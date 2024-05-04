« previous next »
New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
May 4, 2024, 08:49:00 am
Quote from: PIPA23 on May  3, 2024, 07:14:32 pm
If there was ever a competition to wear any shirt until the end of time, this would be it.

symbolises the Klopp era for me.
A simply majestic piece that by NB.

Most favourite.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Re: New Kit thread
May 4, 2024, 09:02:20 am
it looks like a bib
Re: New Kit thread
May 4, 2024, 09:09:34 am
Quote from: TomDcs on May  4, 2024, 08:19:48 am
Hope the aways are better!

The aways posted looked good, my lad wants the away, not the home
Jurgen YNWA

Re: New Kit thread
May 4, 2024, 03:26:12 pm
LFC kit billboards gone up in Times Square.

Re: New Kit thread
May 4, 2024, 07:00:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on May  4, 2024, 03:26:12 pm
LFC kit billboards gone up in Times Square.



Sideburns are back? Along with baggy trousers, my old uni look is back.
Re: New Kit thread
May 5, 2024, 12:53:00 pm
I've seen a mock up somewhere of the away kit with the Nike tick placed vertically.

If this is true, I will beleive that we are the butt of some kind of joke.
Re: New Kit thread
May 5, 2024, 01:35:48 pm
Quote from: thejbs on May  4, 2024, 08:42:35 am
Gives adidas a good starting point, at least. Surely they cant produce something shitter.

adidas: hold my beer
Re: New Kit thread
May 5, 2024, 01:40:17 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May  5, 2024, 12:53:00 pm
I've seen a mock up somewhere of the away kit with the Nike tick placed vertically.

If this is true, I will beleive that we are the butt of some kind of joke.

My youngest saw that and ripped into nike about it, absolutely hates it. Fuck knows who these idiots are targeting when 13 Yr old say its shit
Jurgen YNWA

Re: New Kit thread
May 5, 2024, 02:38:44 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May  5, 2024, 12:53:00 pm
I've seen a mock up somewhere of the away kit with the Nike tick placed vertically.

If this is true, I will beleive that we are the butt of some kind of joke.

It's the new Nike.

Was hitting some golf balls next to two Nike executives. They both were going on about the current layoffs and who was staying or getting the boot. But they both talked about that the new top management crew don't understand the Nike culture that everyone worked under until the last year or so.

This new upright Nike tick is something they are coming out with on loads of stuff. So, it isn't just for our kit.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: New Kit thread
May 6, 2024, 03:37:16 pm
Re: New Kit thread
May 6, 2024, 04:13:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on May  6, 2024, 03:37:16 pm
Liverpool 24/25 Away Kit

https://twitter.com/AnfieldFootball/status/1787035185051050488

it is too late for 1 April fools joke.. I have never liked Nike as I have always seen them as MUnited  brand.. Adidas, Umbro  the NB mentioned above is a classic.

Liverpool FC Kit History
Nike since 2020.
New Balance 2015-2020.
Warrior 2012-2015.
adidas 2006-2012.
Reebok 1996-2006.
adidas 1985-1996.
Umbro 1973-1985.
In-House until 1973
Re: New Kit thread
May 6, 2024, 04:45:26 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on May  6, 2024, 04:13:27 pm
it is too late for 1 April fools joke.. I have never liked Nike as I have always seen them as MUnited  brand.. Adidas, Umbro  the NB mentioned above is a classic.

Liverpool FC Kit History
Nike since 2020.
New Balance 2015-2020.
Warrior 2012-2015.
adidas 2006-2012.
Reebok 1996-2006.
adidas 1985-1996.
Umbro 1973-1985.
In-House until 1973

adidas make the kits for Arsenal and Man Utd today. Im not that keen on switching over to be honest.
Re: New Kit thread
May 6, 2024, 05:35:43 pm
Collar makes the front panel look like a bbq apron.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:21:47 am
Bayern's new Adidas home kit for next season. We will get a similar template the following eason.

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:46:43 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:21:47 am
Bayern's new Adidas home kit for next season. We will get a similar template the following eason.



That would have been perfect for us but white or gold instead of black. Heck, even a black trim would look nice.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:37:34 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:46:43 am
That would have been perfect for us but white or gold instead of black. Heck, even a black trim would look nice.

Black trim is too Man United.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 12:22:17 pm
My players version turned up this morning, looks decent once on
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:33:32 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:46:43 am
That would have been perfect for us but white or gold instead of black. Heck, even a black trim would look nice.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:53:39 pm
I think these companies are all really struggling with turning out new kits en masse every 12 months. The costs are sky rocketing and it'd be interesting to know how profitable it is for them. Arsenal's kit next year looks good but otherwise I wouldn't say I'd be particularly impressed with many of the designs being thrown out by Adidas, Nike or Puma and Castore are terrible.

That Bayern kit looks like a bad training top and United's home kits have been pretty dull for some time.

I think it won't be long until we're back to having kits for longer. The cost and costs to the environment are just getting harder and harder to justify. It's starting to show with player and team sponsorships and the shit they're pumping out.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:30:26 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 03:53:39 pm
I think these companies are all really struggling with turning out new kits en masse every 12 months. The costs are sky rocketing and it'd be interesting to know how profitable it is for them. Arsenal's kit next year looks good but otherwise I wouldn't say I'd be particularly impressed with many of the designs being thrown out by Adidas, Nike or Puma and Castore are terrible.

That Bayern kit looks like a bad training top and United's home kits have been pretty dull for some time.

I think it won't be long until we're back to having kits for longer. The cost and costs to the environment are just getting harder and harder to justify. It's starting to show with player and team sponsorships and the shit they're pumping out.

Hate to disappoint but whilst the likes of LFC are bringing in c.£70m each season from kits, they're never going to go back to keeping kits for longer.

What I would say is that I'm convinced that if the kits were half the price they currently are, they'd sell far more shirts than they do - so many people are rightly unprepared to pay £100 for a kids kit
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:45:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:21:47 am
Bayern's new Adidas home kit for next season. We will get a similar template the following eason.



It's generic crap.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:14:07 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 03:53:39 pm
I think these companies are all really struggling with turning out new kits en masse every 12 months. The costs are sky rocketing and it'd be interesting to know how profitable it is for them. Arsenal's kit next year looks good but otherwise I wouldn't say I'd be particularly impressed with many of the designs being thrown out by Adidas, Nike or Puma and Castore are terrible.

That Bayern kit looks like a bad training top and United's home kits have been pretty dull for some time.

I think it won't be long until we're back to having kits for longer. The cost and costs to the environment are just getting harder and harder to justify. It's starting to show with player and team sponsorships and the shit they're pumping out.

No chance we going back to new kit once every 2 years. more likely there would be 4th/5th kit  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:50:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:21:47 am
Bayern's new Adidas home kit for next season. We will get a similar template the following eason.



My Japan 2022 shirt is Adidas, and it fits really well, so on a purely selfish level I'm up for that.

I'm surprised that no club, or national team, has decided to retain a kit these days for the green/sustainable brownie points, but then I remember how much they make on them. I did see someone ask why they aren't partnering with a local factory/company to manufacture in Liverpool, which again is a nice idea but the cost of manufacturing in the UK (higher wages, fabric needing to be imported rather than just delivered on site with all the taxes involved in that, higher shipping and warehousing costs for stock etc.)  vs overseas would push up prices more as I doubt whichever company it is would be willing to take the hit on profit.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on May  6, 2024, 03:37:16 pm
Liverpool 24/25 Away Kit

https://twitter.com/AnfieldFootball/status/1787035185051050488



Apart from the tick going in the wrong direction, which isn't the worst thing in the world, I quite like it
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on May  6, 2024, 03:37:16 pm
Liverpool 24/25 Away Kit

https://twitter.com/AnfieldFootball/status/1787035185051050488



The grey background looks much more subtle than I'd feared, it looks really smart.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:22:37 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
The grey background looks much more subtle than I'd feared, it looks really smart.

Is this with black shorts?
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:12:20 am
I believe so mate.  Salmon pink socks though.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:35:07 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:12:20 am
I believe so mate.  Salmon pink socks though.

Nah socks are yellow.
