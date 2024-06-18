« previous next »
New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
June 18, 2024, 11:09:18 am
Re: New Kit thread
June 18, 2024, 11:53:02 am
Quote from: Samie on June  2, 2024, 06:37:35 pm
https://x.com/Footy_Headlines/status/1797313995344412759



apparently meant to be in the colours of that logo (i.e. the training gear colours) which could be interesting. i have little faith they'll execute it too well - little things like Scousers preferring black sole 110s are things you'd hope they've picked up on by now lol
Re: New Kit thread
June 18, 2024, 11:53:39 am
When are the away and third kits released officially?
Re: New Kit thread
June 18, 2024, 10:59:21 pm
Why is the Nike logo turned on its side. Is because its jarg? Ok ok its some sort of designer thing. Ive seen trainers with the logo back to front. When I was a kid if you wore them everyone would be pissing themselves laughing at you. Now they stick another hundred quid on and tell you its cool when it looks wrong. You wouldnt have the adidas logo upside down. Eff off Nike. !
Re: New Kit thread
June 20, 2024, 12:33:50 am
Quote from: Statto Red on June 17, 2024, 09:31:35 am
Watching the football yesterday, liked Denmark's kit, that would be a best seller is nike made something similar for us, liked the Poland change kit too.

Have you seen the Southampton kit? It's a beauty
Re: New Kit thread
June 20, 2024, 10:27:34 am
I got our new kit now from DHGate (obviously, kit prices are ridiculous now) and have to say I really like it worn, it's quite distinct, I never hated it before but I quite like it now.
Re: New Kit thread
June 20, 2024, 10:29:38 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on June 18, 2024, 10:59:21 pm
Why is the Nike logo turned on its side. Is because its jarg? Ok ok its some sort of designer thing. Ive seen trainers with the logo back to front. When I was a kid if you wore them everyone would be pissing themselves laughing at you. Now they stick another hundred quid on and tell you its cool when it looks wrong. You wouldnt have the adidas logo upside down. Eff off Nike. !

Nike have always had a variety of logos, swoosh back to front, the airmax logo, jordan, etc... I dunno how old you are but no one laughed at those when I was a kid.

I really think some of you take some of this stuff way too seriously, sorry.
Re: New Kit thread
June 20, 2024, 02:57:29 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 18, 2024, 11:53:39 am
When are the away and third kits released officially?
Does anyone know the answer to this?
Re: New Kit thread
June 20, 2024, 02:59:27 pm
Away kit I think next month, probably in the States.

Re: New Kit thread
June 20, 2024, 03:09:32 pm
Thanks Samie.
Re: New Kit thread
June 20, 2024, 03:35:40 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 20, 2024, 02:57:29 pm
Does anyone know the answer to this?

It seems the last few years the away kit gets announced just about as we're going on our preseason tour.

The third kit gets announced just before we play in Europe.
Re: New Kit thread
June 20, 2024, 07:19:02 pm
Quote from: PhilV on June 20, 2024, 10:29:38 am
Nike have always had a variety of logos, swoosh back to front, the airmax logo, jordan, etc... I dunno how old you are but no one laughed at those when I was a kid.

I really think some of you take some of this stuff way too seriously, sorry.

Agreed, if you don't like it don't buy it
Re: New Kit thread
June 24, 2024, 08:39:48 pm
The Echo saying today the club will be making more use of the Liver Bird in it's online media publishing and also on mainstream tv channel broadcasting.

I assume this means the shield with the pale green background used on telly will change to maybe just a yellow Liver Bird. Who knows !
Re: New Kit thread
June 25, 2024, 12:28:43 pm
Quote from: Lad on June 24, 2024, 08:39:48 pm
The Echo saying today the club will be making more use of the Liver Bird in it's online media publishing and also on mainstream tv channel broadcasting.

I assume this means the shield with the pale green background used on telly will change to maybe just a yellow Liver Bird. Who knows !

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-use-liver-bird-across-digital-platforms
Re: New Kit thread
June 26, 2024, 04:00:09 pm
Does anyone know what season the shirt is from?

Re: New Kit thread
June 26, 2024, 04:04:34 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on June 26, 2024, 04:00:09 pm
Does anyone know what season the shirt is from?



1993 / 1994

I had the away and loved it back then.

Re: New Kit thread
June 26, 2024, 04:10:42 pm
Thatll be the Fowler 4 minute hat trick game wont it?
Re: New Kit thread
June 26, 2024, 05:17:55 pm
Two of the ugliest kits we've ever donned. Masses of advertising, a dog's dinner of a crest (with the adidas logo disrespectfully above it) and utterly generic. And looking at the current Euro kits, adidas haven't got any better.
Re: New Kit thread
June 26, 2024, 05:25:29 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on June 26, 2024, 05:17:55 pm
Two of the ugliest kits we've ever donned. Masses of advertising, a dog's dinner of a crest (with the adidas logo disrespectfully above it) and utterly generic. And looking at the current Euro kits, adidas haven't got any better.

Different era. those kits were so cool in early 90s
Re: New Kit thread
June 26, 2024, 05:32:33 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on June 26, 2024, 05:17:55 pm
Two of the ugliest kits we've ever donned. Masses of advertising, a dog's dinner of a crest (with the adidas logo disrespectfully above it) and utterly generic. And looking at the current Euro kits, adidas haven't got any better.
totally agree. See loads on here banging on aboot adidas kits. Most of the main ones we had by em were fucking horrible. A few of the aways  were nice like.
Re: New Kit thread
June 26, 2024, 05:53:22 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on June 26, 2024, 05:17:55 pm
Two of the ugliest kits we've ever donned. Masses of advertising, a dog's dinner of a crest (with the adidas logo disrespectfully above it) and utterly generic. And looking at the current Euro kits, adidas haven't got any better.

Agreed, their was far too much white on the home kit, didn't help we were generally shit wearing them, the gold/black 3rd kit i did like, Rangers had a similar template on their home shirt.

Funny how some are drooling at adidas returning, but they've been mixed bag recently, they've had some good kits, mixed with dreadful kits too, the United & Arsenal kits adidas have made in recent seasons is prime example.
Re: New Kit thread
June 27, 2024, 05:27:15 pm
Quote from: btroom on June 26, 2024, 05:25:29 pm
Different era. those kits were so cool in early 90s

I was there; they really weren't. And this comes from someone who actually bought the 1989-91 "incontinent pigeon" jersey. That was a paragon of good taste compared to the horrors which followed.

Agree with the other comments regarding adidas. More misses than hits with us - and frankly I always view the bloody stripes as naff over-branding, wherever they place 'em. 
Re: New Kit thread
June 28, 2024, 05:02:27 pm
^^ yeah I'm similar - but I couldn't help but notice there was that one year kinda recently with Thier kits where the Adi stripes that were under the armpit/sides. If it was like that I'd be pretty happy with that
Re: New Kit thread
June 28, 2024, 05:55:51 pm
Bring back Umbro.
Re: New Kit thread
June 28, 2024, 10:19:17 pm
Preach.
Re: New Kit thread
June 28, 2024, 11:29:57 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on June 26, 2024, 05:17:55 pm
Two of the ugliest kits we've ever donned. Masses of advertising, a dog's dinner of a crest (with the adidas logo disrespectfully above it) and utterly generic. And looking at the current Euro kits, adidas haven't got any better.

It's a bad tournament for kits. Don't think there's a stand out really. Italy and Spain homes are decent like, I suppose.
Re: New Kit thread
June 28, 2024, 11:57:44 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on June 28, 2024, 11:29:57 pm
It's a bad tournament for kits. Don't think there's a stand out really. Italy and Spain homes are decent like, I suppose.

Slovenia home for me.
Re: New Kit thread
June 29, 2024, 12:47:02 am
If Adidas are making the kits, I think a football shirt looks ace with the classic 3 leaf logo. Not into the sliding stripes personally.

Would love to see a nod to the classic Hitachi red shirts when Umbro did them.
Re: New Kit thread
June 29, 2024, 03:04:35 pm
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on June 28, 2024, 11:57:44 pm
Slovenia home for me.

It's not bad. But their 2018-19 home kit was the real beauty. Like the current kit, it has a graphical representation of the national symbol, Mount Triglav (which is also on their flag, which is otherwise identical to that of their homonymously similar Slav brothers, Slovakia).



Re: New Kit thread
June 29, 2024, 09:35:38 pm
Any ideas when the white away kit is being released, daughter has got me up the wall for it
Re: New Kit thread
June 29, 2024, 09:42:38 pm
Quote from: Original on June 29, 2024, 09:35:38 pm
Any ideas when the white away kit is being released, daughter has got me up the wall for it

Away kit is maybe a few weeks away mate.

3rd kit probably after the season starts.
Re: New Kit thread
June 29, 2024, 09:48:50 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on June 28, 2024, 11:29:57 pm
It's a bad tournament for kits. Don't think there's a stand out really. Italy and Spain homes are decent like, I suppose.

I kind of like the all red kit Denmark are wearing right now vs Germany, reminds me of the 2004/06 home kit & Istanbul.
Re: New Kit thread
June 29, 2024, 10:41:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 29, 2024, 09:42:38 pm
Away kit is maybe a few weeks away mate.

3rd kit probably after the season starts.

Nice one
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:05:02 pm
I've got the new black shirt from DHgate. It doesn't fit me, so looking to sell it for the price I paid. It's the player version so slimmer fit than usual. It's an men's XL so more like a UK large.  I'll post some pics up later but it's the usual Thai quality.
