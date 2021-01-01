Adidas, Puma and Nike are all largely shit. All templates, I guess at least Adidas have some creative with the third kits and tracksuits etc. The home and away just look a bit meh. I'm sure they'll look good on the players but they're not that exciting. Then again when you're knocking out 3 kits a season it becomes very difficult.



Unfortunately we can't get away from the templates or repetitive kits unless we go with a smaller provided but then we have distribution and QC issues everywhere.



Like everything about football / the world atm, we all pay too much and the quality is shit.