New Kit thread

AmanShah21

  May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25560 on: Yesterday at 02:19:40 am
I like all 3 to be honest. This is much much better from Nike. Unique with a touch of inspiration from previous shirts. The yellow lines probably homage to 2019-20 title win but with a unique pattern instead of straight lines. The collar is very similar to 2013-14 albeit with some yellow instead of the cyan/green. I like it.
The best one so far from nike was the 2021-22 with the pink thunderbolt lines, but even this season is nice and tidy. They're doing so much better now. I prefer the shirts to have something visibly unique to them because it makes them more memorable.
lindylou100

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25561 on: Yesterday at 07:03:10 am
I absolutely hate the placement of the liverbird inside YNWA shield. I spent 20 years waiting for the bird to be uncaged, looking bad ass and now they do this. It looks tacky, like something you'd see in US college sports.
jackh

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25562 on: Yesterday at 12:35:34 pm
Got nothing against either of these leaked designs to be honest. Tend to lean towards preferring the simple, classic designs, so of the recent ones it's 17/18, 18/19, 22/23, and the current one that I've liked best recently.

It'd be boring if we always went down that route though, and it wouldn't make those kits stand out in the same way. This new home kit is a bit bold and garish, but I feel inclined to prefer it to the efforts from e.g. 10-12, 14/15, or 15/16, and it feels more relevant to us than the odd colours featured in the 21-22 kit.

Quite like the retro colour ways on both colours & cuffs.
LOKKO

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25563 on: Yesterday at 12:44:16 pm
StL-Dono

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #25564 on: Today at 04:06:05 am
I like the use of the yellow to go with the darker red and white.  Looks classy, even with the sort of bizarre shield thing under the logo.
