Offline AmanShah21

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25560 on: January 10, 2024, 02:19:40 am »
I like all 3 to be honest. This is much much better from Nike. Unique with a touch of inspiration from previous shirts. The yellow lines probably homage to 2019-20 title win but with a unique pattern instead of straight lines. The collar is very similar to 2013-14 albeit with some yellow instead of the cyan/green. I like it.
The best one so far from nike was the 2021-22 with the pink thunderbolt lines, but even this season is nice and tidy. They're doing so much better now. I prefer the shirts to have something visibly unique to them because it makes them more memorable.
Offline lindylou100

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25561 on: January 10, 2024, 07:03:10 am »
I absolutely hate the placement of the liverbird inside YNWA shield. I spent 20 years waiting for the bird to be uncaged, looking bad ass and now they do this. It looks tacky, like something you'd see in US college sports.
Offline jackh

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25562 on: January 10, 2024, 12:35:34 pm »
Got nothing against either of these leaked designs to be honest. Tend to lean towards preferring the simple, classic designs, so of the recent ones it's 17/18, 18/19, 22/23, and the current one that I've liked best recently.

It'd be boring if we always went down that route though, and it wouldn't make those kits stand out in the same way. This new home kit is a bit bold and garish, but I feel inclined to prefer it to the efforts from e.g. 10-12, 14/15, or 15/16, and it feels more relevant to us than the odd colours featured in the 21-22 kit.

Quite like the retro colour ways on both colours & cuffs.
Offline LOKKO

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25563 on: January 10, 2024, 12:44:16 pm »
Offline StL-Dono

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25564 on: January 11, 2024, 04:06:05 am »
I like the use of the yellow to go with the darker red and white.  Looks classy, even with the sort of bizarre shield thing under the logo.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25565 on: January 11, 2024, 08:56:55 am »
Like any previous kit, it's what we do in it that'll make it memorable (good or bad).
Offline PhilV

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25566 on: January 11, 2024, 09:26:36 am »
Offline Kashinoda

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25567 on: January 17, 2024, 11:30:57 am »
Quote from: LOKKO on January 10, 2024, 12:44:16 pm
Just seen this on twitter

https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/1745035987690946887

I've gone from hating it to quite liking it. 🤔
Offline B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25568 on: January 17, 2024, 01:04:41 pm »
Not sure about some of the extra bits like the go faster stripes on the sides but I do like the collar and the overall design
Online JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25569 on: January 17, 2024, 01:16:19 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25570 on: January 17, 2024, 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on January 17, 2024, 11:30:57 am
I've gone from hating it to quite liking it. 🤔
I've gone from hating it to absolutely hating it.

The away top looks decent though.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25571 on: January 17, 2024, 04:04:30 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on January 10, 2024, 12:44:16 pm
Just seen this on twitter

https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/1745035987690946887
Not hundred percent on the collar but looks good.
Offline Nyx

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25572 on: January 17, 2024, 04:10:13 pm »
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25573 on: January 17, 2024, 08:52:10 pm »
Away would've been great if they didn't put the turquoise on it. Ruined a potentially great shirt. Should've went for gold, Arsenal's away last season was a thing of beauty.
Online newterp

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25574 on: January 17, 2024, 09:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 17, 2024, 01:48:17 pm
I've gone from hating it to absolutely hating it.

The away top looks decent though.

Haha yeah - the home is terrible. I better buy this years asap.
Offline LOKKO

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25575 on: January 19, 2024, 04:54:27 pm »
Got the away from dhgate today but I orded an XL by accident!  :no
its more of a white top I was expecting I thought it was going to be more grey from the leaks
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25576 on: January 20, 2024, 08:39:45 am »
Online spider-neil

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25577 on: January 20, 2024, 08:44:07 am »
The kit is growing on me but I wish the collar was either a roll neck or V neck.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25578 on: January 22, 2024, 08:03:24 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on January 22, 2024, 04:17:12 pm
Anyone interested in this? It's XL I just want what I paid +p&p drop me a DM, tags are still on it



I really like that top but the fucking Nike badge  ;D :lmao so stupid.
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25579 on: January 24, 2024, 02:08:02 pm »
Our Converse kit.  ;D

Online tubby

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25580 on: January 24, 2024, 02:08:30 pm »
Delete that.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25581 on: January 24, 2024, 03:04:32 pm »
 :lmao

It looks like two different tops sewn together.

If I gave my dog a piece of paper and a crayon he'd come up with something better. 🐶
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25582 on: January 24, 2024, 03:49:32 pm »
Offline Stevo

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25583 on: January 24, 2024, 03:55:55 pm »
That kit is perfect - for Middlesbrough
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25584 on: January 24, 2024, 04:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 24, 2024, 02:08:02 pm
Our Converse kit.  ;D


Looks like an old Charlton kit from the early 2000's
Online redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25585 on: January 24, 2024, 04:22:05 pm »
The fuck is that?
Online newterp

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25586 on: January 24, 2024, 04:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 24, 2024, 02:08:02 pm
Our Converse kit.  ;D


what the fuck is going on?
Online newterp

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25587 on: January 24, 2024, 04:48:11 pm »
some of these designs remind me of what Will Smith would wear in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air or the mishmash shirt that Theo Huxtable had made for him by Denise.
Logged

Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25588 on: January 25, 2024, 02:36:46 am »
For those not aware..

Nike owns Converse.
Online Air Jota

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25589 on: January 25, 2024, 06:31:59 pm »
Footyheadlines reports this is a fake, there wont be any converse themed kit
Online ABZ Rover

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25590 on: January 26, 2024, 02:29:49 pm »
Offline paulrazor

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25591 on: February 2, 2024, 06:32:29 pm »
Offline LiamG

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25592 on: Today at 09:52:48 am »
Anyone ordered any kits off DHgate this season? i always go for a medium but this seasons seems a bit smaller than usual
Offline LOKKO

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25593 on: Today at 12:13:44 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 09:52:48 am
Anyone ordered any kits off DHgate this season? i always go for a medium but this seasons seems a bit smaller than usual

I've got an XL in player version of the wonky swoosh kit it fits well I usually wear a M/L in normal stuff
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #25594 on: Today at 01:29:32 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 09:52:48 am
Anyone ordered any kits off DHgate this season? i always go for a medium but this seasons seems a bit smaller than usual
Not this season, but I always go a size bigger than I normally would when I buy there anyway.
