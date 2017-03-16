It is/was a shite crest, though, so that's no argument. I'm glad we've mostly ditched it - the Liverbird on its own looks so strong and powerful, with elegent simplicity - I wish they'd get rid of the busy crest totally.
Having said that, i don't mind green as an alternative kit colour. I prefer it to yellow, which I know is seen as more 'traditional'.
- Whilst I'm all for the simplified liver bird on the kit and digital media etc, our official crest remains unchanged:
'LFCs crest will remain as the clubs official emblem and an integral part of the clubs brand identity, and will continue to be used in non-digital areas'
- it's not 'a shite crest'
- it's certainly not 'no argument' when green is prominent on the club crest, whether you think it's shite or not. Green certainly has a far better case than purple and the bunch of other colours that have been used over the years besides white and yellow.