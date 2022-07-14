« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3107659 times)

Offline False9

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24440 on: July 14, 2022, 11:30:22 pm »
Absolutely horrible 2nd it. They better come up w a very good 3rd kit to replace this s- concept. Last season all the kits were fire.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24441 on: July 15, 2022, 01:32:48 am »
Quote from: False9 on July 14, 2022, 11:30:22 pm
Absolutely horrible 2nd it. They better come up w a very good 3rd kit to replace this s- concept. Last season all the kits were fire.
If the leaked picture on page 605 of this thread is definitely the third kit, then it looks pretty good to me.

It's a shame about the away. In theory I quite like the all white kit. The shorts and socks are fine. It's just the absurd design of the shirt that kills it stone dead for me.

Offline 67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24442 on: July 15, 2022, 07:26:24 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 15, 2022, 01:32:48 am
If the leaked picture on page 605 of this thread is definitely the third kit, then it looks pretty good to me.

It's a shame about the away. In theory I quite like the all white kit. The shorts and socks are fine. It's just the absurd design of the shirt that kills it stone dead for me.
I think the shorts ruin the away. Give it black shorts and I'd expect it to look much better. We'll probably see if with black shorts more than white anyway. Villa, West Ham, United, Forest, all places we're likely to wear it and all wear white shorts.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24443 on: July 15, 2022, 05:48:21 pm »
Quote from: False9 on July 14, 2022, 11:30:22 pm
Absolutely horrible 2nd it. They better come up w a very good 3rd kit to replace this s- concept. Last season all the kits were fire.

Our 1st kit is Boss
Offline btroom

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24444 on: July 15, 2022, 08:58:52 pm »
home kit looked great today. proper lfc kit compared to last 2 home ones
Offline KST

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24445 on: July 17, 2022, 12:31:06 am »
My away players version turned up today and it looks amazing in real life , the photos do not do not  justice.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24446 on: July 17, 2022, 07:51:14 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on July 14, 2022, 10:00:44 pm
You sure it was the new one and not the mock up knock off that's been floating about? That one looks like someone got into an argument with a Tangle Twister.

Yeah, could well have been a knock-off, I thought it was a few days too early for a kid to have that top, and I didn't notice the black swirls he real one has. Hadn't seen the pictures before, just assumed it must be our new kit.
Offline JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24447 on: July 17, 2022, 01:38:45 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 17, 2022, 07:51:14 am
Yeah, could well have been a knock-off, I thought it was a few days too early for a kid to have that top, and I didn't notice the black swirls he real one has. Hadn't seen the pictures before, just assumed it must be our new kit.

Here's the other one that was doing the rounds:


Offline redbyrdz

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24448 on: July 17, 2022, 09:27:44 pm »
Yep, pretty sure it was that!


Sort of feel sorry for the little lad, so proud of his new top and will get the piss taken out of him for it not looking like the real top
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24449 on: July 18, 2022, 01:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Mighty-Emlyn on July 14, 2022, 10:51:41 pm
Quote from: simond9x on July 12, 2022, 05:02:13 pm
I suffer from migraines which can be triggered by the simplest visual stimulus (a sudden flash of light, the flickering of the sun through a row of trees when driving on a sunny day, etc). It made me feel nauseous watching - it's just like having a migraine. Horrible!

Yep, same here.  From a distance it's fine but I can't look at still images of it.

I am another who falls into this category.
This is actually a very serious point.
Lots of companies and businesses (including footy clubs) like to talk the talk and repeat what benefits them commercially etc.
But have any of them truly considered the experiences of people with neurological issues to certain patterns and 'art'?
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion is flavour of the month but surely that also includes considering how people may react to designs the club puts out?
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24450 on: July 18, 2022, 02:02:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 17, 2022, 09:27:44 pm
Yep, pretty sure it was that!


Sort of feel sorry for the little lad, so proud of his new top and will get the piss taken out of him for it not looking like the real top

His top actually looks better than the one we have. ;D
Offline TheKid.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24451 on: July 18, 2022, 06:52:27 pm »
The stitching on my sons home socks is shoddy as fuck. Sent a photo to LFC retail and they are sending a new pair out - our retail customer service is actually really good
Offline stewil007

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24452 on: July 19, 2022, 12:04:25 pm »
Not sure if the right place to ask - but are the current squad numbers the correct ones going into the new season - my lad is after Nunez (home)  and Diaz (away) and with them showing 27 and 23 currently and the number 10 being free - is there a chance they change before the season starts??
Offline CraigDS

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24453 on: July 19, 2022, 12:41:52 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on July 19, 2022, 12:04:25 pm
Not sure if the right place to ask - but are the current squad numbers the correct ones going into the new season - my lad is after Nunez (home)  and Diaz (away) and with them showing 27 and 23 currently and the number 10 being free - is there a chance they change before the season starts??

Pretty sure it would have been announced by now if there was any intention to change.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24454 on: July 19, 2022, 12:53:33 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on July 18, 2022, 06:52:27 pm
The stitching on my sons home socks is shoddy as fuck. Sent a photo to LFC retail and they are sending a new pair out - our retail customer service is actually really good

Just hope the replacement are better. But, as you say, good customer service.
Offline zero zero

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24455 on: July 19, 2022, 05:19:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 17, 2022, 09:27:44 pm
Sort of feel sorry for the little lad, so proud of his new top and will get the piss taken out of him for it not looking like the real top
Expected better from you, redbyrdz
Offline redbyrdz

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24456 on: July 19, 2022, 07:36:52 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on July 19, 2022, 05:19:03 pm
Expected better from you, redbyrdz

;D

I didn't even know it was fake when I saw it. Just thought, WTF, that must be our new away shirt :D
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24457 on: July 19, 2022, 07:40:24 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 17, 2022, 09:27:44 pm
Yep, pretty sure it was that!


Sort of feel sorry for the little lad, so proud of his new top and will get the piss taken out of him for it not looking like the real top

Saw a few in Paris with it

That third kit though.
Offline rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24458 on: July 20, 2022, 08:14:31 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 19, 2022, 12:53:33 pm
Just hope the replacement are better. But, as you say, good customer service.

Good customer service but absolute shite product. They're £15 to buy on their own, they should be perfect at that price. Better off buying from DH Gate ;)
Online 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24459 on: July 21, 2022, 12:17:24 am »
Our club gets stick over problems with kits...well we're not the only ones..lol

Barcelona's signing of Robert Lewandowski has caused such excitement that a club store had to stop selling jerseys bearing his name -- because it has run out of the letter "W."
Offline ByrdmanLFC

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24460 on: Yesterday at 03:49:58 pm »
Gotta give it to the club shop, i ordered my kit on wednesday and it arrived today. I live in Malta. This was the fastest overseas delivery i ever got here.

Got TAA on the back with the LFC Number design and the shirt feels great, i love the material.

Offline kavah

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24461 on: Today at 02:15:37 am »
Any idea what the 3rd kit is going to be?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24462 on: Today at 03:29:43 am »
^

Quote from: Optimal_Duck on June 14, 2022, 02:52:28 pm
Possible look at the actual third kit? Came from a guy on TikTok who claims to be a model.




Video Link https://twitter.com/i/status/1536676817880465408
Kavah, this was leaked a while back as being our third kit.
Online Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24463 on: Today at 03:37:38 am »
I do like that, I must say. Nice contrasting colours.
Offline ToneLa

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24464 on: Today at 03:47:50 am »
Quote from: False9 on July 14, 2022, 11:30:22 pm
Absolutely horrible 2nd it. They better come up w a very good 3rd kit to replace this s- concept. Last season all the kits were fire.

try again in english
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24465 on: Today at 03:55:33 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:37:38 am
I do like that, I must say. Nice contrasting colours.
I like it too. I hope it's the real thing.
