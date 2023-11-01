« previous next »
New Kit thread

Indomitable_Carp

Re: New Kit thread
November 1, 2023, 04:16:20 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 31, 2023, 08:07:13 pm
What's so innovative about it?

It'll cost you an extra £20
StevoHimself

Re: New Kit thread
November 1, 2023, 05:51:20 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 25, 2023, 06:15:27 pm
Why the fuck are PSG A++, a hangover from Messi being there?

PSG shirts also very weirdly became the favourite of people who don't wear football shirts and those who apparently don't even follow the sport. Think the Jordan aspect probably played a part of it.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: New Kit thread
November 15, 2023, 04:38:29 pm
Next season's Home kit.
Next season's Home kit.

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: New Kit thread
November 15, 2023, 05:03:58 pm
Inspired by the legendary NB kit of.....errr, 4 years ago. You know, 'cos we were world champions in it.

Nike "designers" stealing a living here. Is there nobody at the club who bothers to state the obvious or are they just simply too busy counting the money?
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

tubby

Re: New Kit thread
November 15, 2023, 05:05:08 pm
Nice shirt though.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: New Kit thread
November 15, 2023, 05:12:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 31, 2023, 08:02:36 pm

Shocked they'd allow this perversion of their own brand ID. Want something different? Use the Futura one FFS.

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: New Kit thread
November 15, 2023, 05:17:09 pm
Quote from: tubby on November 15, 2023, 05:05:08 pm
Nice shirt though.
Very subjective. I much prefer the purist/clean one we have this season.
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
November 17, 2023, 12:20:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on November 15, 2023, 04:38:29 pm
Next season's Home kit.



Various self-proclaimed 'insiders' on Twitter say this isn't next season's kit. But I suppose we'll know when we know.
JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: New Kit thread
November 17, 2023, 03:37:06 pm
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on November 17, 2023, 12:20:52 pm
Various self-proclaimed 'insiders' on Twitter say this isn't next season's kit. But I suppose we'll know when we know.

Yeah Fumler who used to post here and is generally spot on re the kits said this design was incorrect 2 months ago when it first surfaced.
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2023, 01:55:37 am
From what Ive heard from various people on Twitter, there are no pinstripes and the kit has a v-neck. The Nike logo and the club badge are yellow.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2023, 06:53:02 am
Quote from: Samie on November 15, 2023, 04:38:29 pm
Next season's Home kit.



Liverpools home shirt red with white accents. How much creativity does that allow?
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 05:08:58 pm
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 05:20:19 pm
The City puma looks like it's readying itself to jump over the Bayern tristripe, which it probably will quite soon.
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 05:52:53 pm
Cesar

Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 06:42:51 pm
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on November 24, 2023, 05:52:53 pm
These figures slightly surprise me. Aren't United always the best seller?

They're not famous anymore
zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 07:06:01 pm
Surprised Chelsea are nowhere
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 07:34:52 pm
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on November 24, 2023, 05:52:53 pm
These figures slightly surprise me. Aren't United always the best seller?

We are again bigger than Man Utd ...
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 07:36:07 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 24, 2023, 05:20:19 pm
The City puma looks like it's readying itself to jump over the Bayern tristripe, which it probably will quite soon.

The Abu Dhabi companies buying the shirts and giving them away for free certainly works ...
gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 07:54:59 pm
The shield around the crest urrghh
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 08:52:24 pm
What on earth is that?  :o
disgraced cake

Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 08:55:33 pm
Looks like they had the basis of something nice with the collar and colour scheme but the crest around the Liverbird and weird design on the front ruin it. Pinstripes would have been nicer.
A-Bomb

Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 09:33:47 pm
I've been a good boy

Re: New Kit thread
November 24, 2023, 09:38:35 pm
Find it hard to believe City sell that many. Sky blue tops look terrible on men and it would hardly suit the beer guts of your average Mancunian.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 01:40:53 pm
The latest rumoured design of next season's home kit genuinely won;t go down well. I fear for the designer and the person who signed off on it.  :D
The G in Gerrard

Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 01:42:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on November 26, 2023, 01:40:53 pm
The latest rumoured design of next season's home kit genuinely won;t go down well. I fear for the designer and the person who signed off on it.  :D
Go on? Is there pics?
Kop Kings

Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 01:46:27 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 26, 2023, 01:42:15 pm
Go on? Is there pics?

Its six posts above this one and its essentially been confirmed by someone on RAWK who has gotten all the kit designs correct for the last few years (Fumler???)
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 01:56:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on November 26, 2023, 01:40:53 pm
The latest rumoured design of next season's home kit genuinely won;t go down well. I fear for the designer and the person who signed off on it.  :D
I've got my pitchfork ready...
The G in Gerrard

Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 02:03:00 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on November 26, 2023, 01:46:27 pm
Its six posts above this one and its essentially been confirmed by someone on RAWK who has gotten all the kit designs correct for the last few years (Fumler???)
Quote from: gray19lfc on November 24, 2023, 07:54:59 pm
The shield around the crest urrghh
This one? :thumbsup
I've been a good boy

Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 03:03:39 pm
It's giving an American vibe

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 03:04:32 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on November 26, 2023, 03:03:39 pm
It's giving an American vibe



Szoboszlai can make anything look good but even this is a stretch.
bradders1011

Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 03:13:27 pm
Reminds me too much of this

Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 03:23:36 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 26, 2023, 03:13:27 pm
Reminds me too much of this


Thanks for putting me off my Sunday dinner.  :puke2
Crosby Nick 128

Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 03:32:21 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 26, 2023, 03:23:36 pm
Thanks for putting me off my Sunday dinner.  :puke2

You having boiled spuds?
The G in Gerrard

Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 04:03:58 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on November 26, 2023, 03:03:39 pm
It's giving an American vibe


Think it looks great personally.
End Product

Re: New Kit thread
November 26, 2023, 09:52:53 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on November 26, 2023, 03:03:39 pm
It's giving an American vibe



The press release got leaked .



"Dive into a canvas where tradition meets innovation! Noz Hyde's Liverpool Kit is more than just fabric; it's a celebration of history and the guardian spirit of the Liver Birds.

Imagine, if you will, the iconic Lfc Badge cradled within a medieval shield - a homage to Liverpool's guardian Liver Birds shielding their young from predator mallards. It's not just a kit; it's a symbol of protection, pride and poultry.

Incorporating Aztec pinstripes, this kit is a visual symphony, blending ancient charm with contemporary prowess. It's more than a jersey; it's a masterpiece in motion tra la la la laaaa.
 
Noz Hyde's Liverpool Kit is more than attire; it's a statement, a statement that demands the clear need for escalation and resolution  :champ

 🔴⚔️ #NozHydeLiverpoolKit #LFCMasterpiece"
flyingcod

Re: New Kit thread
November 27, 2023, 05:45:42 pm
Ah those predator mallards, a bloody nuisance down our way.

fc

rocco

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:10:19 am
Nike currently pays Liverpool a fixed £30million per year, but the Merseyside club earns 20 per cent of all proceeds from branded merchandise.

Isnt this deal up this season

Id expect were looking for a higher fixed rate of over £50m ?
PhilV

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:24:46 am
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on November 24, 2023, 05:52:53 pm
These figures slightly surprise me. Aren't United always the best seller?

Just goes to show you need continued success.

At the risk of sounding very Brexit, the foreign fans aren't always "for life" they just like football and the alure of the Premier League, if you fall off they don't want to suffer weekly so they swap allegiance to the successful/attractive team, we are one of those at the moment that are doing well and are fun to watch, United have fallen off that bandwagon.

Also shows in City's numbers, a nothing team that used dirty money to achieve what they have now, but those million shirts they sell outside the UK is because they are currently fashionable, I wonder how many City shirts sold in, lets say their Middle Eastern audiences 20 years ago.
PhilV

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:27:38 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:10:19 am
Nike currently pays Liverpool a fixed £30million per year, but the Merseyside club earns 20 per cent of all proceeds from branded merchandise.

Isnt this deal up this season

Id expect were looking for a higher fixed rate of over £50m ?

Probably an increase but maybe not, Nike apparently already got bent over with the 20% - it makes our deal one of the best, think about it, 20% of ANYTHING with LFC branding. Millions of items, the deal was rumoured to be the equivalent of £100+ up front I remember seeing.
