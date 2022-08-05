Of the two away kits, one is always going to be serious with the other being something that appeals to kids/eccentrics. Last year the yellow one clearly fell into the latter.



I'd say our home kit fell into the flamboyant category more than our away and third. That yellow third kit is actually tidy as fuck, and looks like a traditional LFC kit, despite the chequered trim. I actually liked that about it. At least there is a clear reasoning behind it.Oh, and I'm with you Peabee. It's definitely bright...because its, er, yellow and yellow is bright.