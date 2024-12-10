I like the old logo, when i was a nipper that was the badge and with the trefoil and short stripes on the shoulders its a proper nostalgia kit for me. Think its spot on that this kind of playfulness is on the third kit too. The home should have the current crest as it represents the modern Liverppol fc and shouldn't be messed with too much imo, Third kit is a canvas for more creativity, and the target audience is auld arses like me in this case. The green will always split opinion, It should be white or yellow etc, personally, think it would look better in white, but its essentially the 87 candy kit which was silver or 88 which was white, so they have chosen a different colour otherwise it would be too similar. The green is smart.