Yesterday at 01:19:12 pm
I think this is compounded by 3 new strips every season. If they switched back to changing every 2 seasons, I think more would spend the 80-100 on new kits.
Yesterday at 01:40:41 pm
To add to the reasons posted, I also wont do knockoffs because you dont know what you are funding. Im sure plenty of the dodgiest c*nts have their fingers in that pie.
Yesterday at 04:11:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:14:17 pm
^
You make a valid,  compelling argument there. No doubt about that.

But when a parent has to decide how they can kit their kids out without bankrupting themselves, such an argument often falls on deaf ears. These products aren't made to last. They are obsolete in months and have trim falling off them within no time, and that's the official product too.

I think the bottom line for so many people is that they've been priced out of the market for official product. It's simply not affordable. Personally, I'd not be buying for three kids. It's just myself looking to bag a top to wear on my holidays. But even I cannot justify £125 for a top that is obsolete very soon. And if any of that teal trim is that rubberized stuff, that will be peeling off within months too.

I'd always much prefer to buy from the club, but that market has priced me out, just like it's priced out hundreds of thousands of other fans. It's a real shame, but that's just the way it is now.

You forgot Grandparents buying for grandkids like me.  :P

Isn't everything more expensive? North Face isn't cheap. Nor any major brand.

As for problems with genuine kits, I can honestly say I haven't had a problem with any of them over the years going back to the 90's. Regardless of our kit supplier.
Maybe it's because I turn the top inside out and wash them in cold water. Something my Mum taught me years ago so the outer side of the fabric isn't rubbing and being scraped by the other clothes in the washer and dryer. I sometimes just hang the top to dry and not use the dryer, especially when new.

But like I said, to each their own.
Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm
Washing even the knock off shirts in the washing machine at 30deg is fine I find but I do tend to do them inside out. Don't have a dryer so couldn't comment on that but with all those transfers on it I wouldn't risk it anyway.
Today at 06:51:16 pm
I have to say I'm not in agreement:

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5684513/2024/08/12/premier-league-home-kits-rankings/

(Just realized this might be behind paywall so....)
Today at 06:58:19 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 06:51:16 pm
I have to say I'm not in agreement:

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5684513/2024/08/12/premier-league-home-kits-rankings/

(Just realized this my be behind paywall so....)

https://archive.ph/oaTEt

We found where Noz Hyde disappeared to, he's now a journo for the Athletic.

Laughable take having our home kit at #1. It's an abomination.
