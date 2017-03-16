The billboard itself was probably a pre-existing template, so maybe a photoshop action that takes 1 click to turn a flat image into a 3D billboard image that they probably think lends it more credibility.



Go into photoshop and make your image a 'smart' object.Then use 'Vanishing Point' in the filters menu to set up your perspective grid and then drop your smart object into that grid. Or just use the warping tools to change the perspective of the smart object so that it fits the billboard template.Now if you ever want to edit the warped image (smart object) double click on the smart object in the layers panel and it will load it (as a psb in another file tab). Edit THAT and then save it. It will then automatically update in the composite image without you needing to struggle with the perspective of the warped image.It really is damn easy