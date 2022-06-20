I note that our kit is a looser fit this season. The shorts look much longer/baggier as well. I have noticed this with a lot of new kits.

Bar fashion, is there any particular reason for this? I cannot think of any performance reason, which in my opinion should be the most important part of the design. Surely if wet they will weigh slightly more? Put it this way, you won't see any athletes wearing a loose fitting top, or long baggy shorts in the World's, Commonwealth's or European championships this summer.

I'm not advocating a return to the 80s shorts, lol, but with performance at the forefront of everything, I'm slightly surprised by this 'extra material'.

Any ideas?

