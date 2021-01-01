« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 603 604 605 606 607 [608]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 3084103 times)

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24280 on: Today at 02:36:16 am »
Wouldn't wear it but don't think it's too bad. The shape of the black on the sleeves is odd, and the part on the back. If they scaled it back to something simpler on those details it'd be a nice kit.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 603 604 605 606 607 [608]   Go Up
« previous next »
 