love this kit, but haven't bought a Nike one and wont unless can get the player version in a sale at some point



charging £50+ for an official knockoff version of the kit the players wear is just bizarre - I k now the player ones have been better for ages but at least the fan ones would have the same patterns etc. them being markedly different is an odd choice



It's an obvious one, in more than one meaning. It looks more premium just because it has more going on in it, even though technically they'd cost about the same to make as the fan version. They are basically reeling you in with aesthetics and marketing. They could be flogging us the player version as the only version, only with stitched in badges, but having two models makes it seem one is an upgrade over the other for 50% of the asking price. If a kid sees his mate wearing the "player version" and compares his fan kit to that one, the fan one is going to look like an inferior knock off, so it tempts him to ask his ma for the extra 30 quid for the nicer shirt.In short, Nike are c*nts.