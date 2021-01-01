« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3725094 times)

Rumoured Away design for next season.

Rumoured Away design for next season.
Rumoured Away design for next season.



That's a massive pile of bland, if that is accurate. I cannot overstate how much I dislike the shield behind the Liverbird as well. Overall, after some of the great classic designs Adidas put out this season, it would be beyond underwhelming.

EDIT: Just scrolled back through and saw the predicted third shirt. Now, that is more what I was hoping for. Just a shame the first two are pure vanilla in comparison.
Adidas, Puma and Nike are all largely shit. All templates, I guess at least Adidas have some creative with the third kits and tracksuits etc. The home and away just look a bit meh. I'm sure they'll look good on the players but they're not that exciting. Then again when you're knocking out 3 kits a season it becomes very difficult.

Unfortunately we can't get away from the templates or repetitive kits unless we go with a smaller provided but then we have distribution and QC issues everywhere.

Like everything about football / the world atm, we all pay too much and the quality is shit.
