My first kit was the Hitachi home from around 1980 - whilst it looked nice it was a horrible feeling material, it can't have been great playing actual matches in it. Saying that I just remembered it was the same kind of material we had for our school footy kit, so we got by. Compared to that, my second (and last!) kit was the home Crown Paints pinstripe soon after - it was like wearing a silk dressing gown in comparison (I imagine, not that I've actually worn one).



I'm absolutely delighted we're going back to Adidas, if nothing else the fact they haven't got some rogue madman in charge of their collar designs like Nike currently do, that's immediately a huge improvement for me. In some respects we got off likely with them - imagine if our badge had been given the iridescent monstrocity of a badge they give to Chelsea, and those leaked Nike designs for what we'd be wearing next year must be a wind-up, there would be riots outside Nike HQ if those had been confirmed.