New Kit thread

PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
May 24, 2024, 06:07:12 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 23, 2024, 02:00:55 pm
Yeah, I also got it from one of those web sites. I think it was the season when we've had that nice black kit with pinstripes ...
jsl2000

Re: New Kit thread
May 24, 2024, 06:42:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2024, 07:36:26 pm
This one?



Away strip should always be this colour.  They can make the 3rd kit any colour they like but the away should be yellow with red.
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
May 24, 2024, 06:45:46 pm
Quote from: jsl2000 on May 24, 2024, 06:42:30 pm
Away strip should always be this colour.  They can make the 3rd kit any colour they like but the away should be yellow with red.

Going all the way back to the 70's, I never liked the away kit, until that yellow one appeared, deffo should be our standard away

Raaphael

Re: New Kit thread
May 24, 2024, 07:18:14 pm
The white one with the black shorts is the way to go and our original away kit.
PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
May 24, 2024, 08:08:15 pm
I don't know, we've also had some very good gray away kits ...

jsl2000

Re: New Kit thread
May 24, 2024, 10:36:01 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on May 24, 2024, 07:18:14 pm
The white one with the black shorts is the way to go and our original away kit.

Unfortunately i remember the days of Man Utd's away kit being white shirt black shorts.  I'd rather we didn't copy them.
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
May 25, 2024, 12:43:58 am
Quote from: jsl2000 on May 24, 2024, 10:36:01 pm
Unfortunately i remember the days of Man Utd's away kit being white shirt black shorts.  I'd rather we didn't copy them.
They copied us.

We wore white shirts with black shorts as an away kit as early as 1896 and many times in the years between then and now. The Mancs never wore that combination until 1974.

http://www.historicalkits.co.uk/Liverpool/Liverpool-change-kits.html
RyanBabel19

Re: New Kit thread
May 25, 2024, 07:02:07 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May 24, 2024, 06:00:32 pm
Yeah all those great Adidas kits will be amazing. Like the Arsenal goalkeeper kit for next season



Which is completely different from Bayern Munich's goalkeeper kit for next season, honest



Lets not pretend Adidas will be any different to Nike.

Wasting your time there!

This discussion happens every time we're about to change from one brand to another. I still remember the days of people pretending New Balance didn't use templates, completely ignoring the Celtic kits that were identical to ours
Statto Red

Re: New Kit thread
May 25, 2024, 07:24:51 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 25, 2024, 12:43:58 am
They copied us.

We wore white shirts with black shorts as an away kit as early as 1896 and many times in the years between then and now. The Mancs never wore that combination until 1974.

http://www.historicalkits.co.uk/Liverpool/Liverpool-change-kits.html

United wore white away shirts as early as 1905, but that was paired with white shorts, like you say the white shirts/black shorts combo was first used in 74, must admit i do like United's white kits, our white away kit the other year was WTF, that gave me headaches, & didn't help we rarely won when wearing it.

Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
May 25, 2024, 08:46:52 am
Quote from: Statto Red on May 25, 2024, 07:24:51 am
United wore white away shirts as early as 1905, but that was paired with white shorts, like you say the white shirts/black shorts combo was first used in 74, must admit i do like United's white kits, our white away kit the other year was WTF, that gave me headaches, & didn't help we rarely won when wearing it.
Yep, I checked their historical kits just to be sure. As you say, it wasn't until 1974 that they paired a white shirt with black shorts. We'd done so numerous times previously, as early as 1896.

The reality is neither club copied the other. It's not an uncommon combination of colours. It's just that the poster I was replying to suggested we'd copied United with the white shirt, black shorts combo. Of course, that's not the case.
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
May 25, 2024, 08:50:10 am
Quote from: Statto Red on May 25, 2024, 07:24:51 am
United wore white away shirts as early as 1905, but that was paired with white shorts, like you say the white shirts/black shorts combo was first used in 74, must admit i do like United's white kits, our white away kit the other year was WTF, that gave me headaches, & didn't help we rarely won when wearing it.



I remember people calling me and SoS and others for saying Nike made shite kits, that it was the younger ones who would like them - my kids absolutely hated that kit and haven't liked many of Nikes kits, including the new home shirt.

I kept saying the kit is first and foremost a football kit, like you experienced, that kit fucked with your eyes and did give you a headache, you couldn't look at it, my youngest said it made his eyes hurt - no wonder we couldn't win in it, it will have fucked with the players vision.

rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
May 25, 2024, 08:54:14 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 25, 2024, 08:46:52 am
Yep, I checked their historical kits just to be sure. As you say, it wasn't until 1974 that they paired a white shirt with black shorts. We'd done so numerous times previously, as early as 1896.

The reality is neither club copied the other. It's not an uncommon combination of colours. It's just that the poster I was replying to suggested we'd copied United with the white shirt, black shorts combo. Of course, that's not the case.

Yeah thay varied between all white with red trim, blue and white and a even had a shirt that looked like a humbug. They also wore the same away as Arsenal, yellow and blue as a 3rd kit in the early 70's. Blue has been a recurring theme for them since the 1930's
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
May 25, 2024, 06:26:00 pm
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
May 25, 2024, 06:37:27 pm
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on May 25, 2024, 06:26:00 pm
If it's genuine, that totally passed me by. You live and learn.
It's one of them for me. I have vague memories of us having such a yellow jacket, but I'm not even sure if they are real memories now. Age, eh! 😂
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
May 26, 2024, 12:31:53 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 25, 2024, 06:37:27 pm
It's one of them for me. I have vague memories of us having such a yellow jacket, but I'm not even sure if they are real memories now. Age, eh! 😂

I can vividly recall Kenny wearing a white version, but never a yellow one.

Maybe if Adidas do take over as our kit supplier, some of these 'classic' designs will reappear as a retro line of merch in the club store.
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
May 26, 2024, 01:20:11 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on May 24, 2024, 08:08:15 pm
I don't know, we've also had some very good gray away kits ...



Arguably the worst grey kit we've had, although there are some fond memories attached to that kit
rocco

Re: New Kit thread
May 27, 2024, 07:26:53 am
Any reliable links for cheap kids kits 

https://www.jjsport00.com/Liverpool-c81082.html  Not working anymore
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
May 27, 2024, 02:17:14 pm
We were looking at how you spot fake kits, as my lad wanted to buy a Dortmund shirt, If you put the product code and name into google, it gives you an image - so the twat gets his Liverpool shirts, bangs in the code - DM1840-452 - from his 23/24 player version and gets this



He's had a right moan and called me a tight bastard as of 4 kits, only one came back correct - DJ7860-377



Also, if its got a pen mark on the wash label, its a fake. Now, are these marks being put on by the manufacturer, or in the Nike factory in Indonesia?

Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
May 28, 2024, 01:01:44 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 27, 2024, 02:17:14 pm




Sidenote... that away/third kit is a beauty.
A right shame we only had it one season AND hardly wore it.
Only got worn for like three games, no?

Looked ace on the players too.
That's how you make a cracking away/third kit - funky, but not too silly.
jackh

Re: New Kit thread
May 28, 2024, 10:38:28 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May 24, 2024, 06:00:32 pm
Yeah all those great Adidas kits will be amazing. Like the Arsenal goalkeeper kit for next season

Which is completely different from Bayern Munich's goalkeeper kit for next season, honest

Lets not pretend Adidas will be any different to Nike.

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 25, 2024, 07:02:07 am
Wasting your time there!

This discussion happens every time we're about to change from one brand to another. I still remember the days of people pretending New Balance didn't use templates, completely ignoring the Celtic kits that were identical to ours

I personally don't have any issue with the major brands making use of templates, or at least having a style set that is adapted between clubs (i.e. a choice from a range of different fabric/print/neck/sleeve/cuff/etc options). Bit of a shame when things end up identical, I suppose, like the Arsenal & Bayern keeper kits used in the example above - it's all about the home kit for me though.

I don't really know what people expect - these are major sportswear brands who put a lot of work into their own signature styles over periods of time, and the clubs decide to enter into partnerships with them that work for them on a financial & stylistic point of view. Probably all manner of cost & sustainability issues if everything was entirely unique anyway, particularly when a range of 5+ kits only lasts twelve months anyway.

Maybe we should make our own in order to be able to have something unique - was it Southampton who had their own brand for a period of time in the 00s?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New Kit thread
May 28, 2024, 11:05:50 am
Quote from: jackh on May 28, 2024, 10:38:28 am
I personally don't have any issue with the major brands making use of templates, or at least having a style set that is adapted between clubs (i.e. a choice from a range of different fabric/print/neck/sleeve/cuff/etc options). Bit of a shame when things end up identical, I suppose, like the Arsenal & Bayern keeper kits used in the example above - it's all about the home kit for me though.

I don't really know what people expect - these are major sportswear brands who put a lot of work into their own signature styles over periods of time, and the clubs decide to enter into partnerships with them that work for them on a financial & stylistic point of view. Probably all manner of cost & sustainability issues if everything was entirely unique anyway, particularly when a range of 5+ kits only lasts twelve months anyway.

Maybe we should make our own in order to be able to have something unique - was it Southampton who had their own brand for a period of time in the 00s?

I don't have any issue with it either but I just find it strange when people expect one brand to be better than the other when its literally the same process for each of them. They present the clubs with their templates for the season and the club then chooses the design that they want. Sometimes the club makes the right choice (e.g. our shirt this season just gone) and sometimes they make absolutely horrific choices (e.g. our shirt for next season)
Boaty McBoatface

Re: New Kit thread
May 28, 2024, 12:18:18 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May 28, 2024, 11:05:50 am
I don't have any issue with it either but I just find it strange when people expect one brand to be better than the other when its literally the same process for each of them. They present the clubs with their templates for the season and the club then chooses the design that they want. Sometimes the club makes the right choice (e.g. our shirt this season just gone) and sometimes they make absolutely horrific choices (e.g. our shirt for next season)
If this was the best pick of the options. I shudder to think about the rejected ones.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New Kit thread
May 28, 2024, 12:45:15 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on May 28, 2024, 12:18:18 pm
If this was the best pick of the options. I shudder to think about the rejected ones.

You only have to look at other Nike kits for next season or our rumoured away and third kits to see that there were much better options. I believe the manager and the captain choose the new kits for the season, or at least I know thats been the case at other clubs in the past, so blame Jurgen and Virgil ;D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: New Kit thread
May 28, 2024, 01:51:36 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May 28, 2024, 12:45:15 pm
You only have to look at other Nike kits for next season or our rumoured away and third kits to see that there were much better options. I believe the manager and the captain choose the new kits for the season, or at least I know thats been the case at other clubs in the past, so blame Jurgen and Virgil ;D
Klopp out!
RyanBabel19

Re: New Kit thread
May 28, 2024, 04:39:29 pm
Quote from: jackh on May 28, 2024, 10:38:28 am
I personally don't have any issue with the major brands making use of templates, or at least having a style set that is adapted between clubs (i.e. a choice from a range of different fabric/print/neck/sleeve/cuff/etc options). Bit of a shame when things end up identical, I suppose, like the Arsenal & Bayern keeper kits used in the example above - it's all about the home kit for me though.

I don't really know what people expect - these are major sportswear brands who put a lot of work into their own signature styles over periods of time, and the clubs decide to enter into partnerships with them that work for them on a financial & stylistic point of view. Probably all manner of cost & sustainability issues if everything was entirely unique anyway, particularly when a range of 5+ kits only lasts twelve months anyway.

Maybe we should make our own in order to be able to have something unique - was it Southampton who had their own brand for a period of time in the 00s?

People expect completely unique to Liverpool kits (all 3 might I add), no template usage at all despite that being what they all do, plain kits but not too plain, a throwback to the kits of old, but dont just copy it change it a bit but without making it too modern or with any different kinds of elements, home kit to be red but not just a standard red copy that recent darker shade of red the other company you compete with implemented and for the love of god if you dare get the socks wrong I will hunt you down just that all wrapped in a big highest paying kit deal style bow.
Ray K

Re: New Kit thread
May 28, 2024, 04:57:49 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 28, 2024, 04:39:29 pm
People expect completely unique to Liverpool kits (all 3 might I add), no template usage at all despite that being what they all do, plain kits but not too plain, a throwback to the kits of old, but dont just copy it change it a bit but without making it too modern or with any different kinds of elements, home kit to be red but not just a standard red copy that recent darker shade of red the other company you compete with implemented and for the love of god if you dare get the socks wrong I will hunt you down just that all wrapped in a big highest paying kit deal style bow.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Oqk_fN0NRgg?si=rBXrddcFSP6nTYQZ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Oqk_fN0NRgg?si=rBXrddcFSP6nTYQZ</a>
Statto Red

Re: New Kit thread
May 28, 2024, 11:14:00 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 28, 2024, 04:39:29 pm
People expect completely unique to Liverpool kits (all 3 might I add), no template usage at all despite that being what they all do, plain kits but not too plain, a throwback to the kits of old, but dont just copy it change it a bit but without making it too modern or with any different kinds of elements, home kit to be red but not just a standard red copy that recent darker shade of red the other company you compete with implemented and for the love of god if you dare get the socks wrong I will hunt you down just that all wrapped in a big highest paying kit deal style bow.

It's a daft expectation, even the second adidas era we had kits which the template which was used for other clubs, seem to remember Chelsea having the same template as we did for the 08-10 kit.
 
capt k

Re: New Kit thread
May 29, 2024, 12:02:23 am
Cafe De Paris

Re: New Kit thread
May 30, 2024, 03:48:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 25, 2024, 08:50:10 am
I remember people calling me and SoS and others for saying Nike made shite kits, that it was the younger ones who would like them - my kids absolutely hated that kit and haven't liked many of Nikes kits, including the new home shirt.

I kept saying the kit is first and foremost a football kit, like you experienced, that kit fucked with your eyes and did give you a headache, you couldn't look at it, my youngest said it made his eyes hurt - no wonder we couldn't win in it, it will have fucked with the players vision.
Give it 10 years and that kit and many of the 3rd kits will be worth a lot of money. It is how it is.
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
May 31, 2024, 11:51:13 am
Does anyone know what date the black away kit is released and in the shops?
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
May 31, 2024, 12:02:05 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on May 30, 2024, 03:48:12 pm
Give it 10 years and that kit and many of the 3rd kits will be worth a lot of money. It is how it is.

Yep, people will overpay for shite, just to own it. Then they'll make up some bollocks reason why its ok to spunk £200 or more on a shite shirt ;D
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 03:28:51 pm
My lad saw this the other day so I picked it up for him, its the 2022 shirt. Its a cracking shirt in the flesh, we should have done something similar as an away, rather than the headache inducing effort we got

Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 05:07:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:28:51 pm
My lad saw this the other day so I picked it up for him, its the 2022 shirt. Its a cracking shirt in the flesh, we should have done something similar as an away, rather than the headache inducing effort we got



My son went on a school trip to Italyand came back with that Netherlands shirt. :D Just washed it today, still holds up quite well. Bit weird but its grown on me.
