anfieldpurch

Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 02:54:01 pm
Any idea if they will release the goalkeeper shirt we wore at Wolves yesterday? Looked great in the flesh, what was the reason none of the other 3 could be used?
Fastlane

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 03:42:00 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 29, 2024, 11:52:34 am
Seriously? Three different crests and two different Adidas logos?
Why not, all those crests look good to me and the trefoil Adidas logo is what they're doing on many 3rd kits this year (Bayen, Utd amongst them) and is most welcome.

Change can be for the better - having the simplified liver bird logo used on the media for match scores/league tables etc etc makes me smile inside every time I've seen it, except a little less on TNT when they used it in white instead of red, but TNT haven't done much right this season (looking at you European Goals Show).

Edit the wihite logo looks great here when on a red background, but TNT of course didn't do that so it looked a little odd.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-use-liver-bird-across-digital-platforms
CraigDS

  YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 03:42:20 pm
Quote from: drmick on September 29, 2024, 02:04:10 pm
Just curious- how many times are you going to do the yellow socks trolling? And how many times do you think it takes before it stops being funny?

Unsure to the first question, don't particularly care to the second  :wave
Fastlane

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 04:04:48 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on September 27, 2024, 04:22:32 pm
Can we please lose the notion that green should have any part on a Liverpool kit? Ever?
Totally disagree with this - green has been on the club crest for over 30 years now. If that's not long enough for you then maybe you'd prefer us going back to playing in blue & white. The mocked-up Adidas green kit is mustard.
flyingcod

  Barry Davies: "It's the old, old story yet again."
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 05:39:51 pm
Stick a trefoil on each of those three kits and they will sell by the motherlode.  Even with yellow socks.  ;)

Sadly we know adidas won't do this.  :(

Ghost Town

  mundus vult decipi
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 06:54:19 pm
Quote from: Fastlane on September 29, 2024, 04:04:48 pm
Totally disagree with this - green has been on the club crest for over 30 years now. If that's not long enough for you then maybe you'd prefer us going back to playing in blue & white. The mocked-up Adidas green kit is mustard.
It is/was a shite crest, though, so that's no argument. I'm glad we've mostly ditched it - the Liverbird on its own looks so strong and powerful, with elegent simplicity - I wish they'd get rid of the busy crest totally.

Having said that, i don't mind green as an alternative kit colour. I prefer it to yellow, which I know is seen as more 'traditional'.
Lad

  Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 07:11:08 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September 29, 2024, 03:42:20 pm
Unsure to the first question, don't particularly care to the second  :wave

I for one enjoy your yellow socks quips.
Ghost Town

  mundus vult decipi
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 07:13:35 pm
Quote from: Lad on September 29, 2024, 07:11:08 pm
I for one enjoy your yellow socks quips.
Is your name Malvolio?
Fastlane

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 07:33:02 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 29, 2024, 06:54:19 pm
It is/was a shite crest, though, so that's no argument. I'm glad we've mostly ditched it - the Liverbird on its own looks so strong and powerful, with elegent simplicity - I wish they'd get rid of the busy crest totally.

Having said that, i don't mind green as an alternative kit colour. I prefer it to yellow, which I know is seen as more 'traditional'.
- Whilst I'm all for the simplified liver bird on the kit and digital media etc, our official crest remains unchanged:
'LFCs crest will remain as the clubs official emblem and an integral part of the clubs brand identity, and will continue to be used in non-digital areas'

- it's not 'a shite crest'

- it's certainly not 'no argument' when green is prominent on the club crest, whether you think it's shite or not. Green certainly has a far better case than purple and the bunch of other colours that have been used over the years besides white and yellow.
B0151?

  • Posts: 19,385
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 08:28:41 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 29, 2024, 11:52:34 am
Seriously? Three different crests and two different Adidas logos?
I'd love it tbf. Simple designs but makes the kits unique
B0151?

  • Posts: 19,385
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 08:29:46 pm
Quote from: B0151? on September 29, 2024, 08:28:41 pm
I'd love it tbf. Simple designs but makes the kits unique
You can imagine theyll probably add some other weird quirks to the designs to make them a bit more shite though
Ghost Town

  mundus vult decipi
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 08:53:16 pm
Quote from: Fastlane on September 29, 2024, 07:33:02 pm
- Whilst I'm all for the simplified liver bird on the kit and digital media etc, our official crest remains unchanged:
'LFCs crest will remain as the clubs official emblem and an integral part of the clubs brand identity, and will continue to be used in non-digital areas'
I know, that's why I said I wish they'd get rid of it totally. Hopefully it's going in that direction, step by step... *fingers crossed*

Quote
- it's not 'a shite crest'
Well, ya'know, it is ;)

Quote
- it's certainly not 'no argument' when green is prominent on the club crest, whether you think it's shite or not. Green certainly has a far better case than purple and the bunch of other colours that have been used over the years besides white and yellow.
I just don't agree that colours in the crest should define what colours the club's shirts are. Our crest should be red or red and white. That's it.

Our main home kit should be red.

Away kits and third kits etc need not be linked to crest colour
Lad

  Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: New Kit thread
September 29, 2024, 09:58:52 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 29, 2024, 07:13:35 pm
Is your name Malvolio?

Yes actually. Bob Malvolio.
Lisan Al Gaib

  Lead them to Paradise
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:05:24 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on September 29, 2024, 02:54:01 pm
Any idea if they will release the goalkeeper shirt we wore at Wolves yesterday? Looked great in the flesh, what was the reason none of the other 3 could be used?

I'm guessing the green kit couldn't be used because Wolves's keeper had a green kit and the black couldn't be used cos of Wolves having black shorts? The blue is a very nice touch though.
RainbowFlick

  Posts: 6,696
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:41:46 pm
Quote from: Fastlane on September 29, 2024, 07:33:02 pm
- Whilst I'm all for the simplified liver bird on the kit and digital media etc, our official crest remains unchanged:
'LFCs crest will remain as the clubs official emblem and an integral part of the clubs brand identity, and will continue to be used in non-digital areas'

- it's not 'a shite crest'

- it's certainly not 'no argument' when green is prominent on the club crest, whether you think it's shite or not. Green certainly has a far better case than purple and the bunch of other colours that have been used over the years besides white and yellow.

i think from a pure design viewpoint, the crest is kinda overly busy and outdated. a lot of us will have a lot of nostalgia around it, which is probably why it's so popular. throughout our history our logo/crest has been updated and revisited, i just don't understand why our fans are so bedded to never evolving.

i'd love a redesign. not to be soulless like a Man City rebrand, but just something slightly less jarring on the eye. The flames are an important thing to keep, too. I'd love our 1950-1955 logo to be used as the basis for this.
Son of Spion

  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:14:15 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 04:41:46 pm
i think from a pure design viewpoint, the crest is kinda overly busy and outdated. a lot of us will have a lot of nostalgia around it, which is probably why it's so popular. throughout our history our logo/crest has been updated and revisited, i just don't understand why our fans are so bedded to never evolving.

i'd love a redesign. not to be soulless like a Man City rebrand, but just something slightly less jarring on the eye. The flames are an important thing to keep, too. I'd love our 1950-1955 logo to be used as the basis for this.

That's one of my favorites too.
Ghost Town

  mundus vult decipi
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:59:17 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:14:15 pm
That's one of my favorites too.
All of our best crests/logos were simple and elegant. Things started going wrong in the 90s as it all started getting busier and more overdesigned and corporate, with too many features crowded together.

I absolutely love the newest version; seeing it on LFCTV and MotD and across various digital content, it looks so epic and powerful and yet simple.
stewy17

  Posts: 3,754
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 10:25:47 am
Is it fair to say that the Nike experiment has been a complete and utter failure?

I can't say that any of the kits are particularly good. Last season's home was ok, but barely more than a "template" design and the one before with the ecru logos again was passable. The Green collar one and this one are just plain bizarre. The only time they've really hit the mark on the aways is when they've gone for clean, plain kits which isn't exactly rocket science.

Some of the training stuff has been good but it's so obscenely expensive and then the Lebron, Airmax and Converse stuff has been mainly bizarre and out of whack with the fanbase. Let's not even start on the trainers they've done. This post was triggered by me seeing the latest Airmax thing they're doing and it just really doesn't look like stuff that Liverpool fans or people from the city would wear. I realise we're a global fanbase but they're just pumping out generic shite.

I'm not that excited by the Adidas deal but at least United and Arsenal are getting interesting third kits at the moment with decent capsule / retro releases.

Nike have had an absolute shocker.
stjohns

  Posts: 2,932
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:03:45 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:59:17 am
All of our best crests/logos were simple and elegant. Things started going wrong in the 90s as it all started getting busier and more overdesigned and corporate, with too many features crowded together.

I absolutely love the newest version; seeing it on LFCTV and MotD and across various digital content, it looks so epic and powerful and yet simple.

Absolutely and the bird should always be embroidered-none of this flat, stuck on shite. Also prefer the badge to be gold on the home-only decent thing about this seasons.
