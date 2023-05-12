« previous next »
New Kit thread

tubby

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:20:37 am
Someone knocked up some versions of the kit with old sponsors on them:

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/13f4pez/got_bored_so_decided_to_do_some_versions_of_the/

The Hitachi one looks amazing.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:30:00 pm
When is the Away kit release date and 3rd kit too?
[streety]

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:45:19 pm
Quote from: Samio on May 10, 2023, 04:54:46 pm
Discount code doesn't work for our shirt I don't think.
It is hit and miss. Worked for the Youths shirt. Had it delivered today from Nike.
Weird that they deliver before the official store has released theirs.
Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:47:16 pm
fumlerRawk
@FumlerRawk
·
3h
LIVERPOOL 24/25 - Darker red with yellow details(sponsor, logos etc)

For 24/25, from my understanding, we will go with a darker shade of red, and will be back with yellow details for logos, sponsors etc.



2-EF605-FD-E738-4-D14-8440-67-EEE150-C228" border="0
Capon Debaser

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:52:29 pm
fumlerRawk
@FumlerRawk
·
3h
LIVERPOOL AWAY 24/25 - Grey and red

This is not confirmed yet, but a strong rumour based on the info I've got. I guess
@KB2X got the same.


E836-A17-F-2-B97-4-BCE-B7-F8-CAA28-FCC82-C5" border="0
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:07:02 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:47:16 pm
fumlerRawk
@FumlerRawk
·
3h
LIVERPOOL 24/25 - Darker red with yellow details(sponsor, logos etc)

For 24/25, from my understanding, we will go with a darker shade of red, and will be back with yellow details for logos, sponsors etc.



2-EF605-FD-E738-4-D14-8440-67-EEE150-C228" border="0

Lovely stuff.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:17:15 pm
Come on Fumler ffs, we want all the 2024/25 details NOW. I'm over next season's kits already.
stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:20:39 pm
Quote from: [streety] on Yesterday at 02:45:19 pm
It is hit and miss. Worked for the Youths shirt. Had it delivered today from Nike.
Weird that they deliver before the official store has released theirs.

My lads kit came on Tuesday from the club. Guess it's just distro quirks.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:52:11 pm
Keeper Away kit for next season.  8)

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:53:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:52:11 pm
Keeper Away kit for next season.  8)



Ron Robert Ron will look resplendent in that.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:01:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:52:11 pm
Keeper Away kit for next season.  8)



That should be the away kit
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:59:59 pm
Goalkeeper Home kit.

spider-neil

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 06:00:22 am
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 10:35:39 am
Honestly not a fan of the home at all.  I know it's a throwback to our 73/74 kit but I wasn't around then and this just gives me 98/99 vibes and that team was woeful.  Titi Camara - ugh!

Why the ugh for Titi Camara? I just did a wiki search and his year at Liverpool doesnt sound that bad.
