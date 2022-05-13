« previous next »
Offline Crimson

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24040 on: May 13, 2022, 07:15:11 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on May 12, 2022, 09:14:26 pm
So maybe the players werent all wearing the wrong sizes in the launch vid - the shirts are just baggy and ill-fitting?  Thats a shame - nice simple design though.

Matip literally had a clothespin on his back making it less baggy. No way that's the versions they line up with on the pitch
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24041 on: May 13, 2022, 07:32:41 am »
Quote from: Crimson on May 13, 2022, 07:15:11 am
Matip literally had a clothespin on his back making it less baggy. No way that's the versions they line up with on the pitch

Someone needs to be running through this to see if its going to slow down our players for next season.  ::)

Online TheKid.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24042 on: May 13, 2022, 11:20:24 am »
My sons arrived today too
Offline J-Mc-

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24043 on: May 13, 2022, 11:22:11 am »
DPD havent even got mine yet!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24044 on: May 13, 2022, 11:23:48 am »
Quote from: TheKid. on May 13, 2022, 11:20:24 am
My sons arrived today too

Mother and babies doing well I hope?
Online AndyMuller

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24045 on: May 13, 2022, 11:29:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 13, 2022, 11:23:48 am
Mother and babies doing well I hope?

 ;D ;D ;D
Online TheKid.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24046 on: May 13, 2022, 11:42:04 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 13, 2022, 11:23:48 am
Mother and babies doing well I hope?

Touché
Offline Samio

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24047 on: May 13, 2022, 11:59:08 am »
Mine arrived today, will have to fuck about and swap for a smaller size annoyingly.

Last season got both players versions of Home/Away.

Got the home one first, in Medium. It fit but preferred slightly looser (by the time I decided this it was after the 2 week return period).

Decided to get the away in Large based on the above. Liked the fit.


So got the new one in large again but it's definitely a lot looser/longer than last years large. Too much so.
Online 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24048 on: May 13, 2022, 03:16:45 pm »
Received my players version in the USA yesterday. This is the only Nike thing i've bought.

I love the darker Red.

I love there's no white or other colour detracting from the shirt.

First time seeing the patterns in the Red up close as pictures don't show as well.

First thing i've got with the 97 on.

It is a bit looser than other kits. But I don't mind. On colder days you can put a jumper or hoody on, then put this over the top. Harder to do previously.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24049 on: May 13, 2022, 04:24:23 pm »
The giveaway that the sizing is larger in this year's kit is that they are offering an XS option.  From my experience when companies do this it is always because they are making the old sizes larger rather than actually adding a smaller size to the range.
Online 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24050 on: May 13, 2022, 04:34:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 12, 2022, 10:15:21 am
Nike on a blag from a site



That's not the code on my genuine.

And the stitching is in Gold not Silver/Grey/White. Whatever that colour is..
Offline ToneLa

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24051 on: May 13, 2022, 04:39:24 pm »
Just screenshotted it

Tell the people. Good enough?
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24052 on: May 13, 2022, 05:11:36 pm »
The lad just got his today, looks much better in the real. Liking the darker red
Online 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24053 on: May 13, 2022, 06:18:02 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 13, 2022, 04:39:24 pm
Just screenshotted it

Tell the people. Good enough?

Here you go.

Also, notice the stitching in the Red is different to the blag one.
« Last Edit: May 13, 2022, 06:22:07 pm by 4pool »
Offline TJ2318H

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24054 on: May 13, 2022, 06:24:58 pm »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on May 12, 2022, 12:22:35 pm
It's a darker red than it looks online (similar to the colour we had in 2017/18 and 2018/19) and it feels like a much more generous fit. It's really quite baggy. The collar is very wide and open, and there's no stripe running down the side, like the last two Nike kits have had.

I believe that is called the "COVID fit".
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24055 on: May 13, 2022, 06:49:22 pm »
I think numbers font looks amazing
Offline J-Mc-

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24056 on: May 13, 2022, 08:11:11 pm »
Anyone whose recieved the player version, is it a looser fit than last year?
Online 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24057 on: May 13, 2022, 08:26:38 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on May 13, 2022, 08:11:11 pm
Anyone whose recieved the player version, is it a looser fit than last year?

Yes.
Offline 77kop05

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24058 on: May 13, 2022, 08:29:47 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on May 13, 2022, 08:11:11 pm
Anyone whose recieved the player version, is it a looser fit than last year?

Yep, went L on player version had L of stadium last season and this seasons player one is much looser.
Offline CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24059 on: May 13, 2022, 10:41:40 pm »
Anyone know when the training gear etc is revealed?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24060 on: May 14, 2022, 12:30:11 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 12, 2022, 10:15:21 am
Nike on a blag from a site



Year: 22
Version: 304466
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24061 on: May 14, 2022, 02:29:37 am »
Quote from: 4pool on May 13, 2022, 06:18:02 pm
Here you go.

Also, notice the stitching in the Red is different to the blag one.

That's the player version. The other is the stadium, that's why they are different. Player version id tag is gold, and silver on the fans.
Online 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24062 on: May 14, 2022, 03:31:24 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on May 14, 2022, 02:29:37 am
That's the player version. The other is the stadium, that's why they are different. Player version id tag is gold, and silver on the fans.

Sounds good.
Offline J-Mc-

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24063 on: May 14, 2022, 12:48:00 pm »
Just had mine delivered, loving the darker red, really comfortable fit as well.
Offline Phineus

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24064 on: May 14, 2022, 01:45:11 pm »
Dont mind them doing odd away kits so long as the home shirt is simple and right shade of red.

Keeper kit much better too, that type Nike did last/this season across all their keeper kits just looked cheap.
Offline 1964allezallezallez

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24065 on: May 16, 2022, 03:21:20 pm »
Whats the fit like on the womens top ?
Offline D🐶G

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24066 on: May 16, 2022, 08:25:06 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on May 16, 2022, 03:21:20 pm
Whats the fit like on the womens top ?
A bit of a bigger and looser fit than this seasons one, if that helps?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24067 on: May 16, 2022, 09:52:18 pm »
So has everyone buying off DH Gate picked their usual size for a stadium shirt, rather than the usual sizing up for blag shirts? And has that worked out right for people who've received them? TIA.
Offline LiamG

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24068 on: Yesterday at 08:39:43 am »




Arrived from DHgate few weeks ago
Offline redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24069 on: Yesterday at 11:20:20 am »
I was tempted by the goalie top but now I've seen it in full on the official it reminds me of those 1990s global hypercolour tops that changed colour when you sweated!

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-nike-mens-home-goalkeeper-stadium-jersey-2223
Offline gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24070 on: Yesterday at 07:24:26 pm »
Has anyone got a genuine version of the new home (player version). Want some photos to compare with my copy!
Online 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24071 on: Yesterday at 07:40:15 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 07:24:26 pm
Has anyone got a genuine version of the new home (player version). Want some photos to compare with my copy!

Go back a few posts. There is a small picture of my genuine tag and the stitching around it.
Offline gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24072 on: Today at 08:54:34 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:40:15 pm
Go back a few posts. There is a small picture of my genuine tag and the stitching around it.

Thanks mate. How does my blag compare with yours?

Delivered today. Ordered 13 days ago.
Offline KST

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24073 on: Today at 11:53:20 am »
Ordered the new training shirt last night , its a beauty
Online 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24074 on: Today at 03:35:33 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 08:54:34 am
Thanks mate. How does my blag compare with yours?

Delivered today. Ordered 13 days ago.


I'd say from a distance the two would look the same. Up close, side by side, there are small differences.

It's hard to tell from your pictures, but i'd say the Standard Chartered logo is a bit further away from the Nike Swoosh and LFC logo.

The shirt pattern looks very close but I think there is still a difference. May be camera angle or lighting.


On the sleeve where the Expedia logo is, on mine there is no pattern in the shirt. On yours there appears to be. On mine the reason it is blank is because of a blank diagonal pattern running down the sleeve.

Then on the serial tag, One letter, the rest numbers, then another letter. Yours has a number of letters in it.

I guess if you're near a club store or another sports shop that sells our kit, wear yours in and look at the difference.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24075 on: Today at 06:56:10 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 08:54:34 am
Thanks mate. How does my blag compare with yours?

Delivered today. Ordered 13 days ago.

Is the Dri-Fit logo printed on the bottom of the front or back on this? I've seen them with it on the front, which is wrong for this years' kits.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #24076 on: Today at 07:22:55 pm »
I like that the design is plain and simple, but the more I see it being worn by people, the more I think it looks just badly cut.  Loose wide neck, baggy arms, ill-fitting around the body.  Like a cheap t shirt thats got stretched after being washed and dried too many times.  Very strange.
