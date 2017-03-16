« previous next »
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24480 on: August 5, 2022, 07:09:28 am »
Quote from: Peabee on August  5, 2022, 05:32:41 am
Last season we had the polo neck for the away and a bright yellow third kit.
It's definitely not bright yellow, it's basically the yellow we wore in the 70s/80s. We should regularly have away kits in that shade.
Offline Peabee

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24481 on: August 5, 2022, 07:49:02 am »
Ok pedant.  ;D
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24482 on: August 5, 2022, 10:41:18 pm »
Quote from: simplyred84 on August  5, 2022, 02:17:22 am
Of the two away kits, one is always going to be serious with the other being something that appeals to kids/eccentrics. Last year the yellow one clearly fell into the latter.
I'd say our home kit fell into the flamboyant category more than our away and third. That yellow third kit is actually tidy  as fuck, and looks like a traditional LFC kit, despite the chequered trim. I actually liked that about it. At least there is a clear reasoning behind it.

Oh, and I'm with you Peabee. It's definitely bright...because its, er, yellow and yellow is bright.
Offline SenorGarcia

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24483 on: August 14, 2022, 06:59:35 pm »
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24484 on: August 14, 2022, 07:33:09 pm »
Now THAT is nice. Should've been the away kit for next year though
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24485 on: August 14, 2022, 08:34:17 pm »
That is beautiful kit
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24486 on: August 14, 2022, 08:49:44 pm »
I like that
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24487 on: August 14, 2022, 08:56:49 pm »
Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24488 on: August 14, 2022, 09:44:13 pm »
Well, the old saying, red and green should never be seen but it looks pretty decent to me. Cant we wear that as a second if we prefer it?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24489 on: August 14, 2022, 10:21:39 pm »
I like it. 😊
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24490 on: August 14, 2022, 10:24:37 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on August 14, 2022, 09:44:13 pm
Well, the old saying, red and green should never be seen but it looks pretty decent to me. Cant we wear that as a second if we prefer it?


In theory well wear it against a lot of teams who wear red and white like Southampton, Brentford Arsenal (probably)...could do with Stoke, Sunderland and Sheff Utd back!

Save the swirly white for United, Forest, Villa, Wham.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24491 on: August 14, 2022, 10:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 14, 2022, 10:24:37 pm
In theory well wear it against a lot of teams who wear red and white like Southampton, Brentford Arsenal (probably)...could do with Stoke, Sunderland and Sheff Utd back!

Save the swirly white for United, Forest, Villa, Wham.
Could do with having a CL group of Atletico, PSV and Olympiacos.
Offline cashmere pringle

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24492 on: August 15, 2022, 07:44:41 am »
Its beginning to look at lot like Christmas
Offline Nyx

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24493 on: August 15, 2022, 07:54:59 am »
Third kit is a beauty.
Offline red1977

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24494 on: August 15, 2022, 08:03:05 am »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on August 15, 2022, 07:44:41 am
Its beginning to look at lot like Christmas

Yule never walk alone.
Online flyingcod

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24495 on: August 15, 2022, 11:41:37 am »
Lots of middle age guys happy with a Liverpool third kit, I somehow have images of people at Nike seeing the comments on here and high fiving each other.  ;D

fc
Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24496 on: August 15, 2022, 12:02:03 pm »
Just hope its all green. Anyone seen the socks?
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24497 on: August 15, 2022, 12:03:49 pm »
The pictures are fake apparently, but close to the real thing. Nike's new template will likely ruin it.
Offline CraigDS

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24498 on: August 15, 2022, 12:06:15 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on August 15, 2022, 12:02:03 pm
Just hope its all green. Anyone seen the socks?

They're yellow.
Offline stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24499 on: August 15, 2022, 12:08:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 15, 2022, 12:06:15 pm
They're yellow.

Ah, see what you did there. 😉
Offline rocco

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24500 on: August 15, 2022, 12:18:29 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24501 on: August 15, 2022, 12:39:02 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on August 15, 2022, 11:41:37 am
Lots of middle age guys happy with a Liverpool third kit, I somehow have images of people at Nike seeing the comments on here and high fiving each other.  ;D

fc
And so they should high five each other too. After all they usually struggle to come up with anything remotely decent. A bunch of nursery school kids with a box of crayons usually do a better job than these 'professionals'.

I do hope they are reading this as well.  :wave

Offline Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24502 on: August 15, 2022, 07:01:12 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on August 14, 2022, 06:59:35 pm

Us and Man U both have green third kits this year.

Just goes to show that some types of green look much better than others  8)
Online Persephone

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24503 on: August 15, 2022, 07:27:37 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 15, 2022, 12:06:15 pm
They're yellow.
Don't tease us with a good time.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24504 on: August 15, 2022, 10:14:18 pm »
Maybe Nunez wanted to avoid playing in the away kit next Monday. Cant blame him.
Online stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24505 on: August 17, 2022, 12:20:12 pm »
Isn't it weird that someone would make a fake billboard advert for an unreleased kit? Such a strange thing to waste time on.
Online spider-neil

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24506 on: August 17, 2022, 01:43:09 pm »
The third kit looks better than the away kit.
Offline JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24507 on: August 17, 2022, 02:07:58 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on August 17, 2022, 12:20:12 pm
Isn't it weird that someone would make a fake billboard advert for an unreleased kit? Such a strange thing to waste time on.

The billboard itself was probably a pre-existing template, so maybe a photoshop action that takes 1 click to turn a flat image into a 3D billboard image that they probably think lends it more credibility. Personally I thought it made it look more fake as it is clearly CGI and doesn't look like something Nike or the club would release.

That kit looks a lot like the ones doing the rounds on DH Gate etc. but they were off with the away kit so wouldn't be surprised if the 3rd kit is a little off too.
Offline CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24508 on: Yesterday at 12:02:51 am »
I like the look of that third kit, a lot. But then Ive always like us playing in green. The away kit I could take or leave, but that third kit looks like a real beauty.
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24509 on: Yesterday at 12:17:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 15, 2022, 12:39:02 pm

I do hope they are reading this as well.  :wave


They do...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24510 on: Yesterday at 01:02:16 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 12:17:02 am
They do...
Do their parents let them on the internet this late at night? 😲
Offline Romford_Red

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24511 on: Yesterday at 06:01:28 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on August 17, 2022, 02:07:58 pm
The billboard itself was probably a pre-existing template, so maybe a photoshop action that takes 1 click to turn a flat image into a 3D billboard image that they probably think lends it more credibility.

Go into photoshop and make your image a 'smart' object.

Then use 'Vanishing Point' in the filters menu to set up your perspective grid and then drop your smart object into that grid. Or just use the warping tools to change the perspective of the smart object so that it fits the billboard template.

Now if you ever want to edit the warped image (smart object) double click on the smart object in the layers panel and it will load it (as a psb in another file tab). Edit THAT and then save it. It will then automatically update in the composite image without you needing to struggle with the perspective of the warped image.

It really is damn easy
Offline Romford_Red

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24512 on: Yesterday at 06:05:22 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on August 17, 2022, 12:20:12 pm
Isn't it weird that someone would make a fake billboard advert for an unreleased kit? Such a strange thing to waste time on.

It takes very little time and if you are in that game at all, it is good practice.
Seems an odd thing to be incredulous about if you ever watch TV or play games or read books, or indeed do ANYTHING that has no likely end product.
So yeah, isn't watching football an incredible waste of time?
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24513 on: Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:02:16 am
Do their parents let them on the internet this late at night? 😲

Nah, they're back having to go to the Corporate complex.

So Mum is relieved to get them out of the house.   ;)
Offline gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24514 on: Today at 07:53:08 am »
3rd shirt launches on 6 September. Probably wont see us wear until a month later, away at Arsenal.
Online WanderingRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24515 on: Today at 10:17:15 am »
Strange that they've not launched this one in an infant/baby size - was looking to get it for my son for his birthday.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24516 on: Today at 10:26:48 am »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 10:17:15 am
Strange that they've not launched this one in an infant/baby size - was looking to get it for my son for his birthday.

Yeah, I usually get my lad the goalkeeper kits but can't see it in anything other than adult which is a bit weird, especially when they had the initial sales in July and now this is a "full launch"
Online stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24517 on: Today at 10:31:42 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:05:22 pm
It takes very little time and if you are in that game at all, it is good practice.
Seems an odd thing to be incredulous about if you ever watch TV or play games or read books, or indeed do ANYTHING that has no likely end product.
So yeah, isn't watching football an incredible waste of time?

Making a fake image of a football kit to look like a "leak" is the same as creating a book or film etc? Nah. I don't really care how easy it is, I'm sure it is and takes a bit of skill, but it's still weird and pointless.
Online Caston

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24518 on: Today at 10:36:22 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 10:26:48 am
Yeah, I usually get my lad the goalkeeper kits but can't see it in anything other than adult which is a bit weird, especially when they had the initial sales in July and now this is a "full launch"

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-little-kids-away-goalkeeper-kit-2223
