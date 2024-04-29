« previous next »
Is it confirmed we're going back to Adidas or just rumours?
Could be a while before anything official comes out. We'd be fools to announce it with 3 new kits on the way. For what it's worth The Mirror said we were "closing in" on a deal with Adidas so doesn't sound definitive.
Hope we make them pay through the nose to get us back, the c*nts were quick enough to fuck us off, fucking idiots.
It was. I think it might have been the only time we wore the gold shorts and socks.

Always reminds me of Danny Wilson for some reason
First thing I thought was Ronnie Whelan and Wembley (before my time mind)

Two favourite jerseys are both Adidas: the 89-91 home with the spiky pattern, and the 95-96 away with the quartered green and white (pity it was the cup final shirt, but the classiest top I think we've ever had...the home shirt of that season would have been great without that cricket collar).

The Euro '88 Dutch and CCCP jerseys by Adidas were great too. Similar to the '89 Liverpool home from the point of view of having an eye catching pattern.

It seems they weren't willing to pay like Nike or Adidas probably, but I really liked all the New Balance designs.  The 18-19 home ones with the collar is maybe my all-time favorite with the possible exception of the 86-87 kit (which I had to buy in a S because it was the last one in the shop.  It barely fit then and I'm only 50 pounds heavier now.)
Mary's Prayer was a boss tune!
Say what you want about Nike but the home kicks of the last two seasons were excellent as was their debut home kit. So three out of 5 kits (the pink trim was shit) being good is a pretty decent record.
They just shit the bed massively in this next, and hopefully their last season. Can't believe someone in the club actually signed off on that Noz Hyde-level monstrosity. Breaks the unwritten rule regarding home kits and really makes you wonder what the other rejected alternatives were?

Just waiting for the complete meltdown when the white socks are confirmed.

The photo is from Old Trafford after he scored. So it's at least twice.
it'd have gone through multiple levels of approval at nike and then i believe the club are presented 'versions' of similar designs. you'd have thought someone in these teams would have realised it's...not a great kit...  ;D
How bad were the rejects?
If it had a normal collar, it would be fine.  But it completely ruins the whole kit.
The collar makes me itch just looking at it.
That's the worst home kit since adidas 10/12 home kit, & that includes the 14/15 home kit which was quite bad too.


On another note, nike are getting loads of vitriol in the US over the new MLB uniforms.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Major_League_Baseball_uniform_controversy
I wonder, if the Adidas news is true, will we go back to having the official club badge on the shirts? The return of the LFC crest came with Warrior. Might it disappear now?
I certainly hope not.
Hopefully they won't be wanting to come in and upset the fanbase from the off by pulling such a stroke.
I've spent every year on here since Nike took over defending them as they've made some lovely kits that people were ridiculously upset about.

I cannot defend that, It will definitely look better when it's worn on the pitch but even that can't save it. Just a terrible home kit, sad way to end our partnership with them.
Welcome to the fold, Flash. I knew we'd pull you in eventually.  ;)
Anyone else got the new home shirt and the collar feels well weird like its stuck down and not like a loose collar
I know people get aghast at the silliest things over our kits, but I'm absolutely aghast at the thought of WHITE SOCKS.

I mean, what the fuck?!? I know the likes of Utd have sometimes gone white socks over black etc etc ... but fuck me, white socks looks awful on this. I hope and pray that they aren't white. You start fucking around with the make up of our full strip, it's a matter of time before you end up like Bayern who just have totally different colour kits and no-one knows what the fuck their home colours actually are.
Fear not my friend, the socks won't be white it's just a promo shot. Happens every single year with Nike.

EXHIBIT A
Ahhhhhh. Well that's a tiny bit of good news at least!
Yeah, the cheerleading on here for them is strange after how they treated us. They'd better pay up.
Yep, it was "oh we've been with you for years but you're shit now so you can fuck off".

Didn't treat the fucking Mancs the same did they?
I didn't know what you two were on about, so I searched. In other words, the chief executive told us that we weren't big enough and should take less money.

Quote
Adidas end Liverpool ties

Adidas have claimed they walked away from negotiations to renew their deal as Liverpool's kit suppliers because the team's performances were not good enough.

The German sportswear purveyors first produced The Reds' kit in 1985, but since falling out of the 'Big Four' to become 'a football team who don't qualify for Europe', Adidas chief executive Herbert Hainer no longer feels the deal represents good value for money. Adidas have supplied Liverpool's kit since 2006, but their chief executive Herbert Hainer said that the club had now overvalued their sponsorship worth given their poor results on the pitch.

"The gap between their performance on the field and what the number should be is not in balance," Hainer said.
"Then we said: 'OK we will not do it'. That's the end of the story. It all depends on the success and the effort and the popularity, the exposure on TV, revenue you can generate by merchandising.

"This all has to be brought in line between what you offer and what you get. We thought that what Liverpool were asking and what they were delivering was not in the right balance."

Warrior will supply home, away and third kits as well as training wear. Liverpool are famous for their red shirts.
Warrior were founded in 1992 by former champion lacrosse player David Morrow and have focused on supplying ice hockey and lacrosse footwear and kit. The company is owned by Boston-based New Balance, best known for its sports shoes.
"We are here to shake up the world of football and our partnership with one of the most successful club teams of all time is just the start," said Richard Wright, general manager for Warrior Sports.
Liverpool have won the league title 18 times and the European Cup five times and have a large global fan base.
However, they have not won the English league for more than two decades and have recently been eclipsed by north-west rivals Manchester United, who also have American owners in the shape of the Glazer family.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1785746006648164736

Home kit launch tomorrow at 8 am.
What's the unwritten rule?
I don't mind that. It has some retro feeling ...
