Offline WanderingRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24520 on: August 19, 2022, 01:18:09 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on August 19, 2022, 10:49:00 am
Thanks for that, I had only briefly looked on the phone coming into work

Yeah I want the toddler one - apparently its out of stock but its never been listed
Online J-Mc-

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24521 on: August 19, 2022, 01:36:21 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on August 19, 2022, 01:18:09 pm
Yeah I want the toddler one - apparently its out of stock but its never been listed

I messaged them a while back about the goalkeeper kit in baby sizes and they said that due to manufacturer delays,  junior sizes will not be available until later in the summer.
Offline sattapaartridge

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24522 on: August 19, 2022, 02:17:33 pm »
Quite like this seasons all round. Will get some kits for the kids when theyre on sale...got the others for £20 a pop.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24523 on: August 19, 2022, 02:29:35 pm »
Not this years kit but does anybody know where I can get the green goalie shirt in kids sizes still?
Offline TheKid.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24524 on: August 20, 2022, 07:07:33 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on August 19, 2022, 01:18:09 pm
Yeah I want the toddler one - apparently its out of stock but its never been listed

When we asked in store about it, they said it would most likely be September
Online btroom

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24525 on: August 20, 2022, 10:56:57 pm »
since we have white shorts for away kit. are we wearing black shorts from last season at old trafford?
Online redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24526 on: August 20, 2022, 10:58:55 pm »
I think shorts are allowed to clash now aren't they, they changed the rule a few seasons back.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24527 on: August 20, 2022, 11:22:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 20, 2022, 10:58:55 pm
I think shorts are allowed to clash now aren't they, they changed the rule a few seasons back.

Just watching MOTD and Fulham and Brentford both had black shorts earlier so, yes.
Offline CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24528 on: August 21, 2022, 02:51:32 am »
I'm sure this has probably already been asked and answered, but when does the third kit go on sale?
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24529 on: August 21, 2022, 08:14:47 am »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on August 21, 2022, 02:51:32 am
I'm sure this has probably already been asked and answered, but when does the third kit go on sale?

No details as of yet. They've not even officially revealed it
Online JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24530 on: August 21, 2022, 11:01:37 am »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on August 21, 2022, 02:51:32 am
I'm sure this has probably already been asked and answered, but when does the third kit go on sale?

Not sure how reliable the information is but posted earlier in the thread:

Quote from: gray19lfc on August 19, 2022, 07:53:08 am
3rd shirt launches on 6 September. Probably wont see us wear until a month later, away at Arsenal.
Offline CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24531 on: August 21, 2022, 03:59:46 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on August 21, 2022, 11:01:37 am
Not sure how reliable the information is but posted earlier in the thread:

Ta.
Offline emergency exit

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24532 on: August 30, 2022, 02:20:40 pm »
EA Sports leaked our third kit
Online redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24533 on: August 30, 2022, 02:25:14 pm »
I'd rather than shirt didn't have the swirly pattern but otherwise looks great.
Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24534 on: August 30, 2022, 02:30:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 30, 2022, 02:25:14 pm
I'd rather than shirt didn't have the swirly pattern but otherwise looks great.

As long as its all even dark green. Not that fade to grey shite theyve illustrated.
Online redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24535 on: August 30, 2022, 02:54:56 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on August 30, 2022, 02:30:51 pm
As long as its all even dark green. Not that fade to grey shite theyve illustrated.

Oh yeah, definitely, I hadn't noticed that on my phone. Looks like the printing machine ran out of green ink!
Online JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24536 on: August 30, 2022, 03:18:20 pm »
Looks a close match (other than the collar) to one my brother got me for my birthday from DH Gate.

Might still vary from the full release but here's some close up pics of mine (the player version not fan version):






Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24537 on: August 30, 2022, 07:44:45 pm »
Think the collar and the player version pattern are wrong on that. From the billboard image, if you zoom in, you can just about see that it's the same knit as last year's home and away shirt. It also looks like it has the same stretchy band down the sides.

Edit - on closer inspection, looks like that billboard was just a photoshopped edit of last season's home template.
Offline Caston

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24538 on: Today at 08:58:19 am »






Offline RyanBabel19

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24539 on: Today at 09:06:22 am »
Love it

I'll be buying that
Offline Phineus

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24540 on: Today at 09:08:30 am »
Beauty, make it the away shirt.
Offline ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24541 on: Today at 09:28:43 am »
Like that a lot. That will be my kit for the season.
Offline G1-tiga

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24542 on: Today at 09:37:44 am »
Big fan of this one. Wish it was our actual away kit to be honest!
Online Father Ted

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24543 on: Today at 10:07:02 am »
Quite nice, definitely much better than the white away kit (which mightve worked with black shorts and 20% less acid flashback effect)
Offline RedSince86

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24544 on: Today at 10:08:08 am »
Love this kit, nice shade of Green complimented with the Orange, better than the white one by far.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24545 on: Today at 10:37:05 am »
Only thing I don't like that much is the collar. Looks a bit priest-y in how it fits.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24546 on: Today at 10:37:15 am »
If it didn't have the silly, lighter coloured swirls on it that would be absolutely beautiful and classy.

As it stands, it's still really nice though.

No idea how they can say it was inspired by European banners we've made over the years. The Echo saying RAWKs Imperator made a special banner for the kit launch.
Offline grenny158

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24547 on: Today at 11:00:36 am »
Absolutely amazing, I love it.

I wonder if the numbers and names on the back will be white or that red colour?

Having said all that, am still waiting for the away kit to appear in stores in South Africa. Nike are bloody useless .. every single year for time immemorial the away kit has been here in time for the 2nd weekend of the season at the very latest. Here we are, into September, 6 games gone and cannot be found anywhere in the country. Pretty disgusted by it and wonder how many other countries have had the same experience this season, and how many shirt sales has the club lost as a result? I have even phoned Nike SA and Nike USA and have been told "Not in the country yet".

Fully expect this 3rd kit to arrive in South Africa for the beginning of the 2030/31 season.
Offline Caston

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24548 on: Today at 11:02:26 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 11:00:36 am
Absolutely amazing, I love it.

I wonder if the numbers and names on the back will be white or that red colour?

Having said all that, am still waiting for the away kit to appear in stores in South Africa. Nike are bloody useless .. every single year for time immemorial the away kit has been here in time for the 2nd weekend of the season at the very latest. Here we are, into September, 6 games gone and cannot be found anywhere in the country. Pretty disgusted by it and wonder how many other countries have had the same experience this season, and how many shirt sales has the club lost as a result? I have even phoned Nike SA and Nike USA and have been told "Not in the country yet".

Fully expect this 3rd kit to arrive in South Africa for the beginning of the 2030/31 season.
White.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24549 on: Today at 11:07:08 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 11:00:36 am
Absolutely amazing, I love it.

I wonder if the numbers and names on the back will be white or that red colour?

Having said all that, am still waiting for the away kit to appear in stores in South Africa. Nike are bloody useless .. every single year for time immemorial the away kit has been here in time for the 2nd weekend of the season at the very latest. Here we are, into September, 6 games gone and cannot be found anywhere in the country. Pretty disgusted by it and wonder how many other countries have had the same experience this season, and how many shirt sales has the club lost as a result? I have even phoned Nike SA and Nike USA and have been told "Not in the country yet".

Fully expect this 3rd kit to arrive in South Africa for the beginning of the 2030/31 season.
That's a shame about the distribution aspect. I've never been a fan of Nike sportswear, but it was said that having them as kit supplier would see our distribution improve dramatically on the poor performance of New Balance. From a number of comments I've seen, this hasn't really come to fruition though.

Maybe a pandemic hangover, but who knows?

Anyway, enjoy your kit when it arrives.
Offline grenny158

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24550 on: Today at 11:09:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:07:08 am
That's a shame about the distribution aspect. I've never been a fan of Nike sportswear, but it was said that having them as kit supplier would see our distribution improve dramatically on the poor performance of New Balance. From a number of comments I've seen, this hasn't really come to fruition though.

Maybe a pandemic hangover, but who knows?

Anyway, enjoy your kit when it arrives.

Thanks SoS .. and thanks for showing the pic of the numbers / names.
Online JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24551 on: Today at 11:11:12 am »
Green shorts and socks in case anyone was wondering.




Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24552 on: Today at 11:15:03 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:11:12 am
Green shorts and socks in case anyone was wondering.
But Craig said they'd be yellow. 🤔
Offline Dougle

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24553 on: Today at 11:29:56 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:02:26 am



Great publicity shot that.

Nice one Mark. All of the creations are his work. Good to see Liverpool as a club recognising fan creativity and culture.
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24554 on: Today at 04:03:35 pm »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 11:00:36 am
Absolutely amazing, I love it.

I wonder if the numbers and names on the back will be white or that red colour?

Having said all that, am still waiting for the away kit to appear in stores in South Africa. Nike are bloody useless .. every single year for time immemorial the away kit has been here in time for the 2nd weekend of the season at the very latest. Here we are, into September, 6 games gone and cannot be found anywhere in the country. Pretty disgusted by it and wonder how many other countries have had the same experience this season, and how many shirt sales has the club lost as a result? I have even phoned Nike SA and Nike USA and have been told "Not in the country yet".

Fully expect this 3rd kit to arrive in South Africa for the beginning of the 2030/31 season.

You have should ordered through the club website. THey had, maybe still running today, Free International shipping.


As for Nike. If their own Factory stores can't get product (never mind LFC Kits),  it's not just "us" effected.


The pandemic, worker shortage, and materials shortage is affecting every part of the Nike supply chain. Just like other industries,
Offline CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24555 on: Today at 04:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:58:19 am








I like it quite a lot, but I didnt know it was available for sale today, and they've already got stock issues. Maybe Ill be able to get my size at a later date.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24556 on: Today at 07:36:31 pm »
Oh you beauty. What a kit son, what a kit.
