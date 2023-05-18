That jumper that's Virg is wearing as part of the new training range is absolutely delicious.Can't find it on the store though..https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1659093964354469890
Is this it?https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-mens-23-24-club-sweatshirt-red
That's the one! It's not cheap!
It's a plain red round neck jumper with a Liverpool logo on it. It's an absolute rip off.
It's fucking horrible.
With the new home getting an airing at the last home game, does that mean that the new away gets worn at Southampton?
Crosby Nick never fails.
