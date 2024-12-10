« previous next »
Quote from: scutty on December 10, 2024, 08:03:39 pm
NB had a number of great kits 2012 is one of my favourites of all time.

11/12 we had adidas and 12/13 warrior. Both kits were horrible imo.
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 10, 2024, 05:04:31 pm
Nah, the NB home kits were the best in ages, much better than anything Nike came up with. I never paid any attention to the training stuff etc. Can't even remember the 'start trek' top.

this was on the article
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on December 10, 2024, 08:40:45 pm

I know many footballers dress in the dark in their own time, but I'm talking about their professional 'uniform'. The context is different.
Quote from: btroom on December 11, 2024, 12:57:30 am
this was on the article


That was a training kit not a match day kit
If they made the green kit red, it would be a winner.
Quote from: thejbs on December 12, 2024, 12:33:57 am
If they made the green kit red, it would be a winner.

That looks like a Man Utd shirt, particularly with the darker red & black trim between the red & white trim on the cuffs & collar
Quote from: Statto Red on December 12, 2024, 01:06:43 am
That looks like a Man Utd shirt, particularly with the darker red & black trim between the red & white trim on the cuffs & collar

Aye, but thats just a quick colour swap on photoshop. Not like I put effort into that detail 😂
Quote from: thejbs on December 12, 2024, 01:30:46 am
Aye, but thats just a quick colour swap on photoshop. Not like I put effort into that detail 😂

If you made it similar to this, then it would be a belter

I was thinking more of this:

Quote from: thejbs on December 12, 2024, 12:33:57 am
If they made the green kit red, it would be a winner.

Make them black bits into gold and you're onto an all-time classic home shirt there.
I like the old logo, when i was a nipper that was the badge and with the trefoil and short stripes on the shoulders its a proper nostalgia kit for me. Think its spot on that this kind of playfulness is on the third kit too. The home should have the current crest as it represents the modern Liverppol fc and shouldn't be messed with too much imo, Third kit is a canvas for more creativity, and the target audience is auld arses like me in this case. The green will always split opinion, It should be white or yellow etc, personally, think it would look better in white, but its essentially the 87 candy kit which was silver or 88 which was white, so they have chosen a different colour otherwise it would be too similar. The green is smart.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on December 10, 2024, 04:56:25 pm
Ive long felt the same. NB just isnt in the class of Nike and Adidas and the athletes know it. Its ok for Europa and Conference league clubs.
Oh NB was a great look for Champions league clubs, we should know we won it wearing one!

For all the horror kits/training wear NB/warrior produced, we'll always have the kits made between 2017-20.
If the 3rd kit comes out as rumoured it'll be the first top I've bought as an adult, big fan of the retro tops, just bought the argentina anniversary one, keeping an eye out for the colombia anniversary and hoping to pick up the Roma one when it comes out tomorrow
The first few home kits New Balance produced were, to my mind, just a tad boring. 17-18 and 18-19 home kits were glourious, but I didn't buy a single one of our away or third shirts under NB and, having quickly reacquainted myself with them, I think the only one I'd have considered was the 15-16 third shirt (Coutinho's dink at Old Trafford in the Europa League).
Quote from: StevoHimself on December 13, 2024, 01:18:47 am
The first few home kits New Balance produced were, to my mind, just a tad boring. 17-18 and 18-19 home kits were glourious, but I didn't buy a single one of our away or third shirts under NB and, having quickly reacquainted myself with them, I think the only one I'd have considered was the 15-16 third shirt (Coutinho's dink at Old Trafford in the Europa League).

Ive got the purple away one, its lovely.
Quote from: elbow on December 13, 2024, 09:32:20 pm
Ive got the purple away one, its lovely.

Is that the one with the orange trim? I remember thinking I'd have liked that one more if the trim was white. Or the purple third shirt from last year, which my mum inexplicably loves? It struck me as robust but uninspired.
Quote from: Original on December 12, 2024, 06:27:14 pm
If the 3rd kit comes out as rumoured it'll be the first top I've bought as an adult, big fan of the retro tops, just bought the argentina anniversary one, keeping an eye out for the colombia anniversary and hoping to pick up the Roma one when it comes out tomorrow

They should do that one as a tracky top too IMO, would probably get it so long as there's no stupid sponsors on them
Quote from: StevoHimself on December 13, 2024, 10:52:01 pm
Is that the one with the orange trim? I remember thinking I'd have liked that one more if the trim was white. Or the purple third shirt from last year, which my mum inexplicably loves? It struck me as robust but uninspired.

The one with the orange trim. Beautiful top.
Not wishing to put any money in Ashleys pocket, but some folk might this offer useful in the run up to Xmas.

This years Nike home kit top for £24 is a bargain for a legit top

https://www.sportsdirect.com/nike-liverpool-home-shirt-2023-2024-adults-377687?clickref=1100lzTYoQBF&utm_source=partnerize&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=drytinder#colcode=37768708
Quote from: rothers on December 15, 2024, 07:51:06 pm
Not wishing to put any money in Ashleys pocket, but some folk might this offer useful in the run up to Xmas.

This years Nike home kit top for £24 is a bargain for a legit top

https://www.sportsdirect.com/nike-liverpool-home-shirt-2023-2024-adults-377687?clickref=1100lzTYoQBF&utm_source=partnerize&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=drytinder#colcode=37768708

Last season's*
Sorry, if Ive made a mistake thought it was the current one  :butt
Hopefully they don't slap AXA on all the casual/training gear.

Would have been some decent Nike gear if it hadn't been for that.

Newcastle have some brilliant retro style gear with Adidas this year.
Quote from: Samio on Today at 01:08:57 pm
Hopefully they don't slap AXA on all the casual/training gear.

Would have been some decent Nike gear if it hadn't been for that.

Newcastle have some brilliant retro style gear with Adidas this year.

Contract with AXA is until 2029 so it will be on the training gear
Updated home shirt mock-up...  Too much white.

And a new jacket...
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 03:13:52 pm
Updated home shirt mock-up...  Too much white.

And a new jacket...

Funny who you automatically associate certain colours and manufacturers. I see that kit and think Benfica.
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 03:36:29 pm
Funny who you automatically associate certain colours and manufacturers. I see that kit and think Benfica.

That much white I just see a Man Utd top.
