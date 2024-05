If there's a problem with the kit, it's the collar. It's too big. It slightly reminds me of the last Adidas kit we had before going with Reebok - the 1995-1996 shirt. That had a huge collar that looked almost like the collar of a cricket jumper.



If this shirt had a trim V-neck (similar to the one we had in the 125th anniversary kit in 2017) it would be quite smart. The wideness of the collar is problematic.