Random question, but kit related. Is there a list anywhere showing which times we have had to play in a shirt with no sponsor? Usually away games against French opposition if I recall correctly but there may be many others



Not sure whether there's a list, but if you really need to know have a look on lfchistory.net. They have all the stats for our matches and you can click on the individual games where often you can find paper-clippings, photos from the match or sometimes even video clips. I've looked through some of them and we've not had sponsor logos in matches in France and Norway when Carlsberg was our sponsor. Not sure whether there might have been other matches where for whatever reason we didn't have a sponsor.