Topic: New Kit thread

Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
June 5, 2022, 12:12:11 pm
Quote from: LiamG on June  5, 2022, 12:04:00 pm
yeah usually they'd leave a card then you take the card to collect the parcel
No card, unfortunately. I've just managed to track it down to a distribution center though, so if it doesn't arrive early next week I'll pop in there to see if they can find it.

Thanks for your replies. 😊👍
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
June 6, 2022, 07:09:57 am
Anything from DH is usually collected by RM. If they missed a post, they leave a card informing you they have it and that they'll either try again at a time or they have it at the local depot. If you didnt get a card, check the tracking number on their site. Be careful, because scammers have worked out a way of sending you fake emails telling you it was attempted to be delivered but you werent in and ask for a delivery fee to send it out again. Royal Mail dont send you emails. If you didnt get the card, chances are its an attempted scam.
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
June 6, 2022, 08:05:52 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June  6, 2022, 07:09:57 am
Anything from DH is usually collected by RM. If they missed a post, they leave a card informing you they have it and that they'll either try again at a time or they have it at the local depot. If you didnt get a card, check the tracking number on their site. Be careful, because scammers have worked out a way of sending you fake emails telling you it was attempted to be delivered but you werent in and ask for a delivery fee to send it out again. Royal Mail dont send you emails. If you didnt get the card, chances are its an attempted scam.

Does sound like it's a scam and just a coincidence that there is a parcel due at the same time. I've had that before from a fake DHL email, when DHL were actually due to deliver a parcel to me, I was fuming as I'd been in all day. When I looked closer, The email address from the sender was so obviously fake, but easy to get caught out.
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
June 6, 2022, 12:29:39 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June  6, 2022, 07:09:57 am
Anything from DH is usually collected by RM. If they missed a post, they leave a card informing you they have it and that they'll either try again at a time or they have it at the local depot. If you didnt get a card, check the tracking number on their site. Be careful, because scammers have worked out a way of sending you fake emails telling you it was attempted to be delivered but you werent in and ask for a delivery fee to send it out again. Royal Mail dont send you emails. If you didnt get the card, chances are its an attempted scam.
Thanks for the reply.

It was actually on the DHgate site, via the tracking facility that said an attempted delivery was made.

It did puzzle me that no card was left, though. I eventually tracked the parcel down to a local Royal Mail distribution center, again, via an update on the tracking facility.

The good news is I've just had a message from home telling me the parcel has just arrived. 😊
I'll be back there tomorrow, so will give an update then to those who have asked me to remark on sizing and quality.

Thanks to those who replied to my query. Having not used the company before I was just a bit unsure about the procedure after a failed delivery. Anyway, it seems they just try again.

Thanks everyone. 😎👍
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
June 6, 2022, 12:33:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  6, 2022, 08:05:52 am
Does sound like it's a scam and just a coincidence that there is a parcel due at the same time. I've had that before from a fake DHL email, when DHL were actually due to deliver a parcel to me, I was fuming as I'd been in all day. When I looked closer, The email address from the sender was so obviously fake, but easy to get caught out.
I've had similar text and email messages in the past too.

Twats!  :no
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
June 6, 2022, 12:39:53 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June  6, 2022, 07:09:57 am
Royal Mail dont send you emails.
I've had legit emails from Royal Mail in the past when a parcel from China has appeared in their network, they're finally joining the 21st century.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: New Kit thread
June 6, 2022, 12:43:59 pm
I actually got similar for my order off that JJsport. I was told it was in customs on the tracker (which was true) so I was preparing to have to pay a customs fee. Two days later I got a text claiming to be the Spanish Correos, asking to pay a 1.95 customs fee. However the link looked a bit dodgy, so I was planning to go down to the Post Office to ask. Before I had a chance to do that the package arrived without having to pay any fee.

I feel like the scammers must be able to track these shipments from these knock-off sites, and then pick their targets accordingly. The timing was perfect - that might have caught out a few people.
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
June 6, 2022, 08:23:29 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on June  6, 2022, 12:39:53 pm
I've had legit emails from Royal Mail in the past when a parcel from China has appeared in their network, they're finally joining the 21st century.
I should have said they don't send emails asking for a fee to deliver a package that you missed. As has been mention, I nearly fell victim to that myself. I don't think it's coincidence that you get one of those emails when you're waiting on a package. Fuck knows how the scammers can tell, but they seem to be able to.
[streety]

Re: New Kit thread
June 6, 2022, 09:59:35 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June  2, 2022, 09:46:06 am
My shirts just arrived from :

https://www.jjsport24.com

Perfect or near perfect quality so far as I can tell.

Got next years new home kit, and this years cream away kit.

Ordered one size up from normal and fits perfect. Cost me 15 each. Little under 3 weeks to arrive. Sorted.
This is the site I use. They are decent from there. My son's kit gave lost all the sponsor but that was 3/4 through the season with him wearing it every week to training. My home and away shirts still looking decent.

Only issue I had was with the retro shirts. The badge and Candy sponsor are wonky.

Recommend this site though.
meady1981

Re: New Kit thread
June 6, 2022, 10:07:57 pm
Everyone better be getting the the whole teams names on the back of their shirts this season.
Don't want anyone feeling left out.
Crimson

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:26:04 am
Quote from: meady1981 on June  6, 2022, 10:07:57 pm
Everyone better be getting the the whole teams names on the back of their shirts this season.
Don't want anyone feeling left out.

...and their songs on the front?
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:15:04 am
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 06:26:04 am
...and their songs on the front?

Probably best to add their weekly wage somewhere as well, just so people are kept up to date.
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:58:55 am
My new home shirt from DHgate has arrived. 😎

I said I'd comment on quality and sizing once it came.

Now I've only had a good look at the original top once, in the club shop, so I haven't got an original with me to compare it with. Bearing that in mind, this top really looks the part. It looks spot on to me.

I bought a player version in XL. I wear an XL normally and plan on losing a fair bit of weight, so I didn't go a size up. I'd definitely recommend doing that though. The player version is a slim fit anyway. I lay the top on top of a New Balance LFC training top in XL and the new top is quite a lot narrower. I appreciate that the fit is different too, but it does show how much tighter the XL player version is in comparison.

For £18 it was well worth the gamble. I'm not disappointed at all. The original is £100, and this looks just as good to me.

Oh, I didn't request it, but it came with the Expedia sleeve sponsor logo on the left sleeve. I ordered on 22nd May and it came on 6th June, and that includes two bank holidays too. So fairly quick considering where it came from.
Rob K

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 03:44:30 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:58:55 am
My new home shirt from DHgate has arrived. 😎

I said I'd comment on quality and sizing once it came.

Now I've only had a good look at the original top once, in the club shop, so I haven't got an original with me to compare it with. Bearing that in mind, this top really looks the part. It looks spot on to me.

I bought a player version in XL. I wear an XL normally and plan on losing a fair bit of weight, so I didn't go a size up. I'd definitely recommend doing that though. The player version is a slim fit anyway. I lay the top on top of a New Balance LFC training top in XL and the new top is quite a lot narrower. I appreciate that the fit is different too, but it does show how much tighter the XL player version is in comparison.

For £18 it was well worth the gamble. I'm not disappointed at all. The original is £100, and this looks just as good to me.

Oh, I didn't request it, but it came with the Expedia sleeve sponsor logo on the left sleeve. I ordered on 22nd May and it came on 6th June, and that includes two bank holidays too. So fairly quick considering where it came from.

Sounds promising, I got a good quality Red Sox jersey off DHgate, for 25 quid instead of 140.

Could i get a link to the page you got it off? I got completely lost when trying to find a decent LFC one.
