New Kit thread
January 4, 2025, 10:45:08 pm
Do Adidas do the thing Nike does, where there are 'player' shirts and 'stadium' shirts, the former being quite a bit more expensive than the latter? Or do they just do one type of shirt?
Re: New Kit thread
January 5, 2025, 08:42:41 am
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on January  4, 2025, 10:45:08 pm
Do Adidas do the thing Nike does, where there are 'player' shirts and 'stadium' shirts, the former being quite a bit more expensive than the latter? Or do they just do one type of shirt?

Pretty sure they will, its an American thing.
Re: New Kit thread
January 5, 2025, 09:25:36 am
My first kit was the Hitachi home from around 1980 - whilst it looked nice it was a horrible feeling material, it can't have been great playing actual matches in it. Saying that I just remembered it was the same kind of material we had for our school footy kit, so we got by. Compared to that, my second (and last!) kit was the home Crown Paints pinstripe soon after - it was like wearing a silk dressing gown in comparison (I imagine, not that I've actually worn one).

I'm absolutely delighted we're going back to Adidas, if nothing else the fact they haven't got some rogue madman in charge of their collar designs like Nike currently do, that's immediately a huge improvement for me. In some respects we got off likely with them - imagine if our badge had been given the iridescent monstrocity of a badge they give to Chelsea, and those leaked Nike designs for what we'd be wearing next year must be a wind-up, there would be riots outside Nike HQ if those had been confirmed.
Re: New Kit thread
January 5, 2025, 09:58:14 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on January  4, 2025, 12:47:25 pm
Wonder if Adidas will be tempted to do anything inspired by the 89-91 home shirt. Might be in the running for our most iconic home shirt, but doesn't feel as though we've ever really done any call backs to it. Only thing that comes to mind was our New Balance third shirt in 18-19, which had a somewhat similar pattern.


The goalkeeper top was brilliant, used to love pulling that on. Exactly the same but green.
Re: New Kit thread
January 5, 2025, 08:16:48 pm
Any ideas when they might announce the Adidas deal officially ??
Re: New Kit thread
January 7, 2025, 04:32:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 30, 2024, 07:03:57 pm
Unreleased Nike 3rd kit for us next season had we stayed with them.  :D



Anyone else get Doni vibes with this shirt?

Re: New Kit thread
January 7, 2025, 05:22:29 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on January  4, 2025, 12:49:39 pm

Im dreaming of a white Christmas


That home kit is a disaster.

I bought that home kit at the time, and can confirm it was a disaster. Honestly, Reebok were a blessed relief after the kits adidas inflicted on us.
Re: New Kit thread
January 7, 2025, 05:22:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 30, 2024, 07:03:57 pm
Unreleased Nike 3rd kit for us next season had we stayed with them.  :D



That looks like it was made by xcancel

https://xcancel.com/
Re: New Kit thread
January 7, 2025, 06:52:13 pm
Looks like a Dutch away kit they'd have worn for Germany '06.
Re: New Kit thread
January 10, 2025, 09:05:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 30, 2024, 07:03:57 pm
Unreleased Nike 3rd kit for us next season had we stayed with them.  :D



Actually don't mind that. We kinda signed with Nike during a bit of a weird period for them. There was the Total 90 era, which this one is obviously inspired by, and then there was the late 2010s when their kits were generally quite clean and classy looking. I didn't really dislike any of their kits for us, but there was also very few I really loved.
Re: New Kit thread
January 10, 2025, 10:25:16 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on January  7, 2025, 05:22:29 pm
I bought that home kit at the time, and can confirm it was a disaster. Honestly, Reebok were a blessed relief after the kits adidas inflicted on us.

Warrior.

I thought warrior were shite like adidas but New Balance finally brought us beautiful kits again.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:23:51 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on January 10, 2025, 10:25:16 pm
Warrior.

I thought warrior were shite like adidas but New Balance finally brought us beautiful kits again.

He's going further back. Reebok took over in the mid 90's for about ten years before Adidas came back
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:17:01 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on January 10, 2025, 10:25:16 pm
Warrior.

I thought warrior were shite like adidas but New Balance finally brought us beautiful kits again.

I thought the first couple of Warrior home kits werent bad, but the last one they did for us (in what I think was Gerrard's final season) was an absolute shocker. The New Balance kits were generally an improvement.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:25:42 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:23:51 pm
He's going further back. Reebok took over in the mid 90's for about ten years before Adidas came back

Indeed. And we won Big Ears in Reebok. Whereas we have never won it wearing adidas.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm
https://m.facebook.com/reel/901273335202635/?referral_source=external_deeplink

The white away top. No doubt a fake, but gives an idea of what it will be like.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:01:51 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:23:51 pm
He's going further back. Reebok took over in the mid 90's for about ten years before Adidas came back

My bad, thanks for clearing that up.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 06:58:22 am
I thought both the Manu and Arsenal kits yesterday look great with their simplicity and yet Adidas always feel the need to add superfluous bits to our kits like white piping. The kits look designed for Middlesbrough.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 10:00:57 am
I was excited about Nike but they really have been a letdown. I wasn't expecting every kit to be great but I thought the partnership would have a bit more excitement to it. Some mad collab or just something to really put what should have been a historic partnership on the map.

Missed opportunity for them. Fuck em. Not saying Adidas will be amazing but you know they will.at least be utilising our great history with them, as next seasons rumoured kits show. Been nothing special with our time with Nike at all.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 10:17:23 am
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Yesterday at 06:17:01 pm
I thought the first couple of Warrior home kits werent bad, but the last one they did for us (in what I think was Gerrard's final season) was an absolute shocker. The New Balance kits were generally an improvement.

Agreed, the first couple of home kits weren't bad but the away/3rd kits warrior made were horrific, the kits were made from a weird material too that picked up what's called lint during washing.

NB were a massive improvement, however trying to get hold of the kits once the initial stock ran out, particularly between 2018 & 2020 was another thing entirely, i think we might have stayed with NB had NB got their finger out & improved the production & distribution. I remember one season, the kit from that season was going to be back on sale in store in April, a few weeks before we launched the kit for the next season.

Nike era has been a bit of an anti climax.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:04:04 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm
https://m.facebook.com/reel/901273335202635/?referral_source=external_deeplink

The white away top. No doubt a fake, but gives an idea of what it will be like.

The Shield. A great TV show. But not a great idea on a footy jersey. KISS.

Regarding Warrior: the 13-14 home kit was very attractive. Worthy of a league championship...  :(


