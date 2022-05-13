Thanks mate. How does my blag compare with yours?



Delivered today. Ordered 13 days ago.





I'd say from a distance the two would look the same. Up close, side by side, there are small differences.It's hard to tell from your pictures, but i'd say the Standard Chartered logo is a bit further away from the Nike Swoosh and LFC logo.The shirt pattern looks very close but I think there is still a difference. May be camera angle or lighting.On the sleeve where the Expedia logo is, on mine there is no pattern in the shirt. On yours there appears to be. On mine the reason it is blank is because of a blank diagonal pattern running down the sleeve.Then on the serial tag, One letter, the rest numbers, then another letter. Yours has a number of letters in it.I guess if you're near a club store or another sports shop that sells our kit, wear yours in and look at the difference.