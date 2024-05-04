I think these companies are all really struggling with turning out new kits en masse every 12 months. The costs are sky rocketing and it'd be interesting to know how profitable it is for them. Arsenal's kit next year looks good but otherwise I wouldn't say I'd be particularly impressed with many of the designs being thrown out by Adidas, Nike or Puma and Castore are terrible.



That Bayern kit looks like a bad training top and United's home kits have been pretty dull for some time.



I think it won't be long until we're back to having kits for longer. The cost and costs to the environment are just getting harder and harder to justify. It's starting to show with player and team sponsorships and the shit they're pumping out.