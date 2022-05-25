« previous next »
New Kit thread

lfc_col

Re: New Kit thread
May 25, 2022, 12:10:44 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on May 24, 2022, 04:02:22 pm
Also, has anyone used jjsport24?

Cheers


Used them a few times usually decent
zamagiure

Re: New Kit thread
May 25, 2022, 12:48:30 pm
Quote from: LiamG on May 25, 2022, 08:50:21 am
Drop me a pm and ill give ya a seller
Could you give me the seller please.
Ulster_Red

Re: New Kit thread
May 27, 2022, 10:45:54 am
I've used this site for various shirts as last few years (including the new home shirt) and they've always been spot on.
https://www.soccer000.com/
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
May 27, 2022, 12:57:00 pm
Quote from: Ulster_Red on May 27, 2022, 10:45:54 am
I've used this site for various shirts as last few years (including the new home shirt) and they've always been spot on.
https://www.soccer000.com/
They certainly have some 'interesting' stuff

gramck24

Re: New Kit thread
May 30, 2022, 07:21:18 am
My lad wanted to go the club shop before yesterday's parade. Have to say that all the Nike stuff is the worse quality for what they are charging, NB wasn't only much better in terms of design but also the gear will last more than 5 minutes.

Piss poor from Nike.
lucas leivas #1 fan

Re: New Kit thread
May 30, 2022, 12:16:41 pm
love this kit, but haven't bought a Nike one and wont unless can get the player version in a sale at some point

charging £50+ for an official knockoff version of the kit the players wear is just bizarre - I k now the player ones have been better for ages but at least the fan ones would have the same patterns etc. them being markedly different is an odd choice
Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
May 30, 2022, 12:36:57 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on May 27, 2022, 12:57:00 pm
They certainly have some 'interesting' stuff


I like how the word 'red' is in red and is kinda noticeable... don't know if they meant this in the design.

but it can read "ard red" which perfectly sums up me, which is why I may buy it for "festivals"  :D
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
May 30, 2022, 11:06:39 pm
Quote from: lucas leivas #1 fan on May 30, 2022, 12:16:41 pm
love this kit, but haven't bought a Nike one and wont unless can get the player version in a sale at some point

charging £50+ for an official knockoff version of the kit the players wear is just bizarre - I k now the player ones have been better for ages but at least the fan ones would have the same patterns etc. them being markedly different is an odd choice
It's an obvious one, in more than one meaning. It looks more premium just because it has more going on in it, even though technically they'd cost about the same to make as the fan version. They are basically reeling you in with aesthetics and marketing. They could be flogging us the player version as the only version, only with stitched in badges, but having two models makes it seem one is an upgrade over the other for 50% of the asking price. If a kid sees his mate wearing the "player version" and compares his fan kit to that one, the fan one is going to look like an inferior knock off, so it tempts him to ask his ma for the extra 30 quid for the nicer shirt.

In short, Nike are c*nts.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
May 31, 2022, 11:42:29 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on May 27, 2022, 12:57:00 pm
They certainly have some 'interesting' stuff



Saw someone wearing this in Paris ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: New Kit thread
May 31, 2022, 11:46:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 21, 2022, 05:30:05 pm
Can anyone link me to the correct DHGate page for the new home top, player version, please?

I've not used the site before and when looking last night there seemed to be loads of different things to click on to.  :rollseyes


EDIT: Links kindly supplied via PMs. Thanks everyone.  :thumbup :thumbup


Could you PM me the link please SoS.

Also anyone know where to get one of the life sized cut outs ?
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
June 1, 2022, 12:01:41 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 31, 2022, 11:46:01 pm

Could you PM me the link please SoS.

Also anyone know where to get one of the life sized cut outs ?
PM'd as requested. 😎👍
Paisley79

Re: New Kit thread
June 1, 2022, 11:24:14 am
Does anyone know a good place to buy old fashioned shirt numbers? Not transfers - I'm talking about the pre-1990's numbers that were stitched on to the shirt?  Cheers
Kalito

Re: New Kit thread
June 1, 2022, 11:53:06 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  1, 2022, 12:01:41 am
PM'd as requested. 😎👍
Hi David, hope you're well! :)

Could you also PM me the link, please?

Much appreciated!
Son of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
June 1, 2022, 01:42:56 pm
Quote from: Kalito on June  1, 2022, 11:53:06 am
Hi David, hope you're well! :)

Could you also PM me the link, please?

Much appreciated!
Done. 😎👍
Kalito

Re: New Kit thread
June 1, 2022, 02:27:17 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  1, 2022, 01:42:56 pm
Done. 😎👍
Cheers mate, you're a Ledge!  8)
stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
June 1, 2022, 03:07:17 pm
wonder what's happening with our away and third kits this year?

Seems odd that there haven't been any leaks at all yet and the away being kind of leaked a couple of times and seemingly changing to the white thing we've seen.

Pretty much all the big Nike teams have all their kits out there now.
rocco

Re: New Kit thread
June 1, 2022, 03:25:58 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on June  1, 2022, 03:07:17 pm
wonder what's happening with our away and third kits this year?

Seems odd that there haven't been any leaks at all yet and the away being kind of leaked a couple of times and seemingly changing to the white thing we've seen.

Pretty much all the big Nike teams have

all their kits out there now.

Look at page 592
stewy17

Re: New Kit thread
June 1, 2022, 03:32:15 pm
Quote from: rocco on June  1, 2022, 03:25:58 pm
Look at page 592

Yeah I've seen them but the dark one is a blag/render based on a pulled design and the white one is a render based on a design they've taken off a ball design. There's nothing official been linked yet.
rocco

Re: New Kit thread
June 1, 2022, 04:13:40 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on June  1, 2022, 03:32:15 pm
Yeah I've seen them but the dark one is a blag/render based on a pulled design and the white one is a render based on a design they've taken off a ball design. There's nothing official been linked yet.

Think the white one is going to be correct
BondysNiners

Re: New Kit thread
June 1, 2022, 05:58:53 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on June  1, 2022, 03:32:15 pm
Yeah I've seen them but the dark one is a blag/render based on a pulled design and the white one is a render based on a design they've taken off a ball design. There's nothing official been linked yet.

The white one will be very similar.

The 3rd is Green and red. No design been leaked yet, just the colours. Dark atomic teal
kj999

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:33:12 am
Quote from: Ulster_Red on May 27, 2022, 10:45:54 am
I've used this site for various shirts as last few years (including the new home shirt) and they've always been spot on.
https://www.soccer000.com/

Same drill as the other 'fake' sites with this? Order one size up yeah? Are they as good as the others (DH etc?)
Indomitable_Carp

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:46:06 am
My shirts just arrived from :

https://www.jjsport24.com

Perfect or near perfect quality so far as I can tell.

Got next years new home kit, and this years cream away kit.

Ordered one size up from normal and fits perfect. Cost me 15 each. Little under 3 weeks to arrive. Sorted.
T.Mills

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:22:00 am
Buy the real shirt ya tight fucks, how we supposed to afford Mbappe next year???
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:10:59 am
When will we see the away and third kits?
Paisley79

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:02:34 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on June  1, 2022, 11:24:14 am
Does anyone know a good place to buy old fashioned shirt numbers? Not transfers - I'm talking about the pre-1990's numbers that were stitched on to the shirt?  Cheers

Anyone help with this?
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:45:04 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 05:02:34 pm
Anyone help with this?
Just had a look on ebay, this was the best I could find, everything else seems to be iron on these days

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/353479356310?hash=item524d02ef96:g:Bv8AAOSwuFVgjai1
KIFS

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:51:46 pm
Would appreciate a PM too please, SoS.
Paisley79

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:45:04 pm
Just had a look on ebay, this was the best I could find, everything else seems to be iron on these days

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/353479356310?hash=item524d02ef96:g:Bv8AAOSwuFVgjai1

Cheers mate. Yeah, I was having no luck with Amazon or Ebay earlier in the week. Tried every kind of wording in google!!
meady1981

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 11:10:59 am
When will we see the away and third kits?

When we play away or when away colours are too close to the colours of the home team.
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:32:21 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 09:07:53 pm
Cheers mate. Yeah, I was having no luck with Amazon or Ebay earlier in the week. Tried every kind of wording in google!!
Best bet might be to buy some material, stencils, sharp scissors and give it a go yourself.
kj999

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:41:04 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 09:46:06 am
My shirts just arrived from :

https://www.jjsport24.com

Perfect or near perfect quality so far as I can tell.

Got next years new home kit, and this years cream away kit.

Ordered one size up from normal and fits perfect. Cost me 15 each. Little under 3 weeks to arrive. Sorted.

Can i ask, the only Nike shirt I have is LAST years home shirt (the first Nike home shirt) and it fits perfect. Should I go one size up from THAT do you reckon?>
Indomitable_Carp

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:49:49 am
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 07:41:04 am
Can i ask, the only Nike shirt I have is LAST years home shirt (the first Nike home shirt) and it fits perfect. Should I go one size up from THAT do you reckon?>

I would say yes - just because I got last years away (i guess same size at the home roughly) and this years home, both one size up, and they both fit fine. So if you got last years officially then I would go one size up - or if you got it through similar channels at this one then order the same.

It should be noted though that I´m a bit of a scruff, so don´t mind things hanging slightly loose ;D

The collar is very slightly wider then what I would consider normal t-shirt sized on the new home - but I think that might be a design feature
