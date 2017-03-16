Is it fair to say that the Nike experiment has been a complete and utter failure?



I can't say that any of the kits are particularly good. Last season's home was ok, but barely more than a "template" design and the one before with the ecru logos again was passable. The Green collar one and this one are just plain bizarre. The only time they've really hit the mark on the aways is when they've gone for clean, plain kits which isn't exactly rocket science.



Some of the training stuff has been good but it's so obscenely expensive and then the Lebron, Airmax and Converse stuff has been mainly bizarre and out of whack with the fanbase. Let's not even start on the trainers they've done. This post was triggered by me seeing the latest Airmax thing they're doing and it just really doesn't look like stuff that Liverpool fans or people from the city would wear. I realise we're a global fanbase but they're just pumping out generic shite.



I'm not that excited by the Adidas deal but at least United and Arsenal are getting interesting third kits at the moment with decent capsule / retro releases.



Nike have had an absolute shocker.