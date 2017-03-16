« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3694339 times)

Offline anfieldpurch

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26560 on: Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm »
Any idea if they will release the goalkeeper shirt we wore at Wolves yesterday? Looked great in the flesh, what was the reason none of the other 3 could be used?
Offline Fastlane

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26561 on: Yesterday at 03:42:00 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:52:34 am
Seriously? Three different crests and two different Adidas logos?
Why not, all those crests look good to me and the trefoil Adidas logo is what they're doing on many 3rd kits this year (Bayen, Utd amongst them) and is most welcome.

Change can be for the better - having the simplified liver bird logo used on the media for match scores/league tables etc etc makes me smile inside every time I've seen it, except a little less on TNT when they used it in white instead of red, but TNT haven't done much right this season (looking at you European Goals Show).

Edit the wihite logo looks great here when on a red background, but TNT of course didn't do that so it looked a little odd.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-use-liver-bird-across-digital-platforms
Online CraigDS

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26562 on: Yesterday at 03:42:20 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 02:04:10 pm
Just curious- how many times are you going to do the yellow socks trolling? And how many times do you think it takes before it stops being funny?

Unsure to the first question, don't particularly care to the second  :wave
Offline Fastlane

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26563 on: Yesterday at 04:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on September 27, 2024, 04:22:32 pm
Can we please lose the notion that green should have any part on a Liverpool kit? Ever?
Totally disagree with this - green has been on the club crest for over 30 years now. If that's not long enough for you then maybe you'd prefer us going back to playing in blue & white. The mocked-up Adidas green kit is mustard.
Offline flyingcod

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26564 on: Yesterday at 05:39:51 pm »
Stick a trefoil on each of those three kits and they will sell by the motherlode.  Even with yellow socks.  ;)

Sadly we know adidas won't do this.  :(

Online Ghost Town

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26565 on: Yesterday at 06:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Fastlane on Yesterday at 04:04:48 pm
Totally disagree with this - green has been on the club crest for over 30 years now. If that's not long enough for you then maybe you'd prefer us going back to playing in blue & white. The mocked-up Adidas green kit is mustard.
It is/was a shite crest, though, so that's no argument. I'm glad we've mostly ditched it - the Liverbird on its own looks so strong and powerful, with elegent simplicity - I wish they'd get rid of the busy crest totally.

Having said that, i don't mind green as an alternative kit colour. I prefer it to yellow, which I know is seen as more 'traditional'.
Offline Lad

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26566 on: Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:42:20 pm
Unsure to the first question, don't particularly care to the second  :wave

I for one enjoy your yellow socks quips.
Online Ghost Town

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26567 on: Yesterday at 07:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
I for one enjoy your yellow socks quips.
Is your name Malvolio?
Offline Fastlane

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26568 on: Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:54:19 pm
It is/was a shite crest, though, so that's no argument. I'm glad we've mostly ditched it - the Liverbird on its own looks so strong and powerful, with elegent simplicity - I wish they'd get rid of the busy crest totally.

Having said that, i don't mind green as an alternative kit colour. I prefer it to yellow, which I know is seen as more 'traditional'.
- Whilst I'm all for the simplified liver bird on the kit and digital media etc, our official crest remains unchanged:
'LFCs crest will remain as the clubs official emblem and an integral part of the clubs brand identity, and will continue to be used in non-digital areas'

- it's not 'a shite crest'

- it's certainly not 'no argument' when green is prominent on the club crest, whether you think it's shite or not. Green certainly has a far better case than purple and the bunch of other colours that have been used over the years besides white and yellow.
Online B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26569 on: Yesterday at 08:28:41 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:52:34 am
Seriously? Three different crests and two different Adidas logos?
I'd love it tbf. Simple designs but makes the kits unique
Online B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26570 on: Yesterday at 08:29:46 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 08:28:41 pm
I'd love it tbf. Simple designs but makes the kits unique
You can imagine theyll probably add some other weird quirks to the designs to make them a bit more shite though
Online Ghost Town

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26571 on: Yesterday at 08:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Fastlane on Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm
- Whilst I'm all for the simplified liver bird on the kit and digital media etc, our official crest remains unchanged:
'LFCs crest will remain as the clubs official emblem and an integral part of the clubs brand identity, and will continue to be used in non-digital areas'
I know, that's why I said I wish they'd get rid of it totally. Hopefully it's going in that direction, step by step... *fingers crossed*

Quote
- it's not 'a shite crest'
Well, ya'know, it is ;)

Quote
- it's certainly not 'no argument' when green is prominent on the club crest, whether you think it's shite or not. Green certainly has a far better case than purple and the bunch of other colours that have been used over the years besides white and yellow.
I just don't agree that colours in the crest should define what colours the club's shirts are. Our crest should be red or red and white. That's it.

Our main home kit should be red.

Away kits and third kits etc need not be linked to crest colour
Offline Lad

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26572 on: Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:13:35 pm
Is your name Malvolio?

Yes actually. Bob Malvolio.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26573 on: Today at 02:05:24 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm
Any idea if they will release the goalkeeper shirt we wore at Wolves yesterday? Looked great in the flesh, what was the reason none of the other 3 could be used?

I'm guessing the green kit couldn't be used because Wolves's keeper had a green kit and the black couldn't be used cos of Wolves having black shorts? The blue is a very nice touch though.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26574 on: Today at 04:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Fastlane on Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm
- Whilst I'm all for the simplified liver bird on the kit and digital media etc, our official crest remains unchanged:
'LFCs crest will remain as the clubs official emblem and an integral part of the clubs brand identity, and will continue to be used in non-digital areas'

- it's not 'a shite crest'

- it's certainly not 'no argument' when green is prominent on the club crest, whether you think it's shite or not. Green certainly has a far better case than purple and the bunch of other colours that have been used over the years besides white and yellow.

i think from a pure design viewpoint, the crest is kinda overly busy and outdated. a lot of us will have a lot of nostalgia around it, which is probably why it's so popular. throughout our history our logo/crest has been updated and revisited, i just don't understand why our fans are so bedded to never evolving.

i'd love a redesign. not to be soulless like a Man City rebrand, but just something slightly less jarring on the eye. The flames are an important thing to keep, too. I'd love our 1950-1955 logo to be used as the basis for this.
